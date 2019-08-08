PFSweb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenues were $68.5 million compared to $77.1 million.

Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $50.7 million compared to $53.6 million.

Service fee gross margin was 34.8% compared to 37.3%.

Net loss was $1.0 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or $(0.03) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $3.4 million compared to $5.3 million.

Management Commentary

“As expected, our second quarter results were largely in-line with our first quarter,” said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “The second quarter was highlighted by strong progress in driving new client contracts in our PFS business unit, while simultaneously resetting the LiveArea business with new executive and sales leadership. We believe both developments establish a strong foundation for our expected return to growth in 2020.

“During the quarter, we appointed Jim Butler as the new executive vice president and general manager of LiveArea, and we are thrilled to have him join our senior leadership team. Jim brings a wealth of experience in technology and digital consulting and will be a strong partner as we quickly revamp LiveArea’s go-to-market strategy and enhance our sales team in that business unit.

“Jim’s immediate priority is to assess and grow the LiveArea sales pipeline while increasing our market visibility and expanding our addressable market with new services and productized offerings. Since appointing Jim, we have hired proven sales, marketing, product and strategy experts with a track record of executing high-performance sales and marketing programs for commerce consultancies and digital professional services companies.

“Our PFS business has performed exceptionally well from a new sales perspective. The annual contract value from our second quarter bookings were more than three times higher than the year-ago quarter, and we are currently on pace to have one of the strongest years of new PFS bookings in company history. These new wins have been both direct-to-consumer and B2B engagements within our core target verticals—health & beauty, fashion & apparel and CPG. While these new clients will partially contribute in 2019, we expect 2019 PFS SFE revenue to be relatively flat compared to 2018 as we strive to make up for the revenue lost from two unexpected retail client bankruptcies and resulting liquidations in 2019. Also of note, our current client base and sales pipeline mix is now more diversified with a greater proportion of mid-market brands and less ‘brick-and-mortar’ general merchandise retailers.

“We continue to make strides in ramping our new Fulfillment-as-a-Service (FaaS) offerings, including both RetailConnect and CloudPick. Although we just introduced these new solutions to market earlier this year, we have already received strong indications of interest and are exploring multiple avenues to accelerate growth from these ‘asset-light’ products, including bundling both RetailConnect and CloudPick with our other service offerings in existing proposals and selling each product on a stand-alone basis.

“Looking at the second half of the year, as a result of the two retail client bankruptcies in the PFS business and our sales challenges with LiveArea, revenue and AEBITDA performance will be below our original expectations for the year. For the remainder of 2019, we plan to continue executing for our clients as they approach the key holiday season, working diligently to make the most of the opportunities in our PFS and LiveArea sales pipelines and quickly rebuilding the LiveArea sales pipeline as we head into 2020. We will also continue our strong focus on cost management, building on the savings already delivered over the past year.

“Looking toward the future, with Jim Butler onboard and a revamped LiveArea team staffed with experienced high-performance sales and marketing leaders, I am confident in the direction of LiveArea as we head into next year. Additionally, the exceptionally strong sales bookings in PFS along with the anticipated recurring revenue streams provide us with good visibility into the next 12-18 months for PFS. As a result, we are well into our financial planning process for next year and look forward to introducing our 2020 growth outlook during the next quarterly update in November.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were $68.5 million compared to $77.1 million in the same period of 2018. Service fee revenue in the second quarter was $50.3 million compared to $53.1 million in the second quarter last year. Product revenue from the company’s last remaining client under this legacy business model was $6.1 million compared to $8.8 million in the same period of 2018.

SFE revenue was $50.7 million compared to $53.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the loss of revenue from one of the client bankruptcies in PFS, as well as reduced system integration project activity in the LiveArea business.

Service fee gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 34.8% compared to 37.3% in the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to revenue mix in the PFS segment, with a higher percentage of revenues coming from lower margin fulfillment and transportation services as compared to higher margin technology related revenues. LiveArea gross margins also declined during the quarter as the company experienced increased labor costs and incremental costs on certain client projects. Gross margins for both segments continued to be within the guidance range of 25% to 30% for the PFS segment and 40% to 50% for the LiveArea segment.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.0 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or $(0.03) per share in the same period of 2018. Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 included $0.7 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.4 million of acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $0.2 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.1 million of deferred tax expense related to goodwill amortization. This compares to $1.4 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.5 million of acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, $0.4 million in amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and a $0.1 million deferred tax credit related to goodwill amortization in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $3.4 million compared to $5.3 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of SFE revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 6.8% compared to 10.0%, with the decrease primarily due to the aforementioned lower sales and gross margin in both the PFS and LiveArea businesses.

