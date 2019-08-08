SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Higher Second Quarter Segment Profit Driven by Canadian Volume Growth



KAPS Pipeline Announced in May 2019 Now 70% Contracted

White Cliffs Crude Pipeline Secures 5-Year Contract for 20,000 Barrels Per Day

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today reported second quarter 2019 net loss of $12.9 million, compared to first quarter net loss of $3.3 million and second quarter 2018 net loss of $2.7 million. Second quarter 2019 net loss was primarily due to non-cash items related to the impairment or sale of certain assets.

Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $105.5 million, compared to $103 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $99 million in the second quarter 2018, primarily reflecting contributions from the company's new gas plants in Canada. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is reconciled to net income below.

"Second quarter results were in line with expectations," said SemGroup President and Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner. "Investments over the past year in our U.S. Liquids and Canadian segments drove the increased year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA. This growth highlights the value of strategic projects like the Houston terminal expansion and the Wapiti and Patterson Creek gas plants, which will provide long-term, stable cash flows."

"I'm pleased to see our strategy deliver the intended financial and commercial results," said Conner. "Our well-positioned assets in Canada, the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast are anchored by contracted cash flows that provide us confidence in our future growth. While our assets are performing, we have additional work to do on our balance sheet and are evaluating alternatives to de-lever while creating shareholder value."

Segment Profit Results

SemGroup management believes segment profit is a valuable measure of the operating and financial performance of the company's operating segments. Segment profit is defined as revenue, less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) and operating expenses, plus equity earnings and is adjusted to remove unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis. Reconciliations can be found in the tables of this release.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31 June 30 Segment Profit: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 U.S. Liquids $ 85,189 $ 80,393 $ 89,511 $ 174,700 $ 148,449 U.S. Gas 11,040 15,437 12,165 23,205 29,714 Canada 29,669 21,448 22,693 52,362 43,561 Corporate/Other (1) (219 ) (172 ) (237 ) (456 ) 10,791 Total Segment Profit $ 125,679 $ 117,106 $ 124,132 $ 249,811 $ 232,515

(1) 1Q 2018 reflects earnings from divested businesses

Performance by Segment - Second Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2019

U.S. Liquids

Second quarter was impacted by a $3.3 million property tax increase at the Houston terminal and the absence of a one-time $2.7 million insurance recovery recognized in the first quarter.

Higher marketing margins more than offset lower White Cliffs volumes related to the NGL line conversion.

U.S. Gas

The decrease was primarily due to lower residue and NGL prices.

Higher volumes and lower operating cost were offset by lower revenue margins.

Canada

Results were driven by full quarter contributions from the Patterson Creek and Wapiti plants, which benefited from strong volume growth.

2019 2018 Select Operating Statistics 1Q 2Q (1) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U.S. Liquids White Cliffs Pipeline Volumes (mbpd) 147 106 107 135 112 144 Cushing Terminal Utilization % 100% 90% 98% 97% 94% 98% Houston Terminal Utilization % 98% 98% 97% 97% 96% 96% U.S. Gas (2) Total Oklahoma Average Processing Volumes (mmcf/d) 290 301 293 353 380 355 Canada (3) Total Average Processing Volumes (mmcf/d) 460 590 441 382 434 430

(1) White Cliffs Pipeline volumes decline primarily due to one crude line taken out of service for NGL conversion in early May 2019 and the Cushing terminal excludes storage out of service for inspection and repairs

(2) U.S. Gas volumes exclude Sherman, Texas due to sale of asset

(3) Canada volumes include total average processed volumes - K3/Wapiti, KA/West Fox Creek and Patterson Creek facilities





Segment Profit and Adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands, unaudited)

2019 2018 Segment Profit: 1Q 2Q YTD 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2018 U.S. Liquids $ 89,511 $ 85,189 $ 174,700 $ 68,056 $ 80,393 $ 75,500 $ 85,474 $ 309,423 U.S. Gas 12,165 11,040 23,205 14,277 15,437 19,754 17,602 67,070 Canada 22,693 29,669 52,362 22,113 21,448 20,543 17,226 81,330 Corporate and other (1) (237 ) (219 ) (456 ) 10,963 (172 ) (913 ) (152 ) 9,726 Total Segment Profit 124,132 125,679 249,811 115,409 117,106 114,884 120,150 467,549 Less: General and administrative expense 29,547 25,520 55,067 26,477 22,886 21,904 20,301 91,568 Other income (979 ) (1,347 ) (2,326 ) (950 ) (533 ) (400 ) (497 ) (2,380 ) Plus: M&A related costs 4,635 1,676 6,311 1,156 648 290 1,058 3,152 Employee severance and relocation 159 73 232 137 211 43 758 1,149 Non-cash equity compensation 2,632 2,232 4,864 2,196 3,398 2,738 3,190 11,522 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,990 $ 105,487 $ 208,477 $ 93,371 $ 99,010 $ 96,451 $ 105,352 $ 394,184

