Altair Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

2019 Second Quarter Software Product Revenue Increased 20% year-over-year

TROY, Mich., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



“We had a very strong second quarter and remain excited about the future of our industry and company.” said James Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $84.4 million, an increase of 20% from $70.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP software product revenue was $86.6 million, an increase of 23% from $70.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP software product revenue includes revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Total revenue was $106.8 million, an increase of 14% from $93.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP total revenue was $109.0 million, an increase of 17% from $93.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP total revenue includes revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Net loss was ($3.1) million, compared to net loss of ($1.1) million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted net loss per share was ($0.04) based on 71.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of ($0.02) for the second quarter of 2018, based on 65.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Modified Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million, compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Modified Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.5 million, compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.06 based on 77.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.03 for the second quarter of 2018, based on 77.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow, which consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, was $4.5 million, compared to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2019.

(Unaudited) (in millions) Third Quarter 2019 Full Year 2019 Software Product Revenue $ 79.0 to $ 81.0 $ 366.0 to $ 370.0 Non-GAAP Software Product Revenue $ 81.2 $ 83.2 $ 375.0 $ 379.0 Total Revenue $ 103.0 $ 105.0 $ 460.0 $ 464.0 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 105.2 $ 107.2 $ 469.0 $ 473.0 Net (Loss) Income $ (6.8) $ (5.5) $ 10.5 $ 13.1 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 3.4 $ 4.7 $ 45.2 $ 47.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.8 $ 2.8 $ 53.0 $ 57.0 Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.0 $ 5.0 $ 62.0 $ 66.0 (All figures in millions)





Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4996438, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4996438, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay) ***

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Software Product Revenue, Non-GAAP Total Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Modified Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.



Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2019, statements regarding our anticipated success, expected expansion of our footprint, positioning for growth and convergence of technologies, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

ir@altair.com

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 251,828 $ 35,345 Accounts receivable, net 85,758 96,803 Income tax receivable 8,515 4,431 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,262 17,455 Total current assets 364,363 154,034 Property and equipment, net 34,050 30,153 Operating lease right of use assets 28,878 — Goodwill 212,087 210,532 Other intangible assets, net 64,874 69,836 Deferred tax assets 5,901 5,354 Other long-term assets 19,567 17,288 TOTAL ASSETS $ 729,720 $ 487,197 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 472 $ 331 Accounts payable 6,462 8,357 Accrued compensation and benefits 29,155 31,740 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,412 — Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 27,979 27,039 Deferred revenue 67,587 59,765 Total current liabilities 141,067 127,232 Long-term debt, net of current portion 173,157 31,417 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,722 — Deferred revenue, non-current 6,219 6,754 Other long-term liabilities 26,362 25,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES 367,527 191,159 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 2,352 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 39,672

and 38,349 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 31,901

and 32,171 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 433,902 379,832 Accumulated deficit (64,964 ) (74,863 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,104 ) (11,290 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 359,841 293,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 729,720 $ 487,197





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue License $ 56,653 $ 46,700 $ 133,274 $ 113,635 Maintenance and other services 27,755 23,907 54,425 46,641 Total software 84,408 70,607 187,699 160,276 Software related services 7,907 8,707 17,679 18,180 Total software and related services 92,315 79,314 205,378 178,456 Client engineering services 12,412 12,417 24,462 24,497 Other 2,046 1,629 4,792 3,664 Total revenue 106,773 93,360 234,632 206,617 Cost of revenue License * 2,954 4,068 8,775 7,798 Maintenance and other services * 9,430 7,915 17,961 15,107 Total software 12,384 11,983 26,736 22,905 Software related services 6,612 6,512 13,130 13,221 Total software and related services 18,996 18,495 39,866 36,126 Client engineering services 10,033 9,960 19,833 20,160 Other 1,994 1,001 4,209 2,212 Total cost of revenue 31,023 29,456 63,908 58,498 Gross profit 75,750 63,904 170,724 148,119 Operating expenses: Research and development * 29,829 24,744 57,345 47,447 Sales and marketing * 26,221 19,979 52,672 38,606 General and administrative * 19,851 17,412 40,180 34,402 Amortization of intangible assets 3,600 1,986 7,128 3,926 Other operating income (549 ) (392 ) (1,166 ) (2,583 ) Total operating expenses 78,952 63,729 156,159 121,798 Operating (loss) income (3,202 ) 175 14,565 26,321 Interest expense 590 45 860 61 Other income, net (505 ) (176 ) (115 ) (1,076 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (3,287 ) 306 13,820 27,336 Income tax (benefit) expense (167 ) 1,386 3,921 3,732 Net (loss) income $ (3,120 ) $ (1,080 ) $ 9,899 $ 23,604 Income per share: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.37 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, basic 71,373 65,580 71,081 64,614 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, diluted 71,373 65,580 77,017 72,881 _________________

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue – software $ 279 $ 8 $ 343 $ 16 Research and development 579 108 937 155 Sales and marketing 475 134 937 175 General and administrative 747 184 1,075 304 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,080 $ 434 $ 3,292 $ 650