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

At June 30, 2019, net debt (defined as total debt, excluding operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents) was $22.8 million compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.8 million compared to $15.4 million at December 31, 2018. Total debt at June 30, 2019 was $34.7 million compared to $42.0 million at the end of last year.

Subsequent Event & Revised 2019 Outlook

One of the company’s clients, Charming Charlie, serviced by the PFS Operations segment, filed for bankruptcy on July 11, 2019. The SFE revenue earned from this client in 2019 was originally estimated to be $2 million, of which more than half was expected in the second half of the year. PFS operations services for this client ended during the second quarter and pre-paid transition services are expected to conclude within the next two weeks. PFSweb wrote down approximately $0.7 million of service fee and freight program receivables related to this client bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2019.

As a result of the impact of the two client bankruptcies and unplanned excess capacity in the company’s distribution facilities, as well as the current sales challenges in its LiveArea business unit, PFSweb now expects 2019 SFE revenue to range between $215 million and $225 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging between $14 million and $17 million.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Ralph Lauren, PANDORA, ASICS, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization.

EBITDA represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, as well as acquisition-related, restructuring, and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs).

Service fee equivalent revenue represents service fee revenue plus the gross profit earned on product revenue and does not alter existing revenue recognition.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and service fee equivalent revenue are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. The calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA further eliminate the effect of financing, remaining income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service fee equivalent revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis.

PFS believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by focusing on certain operational metrics and excluding certain expenses in order to present its core operating performance and results. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the GAAP results in the attached tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed herein consist of forward-looking information under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to and involves risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. PFS' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 identifies certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward looking statements made and investors are advised to review the Annual Report of the company and the Risk Factors described therein. PFS undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future. There may be additional risks that we do not currently view as material or that are not presently known.

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,812 $ 15,419 Restricted cash 207 207 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,282 and $585 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52,916 72,415 Inventories, net of reserves of $295 and $298 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 6,536 6,090 Other receivables 3,531 4,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,355 6,943 Total current assets 81,357 105,088 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 19,718 21,496 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 38,269 - IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLES, net 1,469 1,803 GOODWILL 45,167 45,185 OTHER ASSETS 3,684 3,501 Total assets 189,664 177,073 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade accounts payable $ 35,009 $ 47,580 Accrued expenses 19,946 24,623 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,164 - Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,824 2,610 Deferred revenues 5,843 7,328 Performance-based contingent payments - - Total current liabilities 71,786 82,141 LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS, less current portion 31,831 39,348 DEFERRED REVENUES, less current portion 1,648 1,927 DEFERRED RENT - 4,625 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 35,921 - OTHER LIABILITIES 2,869 2,449 Total liabilities 144,055 130,490 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; 19,465,877 and 19,294,296 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; and 19,432,410 and 19,260,829 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 156,494 155,455 Accumulated deficit (109,912 ) (107,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (867 ) (993 ) Treasury stock at cost, 33,467 shares (125 ) (125 ) Total shareholders' equity 45,609 46,583 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 189,664 $ 177,073

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Service fee revenue $ 50,331 $ 53,141 $ 101,769 $ 109,628 Product revenue, net 6,138 8,847 13,638 18,612 Pass-through revenue 12,041 15,063 25,253 27,232 Total revenues $ 68,510 $ 77,051 $ 140,660 $ 155,472 COSTS OF REVENUES: Cost of service fee revenue $ 32,809 $ 33,294 $ 66,767 $ 68,902 Cost of product revenue 5,791 8,403 12,868 17,719 Cost of pass-through revenue 12,041 15,063 25,253 27,232 Total costs of revenues $ 50,641 $ 56,760 $ 104,888 $ 113,853 Gross profit 17,869 20,291 35,772 41,619 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 18,096 19,756 36,443 40,415 Income (loss) from operations (227 ) 535 (671 ) 1,204 INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 448 585 959 1,190 Income (loss) before income taxes (675 ) (50 ) (1,630 ) 14 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 300 576 509 1,389 NET LOSS $ (975 ) $ (626 ) $ (2,139 ) $ (1,375 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 442 $ 1,712 $ 620 $ 2,281 NET LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,444 19,174 19,465 19,160 Diluted 19,444 19,174 19,465 19,160 EBITDA $ 2,326 $ 3,514 $ 4,597 $ 7,161 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 3,446 $ 5,340 $ 6,763 $ 9,755

