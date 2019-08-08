Heavy Duty Tarp Products In High Demand

Company Expands Offerings of Industrial Grade Tarps and Coverings

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based upon rapid sales growth and best of breed customer service, Tarps Nowis pleased to announce significant increase in the availability of Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps engineered to provide unparalleled protection for a wide range of industries, including the transportation, aerospace, agricultural, commercial, construction, warehousing and industrial manufacturing industry applications.Included within the expanded line of Heavy Duty tarps and Coverings are tarps that include a heavy denier which feature an extra heavy mesh count paired with a very strong thread shaft typically not found at competitors. In addition to ensuring optimal strength to withstand harsh elements, Tarps Nowhas taken the formative step of offering a thicker denier that includes a higher thread count to improve results.Engineered to the highest quality specifications in the tarps industry, Tarps Nowoffers you a wide selection of weights, color and standard and custom sizes, as well as a wide range of customization options. In addition, you'll also find heat sealed seams, rust-resistant brass grommets, ultra-violet resistance; abrasion, wear, tear, and mildew resistance that's quality Made in USA.Tarps NowHeavy Duty Tarps Offering Expansion:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps , vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



