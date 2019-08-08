Halcón Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcón Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:HKRS) (“Halcón” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2019 results and provided an update on operations and other matters.

Net production for the three months ended June 30, 2019 averaged 18,055 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d). Production was comprised of 57% oil, 17% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 26% natural gas for the quarter.

Halcón generated total revenues of $56.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $(640.8) million or net loss per basic and diluted share of $(4.03) for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (see EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information) totaled $27.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $21.9 million in the first quarter.

Excluding the impact of hedges, Halcón realized 95% of the average NYMEX oil price, 25% of the average NYMEX oil price for NGLs and -25% of the average NYMEX natural gas price (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information) during the second quarter of 2019. Realized hedge gains totaled approximately $6.2 million during the second quarter.

Total operating costs per unit, after adjusting for selected items (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information), were $21.45 per Boe for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $21.73 per Boe for the first quarter of 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Spending

As of June 30, 2019, Halcón’s liquidity was $37 million consisting of $2 million in cash on hand plus $37 million available under the revolving credit facility less $2 million in letters of credit outstanding.

During the second quarter of 2019, Halcón incurred capital costs of approximately $29 million on drilling and completions and $35 million on infrastructure, seismic and other.

Hedging Update

As of August 8, 2019, Halcón had ~8,500 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of oil hedged for the last six months of 2019 at an average price of $55.73 per barrel. For 2020, the Company had ~5,000 Bbl/d of oil hedged at an average price of $58.85 per barrel. Halcón also had Magellen East Houston vs. Cushing basis swaps in place for ~5,000 Bbl/d in the fourth quarter of 2019 at +$3.72 per barrel and ~9,000 Bbl/d in 2020 at +$2.95 per barrel.

As of August 8, 2019, Halcón had 22,342 MMBtu/d of natural gas hedged for the last six months of 2019 at an average price of $2.81 per MMBtu. The Company had WAHA vs. NYMEX basis differential swaps in place for 25,500 MMBtu/d for last six months of 2019 at an average swap price of -$1.18 per MMBtu/d.

As of August 8, 2019, Halcón had ~3,500 barrels per day of natural gas liquids hedged for the last six months of 2019 at $29.21 per barrel.

Restructuring Update

As previously announced, the Company entered into a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) on August 2, 2019 and filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan on August 7, 2019. Halcón will continue to operate as usual during the bankruptcy and will continue pay its vendors, employees and other operating partners in the normal course of business. Pursuant to the restructuring plan, Halcón will launch a $165 million equity rights offering of which $150 million is backstopped by certain bondhonders. The Company expects this offering to close and fund concurrent with its emergence from bankruptcy in late September or early October of 2019. Halcón also received a commitment for a new senior secured revolving credit facility with an expected $275 million borrowing base which will go effective upon emergence from bankruptcy. The Company expects its liquidity to be in excess of $150 million upon emergence from bankruptcy with a leverage profile of less than 1.5x (net debt/LTM EBITDA).

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of liquids-rich onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States.

For more information contact Quentin Hicks, Executive Vice President - CFO & Treasurer, at 303-802-5541 or qhicks@halconresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to confirm and consummate a plan of reorganization in accordance with the terms of the restructuring support agreement; risks attendant to the bankruptcy process, including the effects thereof on the Company’s business and on the interests of various constituents, the length of time that the Company might be required to operate in bankruptcy and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of such proceedings; risks associated with third party motions in any bankruptcy case, which may interfere with the ability to confirm and consummate a plan of reorganization, potential adverse effects on the Company’s liquidity or results of operations; increased costs to execute the reorganization, effects on market price of the Company’s common stock and on the Company’s ability to access the capital markets, and the risks set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.halconresources.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

HALCÓN RESOURCES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 53,232 $ 48,756 $ 98,749 $ 91,825 Natural gas (1,655 ) 1,560 (194 ) 3,879 Natural gas liquids 4,297 4,991 9,242 8,703 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 55,874 55,307 107,797 104,407 Other 504 108 497 263 Total operating revenues 56,378 55,415 108,294 104,670 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 13,473 5,314 27,659 10,229 Workover and other 1,368 1,956 4,014 3,317 Taxes other than income 3,308 3,226 6,201 6,255 Gathering and other 11,041 5,956 25,910 12,378 Restructuring 654 27 11,925 128 General and administrative 12,519 14,255 17,127 29,465 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 40,425 16,096 70,400 32,087 Full cost ceiling impairment 664,383 - 939,622 - (Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties - 2,225 - 5,904 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets 2,897 - 3,782 - Total operating expenses 750,068 49,055 1,106,640 99,763 Income (loss) from operations (693,690 ) 6,360 (998,346 ) 4,907 Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 17,010 (12,100 ) (47,789 ) (6,197 ) Interest expense and other (14,470 ) (10,534 ) (27,059 ) (17,582 ) Total other income (expenses) Total other income (expenses) 2,540 (22,634 ) (74,848 ) (23,779 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (691,150 ) (16,274 ) (1,073,194 ) (18,872 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 50,306 - 95,791 - Net income (loss) $ (640,844 ) $ (16,274 ) $ (977,403 ) $ (18,872 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (4.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (6.15 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (4.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (6.15 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 159,050 157,943 158,801 155,925 Diluted 159,050 157,943 158,801 155,925

