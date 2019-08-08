Ghanaian President arrives in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 8 - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in Luanda on Thursday afternoon for a 48-hour state visit to strengthen political, economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries. ,

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Ghanaian statesman, who made no statements to the press, received greetings from the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto and among others.

Ghanaian president agenda includes an audience with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, and participation in the Solemn Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, in his honor.

Nana Akufo-Addo was elected in the 2017 presidential election with 53.85% of the vote, becoming the first opposition candidate to win the absolute majority in a first round.

Angola and Ghana are bathed by the Atlantic Ocean and are members of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

The Republic of Ghana is located in West Africa and its capital city is Accra. Also known as the Gold Coast, it was the first African nation to become independent of European colonialism in the case of the United Kingdom in 1957.

