Rosehill Resources Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Recent Items:

Average net production of 18,934 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) per day (“BOEPD”) (70% oil and 85% total liquids), an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2018



Reported net income attributable to Rosehill of $11.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, which included a $33.7 million non-cash, pre-tax gain on commodity derivative instruments



Delivered Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled below) of $43.8 million, a decrease of 11% over the second quarter of 2018



Continued Southern Delaware success including the Silow 14 well, which achieved an average initial rate over a 7-day period (“IP7”) of 1,069 BOEPD, or 184 BOEPD per 1,000 feet, and 93% oil. The State Neal Lethco 1210 well, the first well drilled on the Company’s recent acreage expansion, achieved an average initial rate over a 30-day period (“IP30”) of 1,018 BOEPD, or 102 BOEPD per 1,000 feet, and 92% oil



Placed 10 wells onto production in the second quarter of 2019 with the production impact from these wells mostly occurring near the end of the period. Average net production for July 2019 is estimated to be over 20,000 BOEPD on a two-stream basis



Reduced cash operating cost (lease operating expense (“LOE”), gathering and transportation, production taxes and general and administrative expenses excluding costs associated with stock-based compensation) per BOE by $1.62, or 12% compared to the second quarter of 2018



Continued to generate strong corporate returns, achieving a 23% cash return on capital invested (“CROCI”, a non-GAAP measure defined and calculated below) for the second quarter of 2019

Management Comments

David French, Rosehill’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “It was a very active quarter in both of our operating areas as we balanced accelerating our pace of commercialization in the Southern Delaware, and steady development within the heart of the Northern Delaware Our production levels responded as predicted towards the end of quarter as wells shut-in for simultaneous operations were placed back on production. We remain confident in the production guidance for 2019 given the strength of our drilled uncompleted (“DUC”) inventory, and the solid production levels from the second quarter activity.”

“We are pleased to announce additional well results for our Southern Delaware area, including IP30 rates for our first well within the recently announced acreage expansion. This is also Rosehill’s first two-mile lateral. Even though our development plan was front-end loaded to the first half of the year, we are planning additional drilling in the Southern Delaware in 2019. The Northern Delaware saw six wells drilled and completed with ongoing completion operations on our nine well DUC inventory in this area. We anticipate noteworthy contribution from these wells to our production profile in the second half of 2019, and look forward to providing future updates. We are excited about the choices in our portfolio and continue to stay focused on delivering quality, predictable results.”

Operational Results

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company’s net production averaged 18,934 BOEPD, a 12% decrease compared to the average for the first quarter of 2019, comprised of 13,341 barrels of oil per day, 2,912 barrels of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) per day and 16.1 million cubic feet of gas (“MMCF”) per day. Production in the quarter was negatively impacted by wells shut-in due to simultaneous operations. In total, ten wells were shut-in for certain periods during the quarter with an estimated total production impact of over 1,200 BOEPD for the quarter. Rosehill drilled eight horizontal wells, completed nine wells and had 12 DUCs at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Southern Delaware - In the Southern Delaware, the Company completed three wells in the quarter, bringing the total completed well count for the first six months of 2019 to nine wells. During the second quarter, the Company placed the State Neal Lethco 1210 on to production, the first well completed as part of the recently announced acreage expansion. The results for certain recently connected wells, along with additional results for wells previously reported, are presented in the table below.

BOEPD per Well Formation Period BOEPD 1,000’ LL Oil % State Blanco 58 G003, H001, G001 Wolfcamp A&B IP30 (average) 631 155 91 % Trees Estate 77 A001, H001, H003 Wolfcamp A&B IP30 (average) 651 142 91 % State Neal Lethco 1210 Wolfcamp B IP30 1,018 102 92 % Silow 14 Wolfcamp B IP7 1,069 184 93 %

Northern Delaware - In the Northern Delaware, the Company completed six wells in the second quarter. The results for certain recently connected wells, along with additional results for wells previously reported, are presented in the table below.