HALCÓN RESOURCES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,238 $ 46,866 Accounts receivable 34,251 35,718 Receivables from derivative contracts 10,648 57,280 Prepaids and other 12,075 4,788 Total current assets 59,212 144,652 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 2,113,296 1,470,509 Unevaluated 439,604 971,918 Gross oil and natural gas properties 2,552,900 2,442,427 Less - accumulated depletion (1,646,116 ) (639,951 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 906,784 1,802,476 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 191,277 130,251 Less - accumulated depreciation (12,045 ) (8,388 ) Net other operating property and equipment 179,232 121,863 Other noncurrent assets: Receivables from derivative contracts 4,820 12,437 Operating lease right of use assets 4,290 - Funds in escrow and other 1,135 2,181 Total assets $ 1,155,473 $ 2,083,609 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 111,909 $ 157,848 Liabilities from derivative contracts 11,814 3,768 Current portion of long-term debt, net 801,887 - Operating lease liabilities 1,625 - Asset retirement obligations - 126 Total current liabilities 927,235 161,742 Long-term debt, net - 613,105 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 4,248 9,139 Asset retirement obligations 7,085 6,788 Operating lease liabilities 2,748 - Deferred income taxes - 95,791 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 1,000,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 164,123,186 and 160,612,852 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 1,089,883 1,095,367 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (875,742 ) 101,661 Total stockholders' equity 214,157 1,197,044 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,155,473 $ 2,083,609

HALCÓN RESOURCES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (640,844 ) $ (16,274 ) $ (977,403 ) $ (18,872 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 40,425 16,096 70,400 32,087 Full cost ceiling impairment 664,383 - 939,622 - (Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties - 2,225 - 5,904 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets 2,897 - 3,782 - Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (50,306 ) - (95,791 ) - Stock-based compensation, net 1,025 4,237 (5,757 ) 7,818 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (10,764 ) 37,874 57,405 26,761 Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs 573 359 977 651 Amortization of discount and premium 56 51 111 183 Other income (expense) (1,443 ) 3 (35 ) 109 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 6,002 44,571 (6,689 ) 54,641 Changes in working capital 3,934 11,589 (20,209 ) (11,063 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,936 56,160 (26,898 ) 43,578 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (58,092 ) (124,076 ) (139,160 ) (251,961 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties 1,247 5,813 1,247 1,779 Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties - (200,437 ) (2,809 ) (332,901 ) Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (34,023 ) (22,521 ) (64,576 ) (53,242 ) Proceeds received from sale of other operating property and equipment - - - 1,899 Funds held in escrow and other (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) 155 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (90,872 ) (341,223 ) (205,303 ) (634,271 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 120,000 - 244,000 206,000 Repayments of borrowings (37,000 ) - (56,000 ) - Debt issuance costs - (634 ) - (4,005 ) Common stock issued - - - 63,480 Offering costs and other (21 ) (508 ) (427 ) (2,983 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 82,979 (1,142 ) 187,573 262,492 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,043 (286,205 ) (44,628 ) (328,201 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 195 382,075 46,866 424,071 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,238 $ 95,870 $ 2,238 $ 95,870

HALCÓN RESOURCES CORPORATION SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 939 795 1,860 1,488 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,516 1,083 4,457 1,969 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 285 187 578 333 Total (MBoe) 1,643 1,162 3,181 2,149 Average daily production (Boe/d) 18,055 12,769 17,575 11,873 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 56.69 $ 61.33 $ 53.09 $ 61.71 Natural gas (per Mcf), as adjusted (1) (0.66 ) 1.44 (0.02 ) 1.97 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 15.08 26.69 15.99 26.14 Total per Boe 34.01 47.60 33.89 48.58 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (0.58 ) $ 32.24 $ 0.05 $ 13.67 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.44 0.13 1.00 0.11 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 11.16 - 8.74 - Total per Boe 3.80 22.18 3.02 9.57 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 56.11 $ 93.57 $ 53.14 $ 75.38 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.78 1.57 0.98 2.08 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 26.24 26.69 24.73 26.14 Total per Boe 37.81 69.78 36.91 58.15 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 8.20 $ 4.57 $ 8.70 $ 4.76 Workover and other 0.83 1.68 1.26 1.54 Taxes other than income 2.01 2.78 1.95 2.91 Gathering and other, as adjusted (1) 5.42 4.73 4.22 5.11 Restructuring 0.40 0.02 3.75 0.06 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 4.99 8.68 5.47 9.91 Depletion 23.26 12.30 20.92 13.38 (1) Represents natural gas average prices per Mcf, gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: Natural gas, as reported $ (0.66 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.97 Gas treating fees - - 0.02 - Natural gas, as adjusted(2) $ (0.66 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.97 General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 7.62 $ 12.27 $ 5.38 $ 13.71 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.62 ) (3.65 ) 1.81 (3.64 ) Transaction costs and other: Cash (2.01 ) 0.06 (1.72 ) (0.16 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(3) $ 4.99 $ 8.68 $ 5.47 $ 9.91 Gathering and other, as reported $ 6.72 $ 5.13 $ 8.15 $ 5.76 Gas treating fees, rig stacking charges, and other (1.30 ) (0.40 ) (3.93 ) (0.65 ) Gathering and other, as adjusted(4) $ 5.42 $ 4.73 $ 4.22 $ 5.11 Total operating costs, as reported $ 25.38 $ 26.43 $ 25.44 $ 28.68 Total adjusting items (3.93 ) (3.99 ) (3.84 ) (4.45 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(5) $ 21.45 $ 22.44 $ 21.60 $ 24.23 (2) Natural gas, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes gas treating fees to remove hydrogen sulfide from natural gas produced from our Monument Draw properties. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on natural gas sales and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with certain transactions. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (4) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig stacking charges, certain gas treating fees to remove hydrogen sulfide from natural gas produced from our Monument Draw properties and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (5) Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.