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 9,899 $ 23,604 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,468 7,525 Provision for bad debt 134 269 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 459 12 Stock-based compensation expense 3,292 650 Deferred income taxes (703 ) 1,312 Other, net (17 ) (166 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,406 11,743 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,952 ) (3,454 ) Other long-term assets (2,300 ) (276 ) Accounts payable (2,187 ) 335 Accrued compensation and benefits (2,455 ) 73 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 1,887 (4,511 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 197 — Deferred revenue 7,740 197 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,868 37,313 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (6,667 ) (3,130 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (344 ) (2,738 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (709 ) (7,028 ) Other investing activities, net 16 38 Net cash used in investing activities (7,704 ) (12,858 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters'

discount and commissions 223,101 — Payments on revolving commitment (127,941 ) — Borrowings under revolving commitment 96,991 — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,270 1,668 Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes (1,018 ) — Payments for follow-on public offering and initial public offering costs — (468 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock in follow-on public offering,

net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 135,572 Other financing activities (259 ) (342 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 192,144 136,430 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 187 (877 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 216,495 160,008 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 35,685 39,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 252,180 $ 199,586 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 362 $ 41 Income taxes paid $ 4,054 $ 3,660 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Finance leases $ 566 $ 1,010 Property and equipment in accounts payable $ 417 $ 935 Convertible senior notes issuance costs in accounts payable $ 216 $ — Follow-on public offering costs in accounts payable $ — $ 88 Promissory notes issued and deferred payment obligations for acquisitions $ — $ 278

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted income per share to net (loss) income and (loss) income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (3,120 ) $ (1,080 ) $ 9,899 $ 23,604 Stock-based compensation expense 2,080 434 3,292 650 Amortization of intangible assets 3,600 1,986 7,128 3,926 Acquisition related deferred revenue (1) 2,250 — 4,500 — Special adjustments (2) 776 929 1,004 (223 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,057 ) (124 ) (1,827 ) (199 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,529 $ 2,145 $ 23,996 $ 27,758 (Loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP income per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.31 $ 0.36 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 71,373 65,580 77,017 72,881 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 77,700 77,000 77,700 77,000

(1) Represents revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

(2) Includes an impairment charge for royalty contracts resulting in $0.8 million and $0.9 million of expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $1.0 million and $1.8 million of expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Includes a non-recurring adjustment for a change in estimated legal expenses resulting in $2.0 million of income for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Modified Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (3,120 ) $ (1,080 ) $ 9,899 $ 23,604 Income tax (benefit) expense (167 ) 1,386 3,921 3,732 Stock-based compensation expense 2,080 434 3,292 650 Interest expense 590 45 860 61 Interest income and other (1) 508 536 709 (719 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,274 3,982 10,468 7,525 Adjusted EBITDA 5,165 5,303 29,149 34,853 Acquisition related deferred revenue (2) 2,250 — 4,500 — Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,415 $ 5,303 $ 33,649 $ 34,853

(1) Includes an impairment charge for royalty contracts resulting in $0.8 million and $0.9 million of expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $1.0 million and $1.8 million of expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Includes a non-recurring adjustment for a change in estimated legal expenses resulting in $2.0 million of income for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

(2) Represents revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total revenue to total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 106,773 $ 93,360 $ 234,632 $ 206,617 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2,250 — 4,500 — Non-GAAP total revenue $ 109,023 $ 93,360 $ 239,132 $ 206,617

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP total software product revenue to total software product revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total software product revenue $ 84,408 $ 70,607 $ 187,699 $ 160,276 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2,250 — 4,500 — Non-GAAP total software product revenue $ 86,658 $ 70,607 $ 192,199 $ 160,276

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a recompilation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,553 $ 10,624 $ 31,868 $ 37,313 Capital expenditures (2,084 ) (1,446 ) (6,667 ) (3,130 ) Free cash flow $ 4,469 $ 9,178 $ 25,201 $ 34,183

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606). The following table sets forth selected quarterly information under ASC 606 for 2018:

(Unaudited) Three months ended ASC 606 (in thousands) March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 Software product revenue $ 89,670 $ 70,606 $ 64,182 $ 79,903 Total revenue 113,257 93,360 86,751 103,011 Net income (loss) 24,684 (1,080 ) 934 (9,003 ) Adjusted EBITDA 29,550 5,303 2,399 12,928

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months ending

September 30, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net (loss) income $ (6,750 ) $ (5,450 ) $ 10,500 $ 13,100 Stock-based compensation expense 2,100 2,100 7,500 7,500 Amortization of intangible assets 3,800 3,800 15,200 15,200 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2,250 2,250 9,000 9,000 Non-recurring adjustments 2,000 2,000 3,000 3,000 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,400 $ 4,700 $ 45,200 $ 47,800

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and Modified Adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months ending

September 30, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net (loss) income $ (6,750 ) $ (5,450 ) $ 10,500 $ 13,100 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,600 ) (2,900 ) 5,700 7,100 Stock-based compensation expense 2,100 2,100 7,500 7,500 Interest expense 2,700 2,700 6,400 6,400 Depreciation and amortization 5,300 5,300 22,000 22,000 Interest income and other non-recurring adjustments 1,000 1,000 900 900 Adjusted EBITDA 750 2,750 53,000 57,000 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2,250 2,250 9,000 9,000 Modified Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,000 $ 5,000 $ 62,000 $ 66,000

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP total revenue to projected total revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months ending

September 30, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in millions) Low High Low High Total revenue $ 103.0 $ 105.0 $ 460.0 $ 464.0 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2.2 2.2 9.0 9.0 Non-GAAP total revenue $ 105.2 $ 107.2 $ 469.0 $ 473.0

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP total software product revenue to projected total software product revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: (Unaudited) Three Months ending

September 30, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in millions) Low High Low High Total software product revenue $ 79.0 $ 81.0 $ 366.0 $ 370.0 Acquisition related deferred revenue(1) 2.2 2.2 9.0 9.0 Non-GAAP total software product revenue $ 81.2 $ 83.2 $ 375.0 $ 379.0

(1) Adjustment for revenue not recognized under GAAP due to acquisition accounting adjustments associated with the accounting for deferred revenue in significant business combinations.