(1) 1Q 2018 reflects earnings from divested businesses

Recent Developments

SemGroup secured a five-year contract on the White Cliffs Crude Pipeline for 20,000 barrels per day and is currently holding an open season due to continued shipper interest.

On August 5, SemGroup announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders. A dividend in the amount of $0.4725 per share, or $1.89 per share annualized, will be paid on August 26, 2019 to all common shareholders of record on August 15, 2019. The Board of Directors also declared a dividend to holders of its 7% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The company elected, pursuant to the terms of the convertible preferred shares, to have the aggregate amount of $6.7 million that would have been payable in cash as a dividend added to the liquidation preference of such shares as a payment in kind. The record date for the payment in kind on the shares of convertible preferred stock is August 15, 2019 and the payment date is August 26, 2019.

On May 28, SemGroup entered into an agreement with Suncor Energy to provide crude transportation service from SemGroup's Platteville, Colorado terminal in the DJ Basin to Suncor's Commerce City Pipeline, which feeds into Suncor's local refinery. The project is supported by long-term contracted cash flows. The 16-mile Platteville to Suncor Pipeline is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2020.

On May 4, SemCAMS Midstream ULC announced the formation of an asset joint venture with Keyera Corp. to construct a natural gas liquids and condensate pipeline system to connect the liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay production areas of northwestern Alberta to the fractionation and condensate hubs in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. This pipeline system provides producers additional and alternative transportation solutions to meet growing production and is supported by long-term contracts with significant take-or-pay commitments. The project is now 70 percent contracted with customer commitments.

Guidance Outlook

Based on year-to-date results, SemGroup is maintaining its initial financial guidance provided earlier this year.

SemGroup does not provide guidance for net income, the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA, because Net Income includes items such as unrealized gains or losses on derivative activities or similar items which, because of their nature, cannot be accurately forecasted. SemGroup does not expect that such amounts would be significant to Adjusted EBITDA as they are largely non-cash items; however, such items may be significant to net income.

Earnings Conference Call

SemGroup will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern, Friday, August 9, 2019. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 855-239-1101, or for international callers, 412-542-4117. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto SemGroup's Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call. The second quarter 2019 slide deck will be posted here .

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SemGroup’s non-GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Available for Dividends ("CAFD") and Total Segment Profit, are not GAAP measures and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentation of their most closely associated GAAP measures, net income (loss) for Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD and operating income for Total Segment Profit.

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for selected items that SemGroup believes impact the comparability of financial results between reporting periods. In addition to non-cash items, we have selected items for adjustment to EBITDA which management feels decrease the comparability of our results among periods. These items are identified as those which are generally outside of the results of day to day operations of the business. These items are not considered non- recurring, infrequent or unusual, but do erode comparability among periods in which they occur with periods in which they do not occur or occur to a greater or lesser degree. Historically, we have selected items such as gains on the sale of NGL Energy Partners LP common units, costs related to our predecessor’s bankruptcy, significant business development related costs, significant legal settlements, severance and other similar costs. Management believes these types of items can make comparability of the results of day to day operations among periods difficult and have chosen to remove these items from our Adjusted EBITDA. We expect to adjust for similar types of items in the future. Although we present selected items that we consider in evaluating our performance, you should be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, mechanical interruptions and numerous other factors. We do not adjust for these types of variances.

CAFD is based on Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, and reduced for cash income taxes, cash interest expense, preferred stock cash dividends, maintenance capital expenditures and CAFD attributable to noncontrolling interests, as adjusted for selected items which management feels decrease the comparability of results among periods. CAFD is a performance measure utilized by management to analyze our performance after the payment of cash taxes, servicing debt obligations and making sustaining capital expenditures.