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET LOSS $ (975 ) $ (626 ) $ (2,139 ) $ (1,375 ) Income tax expense 300 576 509 1,389 Interest expense, net 448 585 959 1,190 Depreciation and amortization 2,553 2,979 5,268 5,957 EBITDA $ 2,326 $ 3,514 $ 4,597 $ 7,161 Stock-based compensation 679 1,360 1,330 2,006 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 441 466 836 588 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 3,446 $ 5,340 $ 6,763 $ 9,755 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET LOSS $ (975 ) $ (626 ) $ (2,139 ) $ (1,375 ) Stock-based compensation 679 1,360 1,330 2,006 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 168 395 334 833 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 441 466 836 588 Deferred tax expense - goodwill amortization 129 117 259 229 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 442 $ 1,712 $ 620 $ 2,281 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $ 68,510 $ 77,051 $ 140,660 $ 155,472 Pass-through revenue (12,041 ) (15,063 ) (25,253 ) (27,232 ) Cost of product revenue (5,791 ) (8,403 ) (12,868 ) (17,719 ) SERVICE FEE EQUIVALENT REVENUE $ 50,678 $ 53,585 $ 102,539 $ 110,521

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Segment Information and Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP (In Thousands) Effective January 1, 2018, the company changed its organizational structure in an effort to create more effective and efficient operations and to improve client and service focus. As a result, the company is now presenting supplemental financial data below based on the reportable operating business segments of its PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services units, which are comprised of strategic businesses that are defined by the types of service offerings they provide. In addition, certain costs that are not fully directly allocable to a business unit are presented as Corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses.



The segment financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, reflect the financial performance for each of the segments based on the current financial presentation reviewed by the company’s Chief Operating Decision Makers. The company is continuing to evaluate its segregation of costs among the business units, including an effort to further allocate certain Corporate costs into the two operating business units to enhance cost focus and responsibility.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 PFS Operations Revenues: Service fee revenue $ 31,700 $ 33,193 $ 64,754 $ 68,115 Product revenue, net 6,138 8,847 13,638 18,612 Pass-through revenue 11,412 14,575 24,289 26,375 Total revenues $ 49,250 $ 56,615 $ 102,681 $ 113,102 Costs of revenues: Cost of service fee revenue $ 22,755 $ 22,963 $ 46,675 $ 48,302 Cost of product revenue 5,791 8,403 12,868 17,719 Cost of pass-through revenue 11,412 14,575 24,289 26,375 Total costs of revenues $ 39,958 $ 45,941 $ 83,832 $ 92,396 Gross profit 9,292 10,674 18,849 20,706 Direct operating expenses 7,163 6,741 14,195 12,472 Direct contribution 2,129 3,933 4,654 8,234 Depreciation and amortization 1,981 2,124 4,033 4,056 Stock-based compensation 119 228 236 287 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 23 208 487 228 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 4,252 $ 6,493 $ 9,410 $ 12,805 TOTAL REVENUES $ 49,250 $ 56,615 $ 102,681 $ 113,102 Pass-thru revenue (11,412 ) (14,574 ) (24,288 ) (26,374 ) Cost of product revenue (5,791 ) (8,403 ) (12,868 ) (17,719 ) SERVICE FEE EQUIVALENT REVENUE $ 32,047 $ 33,638 $ 65,525 $ 69,009

PFSweb, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Segment Information and Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Items to GAAP (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 LiveArea Professional Services Service fee revenue $ 18,631 $ 19,948 $ 37,015 $ 41,513 Pass-through revenue 629 488 964 857 Total revenues 19,260 20,436 37,979 42,370 Cost of service fee revenue 10,054 10,331 20,092 20,600 Cost of pass-through revenue 629 488 964 857 Total cost of revenues 10,683 10,819 21,056 21,457 Gross profit 8,577 9,617 16,923 20,913 Direct operating expenses 6,276 7,731 12,749 16,912 Direct contribution 2,301 1,886 4,174 4,001 Depreciation and amortization 284 554 615 1,246 Stock-based compensation 147 219 297 299 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 25 205 58 292 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 2,757 $ 2,864 $ 5,144 $ 5,838 Corporate Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (4,657 ) $ (5,284 ) $ (9,499 ) $ (11,031 ) Depreciation and amortization 288 301 620 655 EBITDA $ (4,369 ) $ (4,983 ) $ (8,879 ) $ (10,376 ) Stock-based compensation 413 913 797 1,420 Acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs 393 53 291 68 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (3,563 ) $ (4,017 ) $ (7,791 ) $ (8,888 )