BOEPD per Well Formation Period BOEPD 1,000’ LL Oil % Z&T 32 E001, F002, G003 Lower Wolfcamp A IP180 (average) 1,189 259 65 % Z&T 20 E006 2nd Bone Spring - Sand IP30 1,144 260 72 %

For the second half of 2019, the Company is considering drilling several wells to further delineate the Wolfcamp B section in its Northern Delaware area. Based on the thickness of the interval and the positive results of previously drilled wells, the Company believes there is significant economic inventory potential within the Wolfcamp B interval.

Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported net income attributable to Rosehill of $11.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $9.2 million, or a $0.32 loss per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter of 2019 included a $33.7 million non-cash, pre-tax gain on commodity derivative instruments compared to a $20.0 million non-cash, pre-tax loss on commodity derivative instruments in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $43.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $49.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease of 11% was driven primarily by lower commodity prices, which more than offset the impact of lower per unit operating expenses and higher production.

For the second quarter of 2019, average realized prices (all prices excluding the effects of derivatives) were $55.06 per barrel of oil, $(0.44) per Mcf of natural gas and $12.05 per barrel of NGLs, resulting in a total equivalent price of $40.27 per BOE, a decrease of 16% from the second quarter of 2018.

The Company’s cash operating costs for the second quarter of 2019 were $11.72 per BOE, which includes LOE, gathering and transportation costs, production taxes and general and administrative expenses, and excludes costs associated with stock-based compensation. Second quarter cash operating costs per BOE decreased 12% as compared to the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to lower LOE. Second quarter LOE was positively impacted by lower salt water disposal (“SWD”) costs in the Southern Delaware area. The Company brought online a company owned and operated SWD well in the Southern Delaware area which allowed for less reliance on more costly third-party SWD disposal services.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2019, Rosehill incurred capital costs, excluding asset retirement costs, of $71.9 million. The portion of capital costs related to facilities during the second quarter of 2019 was $11.2 million. For the first six months of 2019, Rosehill incurred capital costs, excluding asset retirement costs, of $144.5 million. The portion of capital costs related to facilities and other during the first six months of 2019 was $24.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

As previously announced, the Company expects lower drilling and completions activity in the second half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2019, which is expected to result in lower capital costs. The Company continues to expect its results for full year 2019 to be in line with previously provided estimates.

As of June 30, 2019, Rosehill had $4.7 million in cash on hand and $334.9 million in long-term debt. As of June 30, 2019, cash on hand and availability under our revolving credit facility was approximately $65 million.

Commodity Hedging

Included below is a summary of the Company’s derivative contracts as of June 30, 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Commodity derivative swaps Oil: Notional volume (Bbls) (1)(2) 1,332,000 1,960,000 — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Bbl) $ 53.59 $ 60.09 $ — $ — Natural gas: Notional volume (MMBtu) 1,682,646 1,970,368 1,615,792 1,276,142 Weighted average fixed price ($/MMbtu) $ 2.87 $ 2.75 $ 2.79 $ 2.85 Ethane: Notional volume (Gallons) 7,027,524 — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Gallons) $ 0.28 $ — $ — $ — Propane: Notional volume (Gallons) 4,685,058 — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Gallons) $ 0.79 $ — $ — $ — Pentanes: Notional volume (Gallons) 1,561,896 — — — Weighted average fixed price ($/Gallons) $ 1.47 $ — $ — $ — Commodity derivative two-way collars Oil: Notional volume (Bbls) 210,000 — — — Weighted average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 60.03 $ — $ — $ — Weighted average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 53.14 $ — $ — $ — Commodity derivative three-way collars Oil: Notional volume (Bbls) 1,095,258 3,294,000 4,200,000 2,000,000 Weighted average ceiling price ($/Bbl) $ 65.86 $ 70.29 $ 60.40 $ 61.45 Weighted average floor price ($/Bbl) $ 60.61 $ 57.50 $ 54.49 $ 55.00 Weighted average sold put option price ($/Bbl) $ 45.57 $ 47.50 $ 45.51 $ 45.00 Crude oil basis swaps Midland / Cushing: Notional volume (Bbls) 2,637,258 5,254,000 3,160,000 2,100,000 Weighted average fixed price ($/Bbl) $ (4.65 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.54 Natural gas basis swaps EP Permian: Notional volume (MMBtu) 1,711,062 2,096,160 — — Weighted average fixed price ($/MMBtu) $ (1.13 ) $ (1.03 ) $ — $ —