Total Segment Profit represents revenue, less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) and operating expenses, plus equity earnings and is adjusted to remove unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis. Reflecting equity earnings on an EBITDA basis is achieved by adjusting equity earnings to exclude our percentage of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from equity earnings for operated equity method investees. For our investment in NGL Energy, we exclude equity earnings and include cash distributions received. Segment profit is the measure by which management assess the performance of our reportable segments.

These measures may be used periodically by management when discussing our financial results with investors and analysts and are presented as management believes they provide additional information and metrics relative to the performance of our businesses. These non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for the limitations of our non-GAAP measures as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the non-GAAP measure and the most comparable GAAP measure and incorporating this knowledge into its decision-making processes. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our operating results. Because all companies do not use identical calculations, our presentations of non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this Press Release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release including the prospects of our industry, our anticipated financial performance, our anticipated annual dividend growth rate, management's plans and objectives for future operations, planned capital expenditures, business prospects, outcome of regulatory proceedings, market conditions and other matters, may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to enable us to pay our debt obligations and our current and expected dividends or to fund our other liquidity needs; any sustained reduction in demand for, or supply of, the petroleum products we gather, transport, process, market and store; the effect of our debt level on our future financial and operating flexibility, including our ability to obtain additional capital on terms that are favorable to us; our ability to access the debt and equity markets, which will depend on general market conditions and the credit ratings for our debt obligations and equity; the loss of, or a material nonpayment or nonperformance by, any of our key customers; the amount of cash distributions, capital requirements and performance of our investments and joint ventures; the consequences of any divestitures of non-strategic operating assets or divestitures of interests in some of our operating assets through partnerships and/or joint ventures; the amount of collateral required to be posted from time to time in our commodity purchase, sale or derivative transactions; the impact of operational and developmental hazards and unforeseen interruptions; our ability to obtain new sources of supply of petroleum products; competition from other midstream energy companies; our ability to comply with the covenants contained in our credit agreements, continuing covenant agreement, and the indentures governing our notes, including requirements under our credit agreements and continuing covenant agreement to maintain certain financial ratios; our ability to renew or replace expiring storage, transportation and related contracts; the overall forward markets for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; the possibility that the construction or acquisition of new assets or other business combination activities may not result in the corresponding anticipated benefits; any future impairment of goodwill resulting from the loss of customers or business; changes in currency exchange rates; weather and other natural phenomena, including climate conditions; a cyber attack involving our information systems and related infrastructure, or that of our business associates; the risks and uncertainties of doing business outside of the U.S., including political and economic instability and changes in local governmental laws, regulations and policies; costs of, or changes in, laws and regulations and our failure to comply with new or existing laws or regulations, particularly with regard to taxes, safety and protection of the environment; the possibility that our hedging activities may result in losses or may have a negative impact on our financial results; general economic, market and business conditions; as well as other risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets $ 1,043,362 $ 715,825 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,886,438 3,457,326 Goodwill and other intangible assets 794,789 622,340 Equity method investments 284,186 274,009 Other noncurrent assets, net 156,076 140,807 Right of use assets, net 93,089 — Total assets $ 6,257,940 $ 5,210,307 LIABILITIES, PREFERRED STOCK AND OWNERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 12,682 $ 6,000 Other current liabilities 707,962 631,157 Total current liabilities 720,644 637,157 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,510,897 2,278,834 Other noncurrent liabilities 283,549 94,337 Total liabilities 3,515,090 3,010,328 Preferred stock 372,628 359,658 Subsidiary preferred stock 252,876 — Total owners' equity 2,117,346 1,840,321 Total liabilities, preferred stock and owners' equity $ 6,257,940 $ 5,210,307



