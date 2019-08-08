NeighborWorks America introduces innovative new CMS platform

Industry leaders sign letter of intent regarding game-changer technology

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks America, the preeminent leader in the national marketplace of housing counseling and sustainable homeownership, is pleased to announce that our new client management system, NeighborWorks Compass™, a tested and proven innovation product, will be coming to the marketplace in Spring 2020. As the largest HUD Housing Counseling intermediary and the national leader in training and certification for community development professionals, we have left no stone unturned when it comes to building the best, most innovative system for the industry. To that end, we have signed a letter of intent to acquire the programming code and transition the customers of Launchpad from Housing Partnership Network (HPN), a collaborative of 100 of the nation’s leading affordable housing and community development nonprofits.

“Our goal has always been to provide a world-class platform to serve the housing counseling and community development industry, giving the people and organizations who are doing the work the tools and resources they need to support the families and communities they serve,” said Sheila Rice, Interim Chief Operating Officer at NeighborWorks America.



NeighborWorks America and HPN have agreed to the acquisition of the Launchpad code and the transition of its customers, pending completion of due diligence. If the acquisition comes to fruition, elements of Launchpad will be integrated into the NeighborWorks Compass platform, which will be available to all housing counseling agencies in Spring 2020. The vision for NeighborWorks Compass has always been grounded in innovation and customer service, which is why we are pleased to share today that Launchpad users will have the opportunity to achieve seamless migration to NeighborWorks Compass from Spring to October 2020, ensuring ample time for organizations to transition at a pace that works for them.

“Launchpad was conceived by counselors for counselors to modernize and streamline the data collection and reporting processes. We’re excited to see where the steps we’re now taking with NeighborWorks Compass can accelerate these critical advancements to the industry,” said HPN’s Chief Operating Officer Chuck Wehrwein.

Available to the entire housing counseling and community development industry, NeighborWorks Compass offers cost and time-saving benefits to all, including a customer self-service portal accessible virtually from anywhere from most mobile and computing devices. Our dashboards allow both counselors and customers to track their progress, upload documents, control their schedules and connect with each other.

“NeighborWorks Compass is positioned to become an industry gamechanger,” said Rice.

For more information about how the NeighborWorks Compass™ Launchpad integration may impact your organization, visit http://www.neighborworks.org/NeighborWorksCompass. For regular updates and to submit questions about NeighborWorks Compass please subscribe at NWCompass@nw.org to a group email list. More information for Launchpad consumers is available by contacting info@launchpadcollaborative.com.



About HPN



Housing Partnership Network facilitates peer learning and collaboration and promotes policy and practice that is based on the proven experience of its members. Through its unique networked approach, organizations and leaders accelerate and scale innovation to more rapidly respond to changing market challenges and opportunities. Over the last 20 plus years, HPN has created and operates a family of social enterprises that strengthen the business performance and social impact of its members.



About NeighborWorks America



For 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. In the last five years, our organizations have generated more than $34 billion in investment across the country.

Michelle Hudgins NeighborWorks America 2027604058 media@nw.org Donna Tally NeighborWorks America dtally@nw.org