HALCÓN RESOURCES CORPORATION SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ (640,844 ) $ (16,274 ) $ (977,403 ) $ (18,872 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (13,160 ) $ 37,835 $ 50,840 $ 27,710 Natural gas 2,819 (564 ) 2,484 (1,552 ) Natural gas liquids (423 ) 603 4,081 603 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (10,764 ) 37,874 57,405 26,761 Full cost ceiling impairment 664,383 - 939,622 - (Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties - 2,225 - 5,904 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets 2,897 - 3,782 - Restructuring 654 27 11,925 128 Gas treating fees, rig stacking charges, transaction costs and other 5,614 387 18,507 1,606 Selected items, before income taxes 662,784 40,513 1,031,241 34,399 Income tax effect of selected items (1) (17,909 ) - (99,555 ) - Selected items, net of tax 644,875 40,513 931,686 34,399 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3) $ 4,031 $ 24,239 $ (45,717 ) $ 15,527 Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (4.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (6.15 ) $ (0.12 ) Impact of selected items 4.06 0.25 5.86 0.22 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2) $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.10 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (4.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (6.15 ) $ (0.12 ) Impact of selected items 4.06 0.25 5.86 0.22 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(4) $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.10 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,936 $ 56,160 $ (26,898 ) $ 43,578 Changes in working capital (3,934 ) (11,589 ) 20,209 11,063 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 6,002 44,571 (6,689 ) 54,641 Cash components of selected items 7,694 318 30,746 294 Income tax effect of selected items (1) (1,616 ) - (6,457 ) - Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3) $ 12,080 $ 44,889 $ 17,600 $ 54,935 (1) For the 2019 columns, this represents tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0%. These columns include a $121.3 million (quarter-to-date) and $117.0 million (year-to-date) adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance and deferred tax liability. (2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. Additionally, this presentation provides a beneficial comparison to similarly adjusted measurements of prior periods. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Halcón's performance. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 , net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $4.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations that occurred in 2019. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $30.8 million of proceeds related to a monetization of MidCush hedges that occurred in the second quarter of 2018. (4) The impact of selected items for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 159.1 million and 158.1 million,respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 158.8 million and 156.2 million, respectively, due to the net Income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

HALCÓN RESOURCES CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss), as reported $ (640,844 ) $ (16,274 ) $ (977,403 ) $ (18,872 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 14,382 11,234 26,354 20,836 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 40,425 16,096 70,400 32,087 Full cost ceiling impairment 664,383 - 939,622 - Income tax provision (benefit) (50,306 ) - (95,791 ) - Stock-based compensation 1,025 4,237 (5,757 ) 7,818 Interest income (17 ) (607 ) (78 ) (1,772 ) Restructuring 654 27 11,925 128 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets - (93 ) 416 (1,334 ) (Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties - 2,225 - 5,904 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets 2,897 - 3,782 - Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (10,764 ) 37,874 57,405 26,761 Gas treating fees, rig stacking charges, transaction costs and other 5,614 387 18,507 1,606 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(3) $ 27,449 $ 55,106 $ 49,382 $ 73,162 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. Additionally, this presentation provides a beneficial comparison to similarly adjusted measurements of prior periods. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Halcón's performance. (2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes approximately $4.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations that occurred in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 includes approximately $30.8 million of proceeds related to a monetization of MidCush hedges that occurred in the second quarter of 2018. (3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 excludes approximately $1.9 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of costs to remove hydrogen sulfide from natural gas produced from the Company's Monument Draw properties as a consequence of a third party pipeline temporarily going out of service. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 excludes approximately $11.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of costs to remove hydrogen sulfide from natural gas produced from the Company's Monument Draw properties as a consequence of a third party pipeline temporarily going out of service.



