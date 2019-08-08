Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Record total net sales of $20.5 million in 2Q19, growth of 17% year over year



Breast Products net sales of $11.2 million in 2Q19, growth of 19% year over year

Record miraDry net sales of $9.3 million in 2Q19, growth of 15% year over year

Reiterates 2019 total net sales outlook of $79 to $83 million

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN), a medical aesthetics company, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Jeff Nugent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra, commented, “In the second quarter, we achieved record net sales of $20.5 million, a 17% increase compared to the year-ago period. This quarterly performance was driven by strong growth in both our Breast Products and miraDry segments and represents solid progress towards achieving our 2019 objectives.”

Mr. Nugent added, “Our Breast Products segment grew net sales 19% year over year, strong evidence of market share gains from our targeted new customer conversion programs as well as deeper penetration of existing accounts. We believe the superior safety profile and industry-leading warranty of our OPUS® implants is clearly resonating with board-certified plastic surgeons and their patients.”

Mr. Nugent concluded, “miraDry delivered another strong quarter, achieving record net sales of $9.3 million. Our brand awareness and market activation initiatives have positioned miraDry to be a significant growth driver for Sientra in 2019 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review

Total net sales for the second quarter 2019 were $20.5 million, an increase of 17% compared to total net sales of $17.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Net sales for the Breast Products segment totaled $11.2 million in the second quarter 2019, a 19% increase compared to $9.4 million for the same period 2018. Breast Products sales growth was primarily driven by new customer conversion programs and continued strong performance of the tissue expander portfolio.

Net sales for the miraDry segment totaled $9.3 million in the second quarter 2019, a 15% increase compared to $8.1 million for the same period 2018. miraDry sales growth was driven by an increase in sales of consoles and consumables globally, with a particularly strong U.S. performance.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2019 was $12.7 million, or 61.9% of sales, compared to gross profit of $10.9 million, or 62.1% of sales, for the same period 2018.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2019 were $52.8 million, compared to $27.8 million of expenses for the same period 2018. Excluding a $15.8 million non-cash impairment of certain goodwill and intangibles related to miraDry, operating expenses increased $9.2 million, primarily driven by increased investments in sales and marketing.

Net loss for the second quarter 2019 was ($40.8) million, or ($1.19) per share, compared to a net loss of ($18.0) million, or ($0.73) per share, for the same period 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported a second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA loss of ($20.4) million compared to a loss of ($11.8) million for the same period 2018.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 were $146 million, compared to $62 million as of March 31, 2019.

2019 Net Sales Outlook

For 2019, the Company reiterates its outlook for net sales in the range of $79 million to $83 million, representing growth of 16% to 22% year over year, compared to net sales of $68 million in 2018.

2019 segment net sales outlook:

Breast Products net sales of $44 to $46 million

miraDry net sales of $35 to $37 million

Conference Call

Sientra will hold a conference call today, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter results.

The dial-in numbers are 844-464-3933 for domestic callers and 765-507-2612 for international callers. The conference ID is 8084147. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com .

A replay of the call will be available starting on August 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. ET through August 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 8084147. The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Sientra has supplemented its US GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assists management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using this non-GAAP financial measure because it is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure provided in the schedule below.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS™ breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-surgical FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expected net sales for the year ended December 31, 2019, the expected growth of the Company’s current customer base and acquisition of new customers, the Company’s ability to achieve sustainable, long-term growth across its business segments, and the Company’s ability to drive increased brand awareness and market activation. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the dependence on conclusion of the review procedures for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 by the Company’s independent auditors, positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to Sientra’s Breast Products, the ability to meet consumer demand, the acceptance and growth of its miraDry segment. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:

Neil Bhalodkar

805-679-8885



Sientra, Inc Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 20,525 $ 17,554 $ 38,077 $ 32,229 Cost of goods sold 7,813 6,660 14,287 12,756 Gross profit 12,712 10,894 23,790 19,473 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 21,918 15,477 42,319 30,733 Research and development 3,270 2,301 6,325 5,052 General and administrative 11,814 10,014 25,289 19,514 Goodwill and other intangible impairment 15,774 — 15,774 — Total operating expenses 52,776 27,792 89,707 55,299 Loss from operations (40,064 ) (16,898 ) (65,917 ) (35,826 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 269 40 573 80 Interest expense (982 ) (867 ) (1,932 ) (1,521 ) Other income (expense), net 23 (303 ) 38 (184 ) Total other income (expense), net (690 ) (1,130 ) (1,321 ) (1,625 ) Loss before income taxes (40,754 ) (18,028 ) (67,238 ) (37,451 ) Income tax (benefit) expense — — — — Net loss $ (40,754 ) $ (18,028 ) $ (67,238 ) $ (37,451 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders $ (1.19 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (1.69 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares used for

net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 34,290,073 24,761,117 31,709,067 22,202,565





Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,088 $ 86,899 Accounts receivable, net 23,887 22,527 Inventories, net 29,864 24,085 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,017 2,612 Total current assets 203,856 136,123 Property and equipment, net 3,686 2,536 Goodwill 4,878 12,507 Other intangible assets, net 7,190 16,495 Other assets 23,235 698 Total assets $ 242,845 $ 168,359 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,144 $ 6,866 Accounts payable 14,600 13,184 Accrued and other current liabilities 36,280 27,697 Legal settlement payable — 410 Customer deposits 11,579 9,936 Sales return liability 7,020 6,048 Total current liabilities 87,623 64,141 Long-term debt, net of current portion 20,938 27,883 Deferred and contingent consideration 364 6,481 Warranty reserve and other long-term liabilities 21,847 2,976 Total liabilities 130,772 101,481 Stockholders’ equity: Total stockholders’ equity 112,073 66,878 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 242,845 $ 168,359









Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (67,238 ) $ (37,451 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment 7,629 — Intangible asset impairment 8,145 — Depreciation and amortization 1,725 1,700 Provision for doubtful accounts 845 489 Provision for warranties 674 572 Provision for inventory 790 709 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up — 106 Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,356 — Lease liability accretion 927 — Change in fair value of warrants (110 ) 164 Change in fair value of deferred consideration 9 18 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 289 1,708 Change in deferred revenue 270 (161 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 99 85 Stock-based compensation expense 6,611 5,686 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 20 — Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value (630 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,206 ) (6,343 ) Inventories (6,445 ) (2,405 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (1,435 ) (2,518 ) Insurance recovery receivable — 33 Accounts payable 2,256 4,230 Accrued and other liabilities (5,416 ) 1,643 Legal settlement payable (410 ) (1,000 ) Customer deposits 1,643 602 Sales return liability 972 976 Net cash used in operating activities (48,630 ) (31,157 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,056 ) (160 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,056 ) (160 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 108,028 107,850 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 106 410 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 683 391 Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs) (2,825 ) (1,297 ) Gross borrowings under the Term Loan — 10,000 Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan 8,436 12,109 Repayment of the Revolving Loan (4,183 ) (12,109 ) Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value (370 ) — Deferred financing costs — (6 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 109,875 117,348 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 59,189 86,031 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at: Beginning of period 87,242 26,931 End of period $ 146,431 $ 112,962 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,088 $ 112,619 Restricted cash included in other assets 343 343 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 146,431 $ 112,962





Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars, in thousands 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss, as reported $ (40,754 ) $ (18,028 ) $ (67,238 ) $ (37,451 ) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense and other, net 690 1,130 1,321 1,625 Depreciation and amortization 894 868 1,725 1,806 Accretion in fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 104 1,087 289 1,708 Stock-based compensation 2,911 3,138 6,611 5,686 Goodwill and other intangible impairment 15,774 — 15,774 — Total adjustments to net loss 20,373 6,223 25,720 10,825 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,381 ) $ (11,805 ) $ (41,518 ) $ (26,626 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, As a Percentage of Revenue** 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss, as reported (198.6 %) (102.7 %) (176.6 %) (116.2 %) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense and other, net 3.4 % 6.4 % 3.5 % 5.0 % Depreciation and amortization 4.4 % 4.9 % 4.5 % 5.6 % Accretion in fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 0.5 % 6.2 % 0.8 % 5.3 % Stock-based compensation 14.2 % 17.9 % 17.4 % 17.6 % Goodwill and other intangible impairment 76.9 % 0.0 % 41.4 % 0.0 % Total adjustments to net loss 99.3 % 35.5 % 67.5 % 33.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (99.3 %) (67.2 %) (109.0 %) (82.6 %) ** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.