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Revenues $ 674,940 $ 595,794 $ 567,232 $ 1,242,172 $ 1,257,403 Expenses: Costs of products sold, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below 493,580 412,089 403,372 896,952 908,221 Operating 77,997 90,245 63,207 141,204 160,036 General and administrative 25,520 22,886 29,547 55,067 49,363 Depreciation and amortization 64,011 51,755 59,036 123,047 102,291 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment, net 8,936 1,824 (1,444 ) 7,492 (1,742 ) Total expenses 670,044 578,799 553,718 1,223,762 1,218,169 Earnings from equity method investments 12,695 14,351 13,951 26,646 26,965 Operating income 17,591 31,346 27,465 45,056 66,199 Other expenses, net 36,574 37,685 35,385 71,959 82,490 Loss before income taxes (18,983 ) (6,339 ) (7,920 ) (26,903 ) (16,291 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (6,085 ) (3,613 ) (4,606 ) (10,691 ) 19,470 Net loss (12,898 ) (2,726 ) (3,314 ) (16,212 ) (35,761 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 12,689 — 3,525 16,214 — Net loss attributable to SemGroup (25,587 ) (2,726 ) (6,839 ) (32,426 ) (35,761 ) Less: cumulative preferred stock dividends 6,657 6,211 6,541 13,198 11,043 Less: cumulative subsidiary preferred stock dividends 2,577 — 1,857 3,684 — Less: accretion of subsidiary preferred stock to redemption value 237 — 13,749 13,986 — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (35,058 ) $ (8,937 ) $ (28,986 ) $ (63,294 ) $ (46,804 ) Net loss $ (12,898 ) $ (2,726 ) $ (3,314 ) $ (16,212 ) $ (35,761 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 27,387 6,180 (14,233 ) 13,154 24,351 Comprehensive income (loss) 14,489 3,454 (17,547 ) (3,058 ) (11,410 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 12,689 — 3,525 16,214 — Less: other comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,018 — 5,580 13,598 — Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SemGroup $ (6,218 ) $ 3,454 $ (26,652 ) $ (32,870 ) $ (11,410 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average shares (thousands): Basic 78,668 78,319 78,492 78,580 78,259 Diluted 78,668 78,319 78,492 78,580 78,259



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net loss $ (12,898 ) $ (2,726 ) $ (3,314 ) $ (16,212 ) $ (35,761 ) Add: Interest expense 38,910 35,904 36,652 75,562 78,365 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (6,085 ) (3,613 ) (4,606 ) (10,691 ) 19,470 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 64,011 51,755 59,036 123,047 102,291 EBITDA 83,938 81,320 87,768 171,706 164,365 Selected Non-Cash Items and Other Items Impacting Comparability 21,549 17,690 15,222 36,771 28,016 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,487 $ 99,010 $ 102,990 $ 208,477 $ 192,381



Selected Non-Cash Items and

Other Items Impacting Comparability

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment, net $ 8,936 $ 1,824 $ (1,444 ) $ 7,492 $ (1,742 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (989 ) 2,314 (288 ) (1,277 ) 5,608 Adjustments to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis 4,718 4,886 4,710 9,428 9,769 M&A transaction related costs 1,676 648 4,635 6,311 1,804 Employee severance and relocation expense 73 211 159 232 348 Unrealized loss on derivative activities 4,903 4,409 4,818 9,721 6,635 Non-cash equity compensation 2,232 3,398 2,632 4,864 5,594 Selected Non-Cash Items and Other Items Impacting Comparability $ 21,549 $ 17,690 $ 15,222 $ 36,771 $ 28,016



Reconciliation of Operating Income to Total Segment Profit:

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Operating income $ 17,591 $ 31,346 $ 27,465 $ 45,056 $ 66,199 Plus: Adjustments to reflect equity earnings on an EBITDA basis 4,718 4,886 4,710 9,428 9,769 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 4,903 4,409 4,818 9,721 6,635 General and administrative expense 25,520 22,886 29,547 55,067 49,363 Depreciation and amortization 64,011 51,755 59,036 123,047 102,291 Gain on disposal of long-lived assets, net 8,936 1,824 (1,444 ) 7,492 (1,742 ) Total Segment Profit $ 125,679 $ 117,106 $ 124,132 $ 249,811 $ 232,515



Cash Available for Dividends:

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,487 $ 99,010 $ 102,990 $ 208,477 $ 192,381 Less: Cash interest expense 36,458 34,870 35,626 72,084 67,400 Less: Maintenance capital 8,073 11,550 10,600 18,673 19,279 Less: Cash paid for income taxes 796 12,900 910 1,706 14,700 Less: CAFD attributable to CAMS Midstream noncontrolling interest 9,840 — 2,844 12,684 — Less: Distributions to Maurepas Class B shareholders 6,595 — 6,613 13,208 — Selected items impacting comparability Add back: Mexico disposal cash taxes — 10,955 — — 10,955 Cash available for dividends $ 43,725 $ 50,645 $ 46,397 $ 90,122 $ 101,957 Dividends declared $ 37,161 $ 37,022 $ 37,061 $ 74,222 $ 74,026 Dividend coverage ratio 1.2 x 1.4 x 1.3 x 1.2 x 1.4 x







