Santhera Announces Executive Management Change

/EIN News/ -- Pratteln, Switzerland, August 9, 2019 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Christoph Rentsch has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer of Santhera by end of this year, in order to pursue his career outside the Company.

A search for a succession has been initiated and Christoph Rentsch will continue to support the company during the transition period.

Elmar Schnee, Chairman of Santhera, said: “Christoph has been a key member of the Executive Management Team over the past four years and has been instrumental in successfully delivering concepts and resources for the strategic diversification of the Company’s pipeline during that period. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his hard work and major contribution to advance Santhera’s long-term growth strategy.”

“I am very grateful to Christoph for his contribution to the promising development of Santhera, particularly for the successful execution of several corporate finance transactions over the past years. On behalf of the entire management team, I thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him all the best for the future,” added Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera is building a leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) franchise. A marketing authorization application for Puldysa® (idebenone) is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an option to license vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD to replace standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes POL6014 to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone® and Puldysa® are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

