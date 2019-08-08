Virgin Pulse Achieves Industry-Leading APEC Privacy Compliance

Virgin Pulse joins elite group of technology providers in implementing data privacy policies consistent with the APEC Privacy Framework.

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse , the leading global health and wellbeing technology and services company, today announced that it has achieved compliance with the APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) system and the APEC Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) framework for the Virgin Pulse platform. These certifications place Virgin Pulse in the exclusive company of only a handful of organizations worldwide, including Apple, Box, Cisco, HP and IBM, that have demonstrated compliance with the international-recognized data privacy protections.



The APEC CBPR system is a voluntary, enforceable and accountability-based data privacy certification. It provides a framework for the protection and responsible transfer of personal data across borders and was developed and endorsed by APEC’s 21 member economies including the Unites States, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore. As of August 1, 2019, Virgin Pulse complies with all the CBPR program requirements.

Unlike most organizations that focus their efforts only on North America and Europe, Virgin Pulse is committed to data security and privacy for all of the company’s clients and members worldwide.

“Member privacy is at the center of our strategic priorities,” said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Securing and protecting client and member data has never been more important than it is today, and we are proud to be able to reinforce our commitment by achieving this voluntary certification.”

The company’s latest efforts strengthen an existing foundation of data privacy and information security. In addition to achieving compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Virgin Pulse’s Information Security Management System is certified against the ISO 27001:2013, a robust and comprehensive global information security standard, and the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks.

With more than 4,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, and 5 million members across 190 countries and territories, Virgin Pulse is the only truly global employee health and wellbeing solution provider in the market. Available in 20 languages, Virgin Pulse has designed and developed its products to meet the needs of global organizations and will continue to invest in its infrastructure and lead the industry in data privacy and security.

Virgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health, wellbeing and engagement company. Founded as part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the company is focused on engaging users every day in building and sustaining healthy lifestyles and driving measurable outcomes for employees, employers and health plans. Virgin Pulse is fusing high-tech with high-touch to deliver the industry’s only integrated digital platform with benefits navigation, claims analysis and live coaching to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to condition management support and closing gaps in care. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