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company entered into commodity derivative swaps where it bought 2,160,000 barrels of crude oil at a weighted average fixed price of $50.48 per barrel to offset commodity derivative swaps it previously sold of 2,160,000 barrels of crude oil at a weighted average fixed price of $61.21 per barrel, effectively locking in a gain of approximately $23.2 million that the Company expects to recognize in 2021 when the swaps settle.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company entered into commodity derivative swaps where it bought 1,100,000 barrels of crude oil at a weighted average fixed price of $50.55 per barrel to offset commodity derivative swaps it previously sold of 1,100,000 barrels of crude oil at a weighted average fixed price of $58.42 per barrel, effectively locking in a gain of approximately $8.7 million that the Company expects to recognize in 2022 when the swaps settle.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company’s strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth.

Rosehill Resources Inc. Operational Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: (in thousands) Oil sales $ 66,840 $ 73,061 $ 132,693 $ 124,615 Natural gas sales (649 ) 2,308 825 4,053 NGL sales 3,192 5,158 7,725 7,645 Total revenues $ 69,383 $ 80,527 $ 141,243 $ 136,313 Average sales price (1): Oil (per Bbl) $ 55.06 $ 60.18 $ 51.85 $ 60.40 Natural gas (per Mcf) (0.44 ) 1.68 0.26 1.91 NGLs (per Bbl) 12.05 22.04 13.75 21.06 Total (per Boe) $ 40.27 $ 48.02 $ 38.64 $ 49.02 Total, including effects of gain (loss) on settled commodity derivatives, net (per Boe)



$



37.17



$



42.56



$



36.90



$



44.63 Net Production: Oil (MBbls) 1,214 1,214 2,559 2,063 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,462 1,375 3,201 2,127 NGLs (MBbls) 265 234 562 363 Total (MBoe) 1,723 1,677 3,655 2,781 Average daily net production volume: Oil (Bbls/d) 13,341 13,341 14,138 11,398 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 16,066 15,110 17,685 11,751 NGLs (Bbls/d) 2,912 2,571 3,105 2,006 Total (Boe/d) 18,934 18,429 20,193 15,365 Average costs (per BOE): Lease operating expenses $ 4.90 $ 6.69 $ 5.15 $ 7.23 Production taxes 1.74 2.29 1.78 2.33 Gathering and transportation 0.77 0.72 1.01 0.69 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 18.96 21.77 18.78 20.61 Exploration costs 0.65 1.12 0.65 0.83 General and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 4.31 3.64 4.23 4.22 Stock-based compensation 1.11 1.09 0.80 1.18 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment (6.46 ) 0.10 (3.04 ) 0.11 Total (per Boe) $ 25.98 $ 37.42 $ 29.36 $ 37.20



(1) Excluding the effects of realized and unrealized commodity derivative transactions unless noted otherwise





ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended June 30,

Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Oil sales $ 66,840 $ 73,061 $ 132,693 $ 124,615 Natural gas sales (649 ) 2,308 825 4,053 Natural gas liquids sales 3,192 5,158 7,725 7,645 Total revenues 69,383 80,527 141,243 136,313 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 8,435 11,225 18,805 20,110 Production taxes 2,992 3,841 6,495 6,481 Gathering and transportation 1,320 1,207 3,681 1,919 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 32,661 36,506 68,625 57,315 Exploration costs 1,113 1,875 2,368 2,311 General and administrative 9,344 7,930 18,399 15,027 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment (11,123 ) 163 (11,114 ) 296 Total operating expenses 44,742 62,747 107,259 103,459 Operating income 24,641 17,780 33,984 32,854 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (6,010 ) (4,662 ) (11,610 ) (8,529 ) Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, net 28,377 (19,954 ) (76,194 ) (41,239 ) Other income, net 31 290 93 422 Total other income (expense), net 22,398 (24,326 ) (87,711 ) (49,346 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 47,039 (6,546 ) (53,727 ) (16,492 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,517 (15,210 ) 4,823 (17,400 ) Net income (loss) 45,522 8,664 (58,550 ) 908 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 26,444 (8,347 ) (47,465 ) (22,423 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Rosehill Resources Inc. before preferred stock dividends



19,078



17,011



(11,085



)



23,331 Series A Preferred Stock dividends and deemed dividends 2,027 1,968 4,033 3,897 Series B Preferred Stock dividends, deemed dividends, and return 5,863 5,844 11,671 11,576 Net income (loss) attributable to Rosehill Resources Inc. common stockholders $ 11,188 $ 9,199 $ (26,789 ) $ 7,858 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 1.43 $ (1.90 ) $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.54 $ (0.32 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,382 6,430 14,108 6,327 Diluted 24,562 36,238 14,108 36,135







ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,684 $ 20,157 Accounts receivable 26,810 32,260 Accounts receivable, related parties — 78 Derivative assets 3,352 30,819 Prepaid and other current assets 1,936 1,371 Total current assets 36,782 84,685 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts), net 731,636 666,797 Other property and equipment, net 2,251 2,592 Total property and equipment, net 733,887 669,389 Other assets, net 5,591 4,678 Derivative assets 29,464 58,314 Total assets $ 805,724 $ 817,066 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,961 $ 21,013 Accounts payable, related parties 63 287 Derivative liabilities 11,755 — Accrued liabilities and other 27,570 27,335 Accrued capital expenditures 22,813 30,529 Total current liabilities 83,162 79,164 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 334,889 288,298 Asset retirement obligations 13,709 13,524 Deferred tax liabilities 14,101 9,278 Derivative liabilities 1,627 696 Other liabilities 3,652 3,658 Total long-term liabilities 367,978 315,454 Total liabilities 451,140 394,618 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series B Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value, 10.0% Redeemable, $1,000 per share liquidation preference; of the 1,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock authorized, 210,000 shares designated, 156,746 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 159,008 155,111 Stockholders’ equity Series A Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value, 8.0% Cumulative Perpetual Convertible, $1,000 per share liquidation preference; of the 1,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock authorized, 150,000 shares designated, 101,669 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 84,631 84,631 Class A Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized and 14,450,980 and 13,760,136 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 1 1 Class B Common Stock; $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 29,807,692 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 35,957 42,271 Retained earnings 7,686 26,661 Total common stockholders’ equity 43,647 68,936 Noncontrolling interest 67,298 113,770 Total stockholders’ equity 195,576 267,337 Total liabilities, mezzanine and stockholders’ equity $ 805,724 $ 817,066





ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (58,550 ) $ 908 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion and impairment of oil and gas properties 68,625 57,315 Deferred income taxes 4,823 (17,400 ) Stock-based compensation 2,924 3,288 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment (11,114 ) 296 Loss on derivative instruments 76,170 41,082 Net cash paid in settlement of derivative instruments (7,167 ) (12,194 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 906 1,319 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (8 ) (283 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and accounts receivable, related parties 5,533 (11,976 ) Increase in prepaid and other assets (565 ) (369 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other (4,600 ) 12,056 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, related parties (224 ) 553 Net cash provided by operating activities 76,753 74,595 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (148,861 ) (204,275 ) Acquisition of White Wolf — (4,005 ) Acquisition of land and leasehold, royalty and mineral interest (1,133 ) (14,725 ) Proceeds received - Tatanka Asset sale 22,000 — Additions to other property and equipment (88 ) (1,634 ) Net cash used in investing activities (128,082 ) (224,639 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 66,000 213,000 Repayment on revolving credit facility (20,000 ) (68,000 ) Debt issuance costs (658 ) (2,380 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (9,232 ) (4,129 ) Restricted stock used for tax withholdings (247 ) (261 ) Payment on capital lease obligation (7 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 35,856 138,217 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15,473 ) (11,827 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 20,157 24,682 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 4,684 $ 12,855





ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Supplemental cash flow information and noncash activity: Six Months Ended June 30, Supplemental disclosures: 2019 2018 Cash paid for interest $ 8,954 $ 3,748 Supplemental noncash activity: Asset retirement obligations incurred $ (7) $ 2,793 Changes in accrued capital expenditures (7,716) (16,971) Changes in accounts payable for capital expenditures 1,211 3,161 Series A Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind — 1,949 Series A Preferred Stock cash dividends declared and payable 2,027 984 Series B Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind — 3,004 Series B Preferred Stock cash dividends declared and payable 3,908 2,275 Series B Preferred Stock return 3,156 3,438 Series B Preferred Stock deemed dividend 741 631

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by Rosehill’s management and external users of Rosehill’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion and impairment of oil and natural gas properties, (gains) losses on commodity derivatives excluding net cash receipts (payments) on settled commodity derivatives, gains and losses from the sale of assets, exploration costs, and other non-cash operating items. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows for more effective evaluation and comparison of Rosehill’s operating performance and results of operations from period to period without regard to the Company’s financing methods or capital structure. Rosehill excludes the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. Rosehill’s computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 45,522 $ (104,072 ) $ 8,664 $ 58,504 $ (14,040 ) Interest expense, net 6,010 5,600 4,662 22,570 10,087 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,517 3,306 (15,210 ) 40,385 (15,983 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 32,661 35,964 36,506 153,125 75,639 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — — — 1,061 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives, net (33,723 ) 103,548 10,803 (67,306 ) 49,110 Transaction costs — — — — 149 Stock settled stock-based compensation 1,765 974 1,760 5,994 4,467 Exploration costs 1,113 1,255 1,875 4,431 3,284 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment (11,123 ) 9 163 (10,911 ) (4,688 ) Other non-cash (income) expense, net 58 (81 ) (57 ) 3,801 49 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 43,800 $ 46,503 $ 49,166 $ 210,593 $ 109,135





Cash return on capital invested (“CROCI”) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled above) by average gross property and equipment. Management believes CROCI is useful as a measure of the profitability of capital employed and long-term company and management performance.

We have provided the calculation for our CROCI below.





June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2017 (In thousands) Twelve months ending Adjusted EBITDAX $ 210,593 $ 109,135 Proved oil and natural gas properties $ 910,705 $ 620,793 $ 312,368 Unproved oil and natural gas properties 119,225 131,934 533 Land 1,575 971 406 Other property and equipment 6,094 5,559 3,566 Total property and equipment, gross $ 1,037,599 $ 759,257 $ 316,873 Average property and equipment, gross (1) $ 898,428 $ 538,065 CROCI 23 % 20 %



(1) For the period ended June 30, 2019, the average property and equipment, gross was calculated using the total property and equipment, gross for the period ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. For the period ended June 30, 2018, the average property and equipment, gross was calculated using the total property and equipment, gross for the period ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, regarding Rosehill’s opportunities in the Delaware Basin, including inventory potential within the Wolfcamp B interval, strategy, future operations, expected drilling and completions activity, financial position, estimated results of operations, future earnings, future capital spending plans, expected gains from settling derivatives, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “guidance,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this communication are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its drilling and completion activities, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and completion equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating oil and natural gas reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K, and in other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

