Sompo Global Risk Solutions Expands Business to Include Smaller Commercial Clients

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS) has formed a new team offering insurance solutions to smaller businesses in the U.S. and Mexico, including its industry vertical and Asian interest accounts.

The creation of the Sompo GRS Small Business team expands the company’s risk appetite to include smaller companies in the real estate, hospitality, financial institutions, professional services and life sciences industries. The team will offer a full suite of coverages, including package, property, auto, general liability, workers’ compensation, umbrella and environmental.

Sompo GRS works through a network of retail brokers to offer comprehensive multi-line capabilities through cross-disciplinary teams of underwriting, claims and risk control specialists focused on select industry verticals. Providing an exceptional client-centric service approach to each account, Sompo GRS also serves Asian clients with operations in the United States and Mexico.

Mr. Matt Burns, Senior Vice President, Middle Market Leader for Sompo GRS will take on the additional responsibility of having oversight of the Small Business team. Ms. Marnie Shore, Vice President, will lead the development of the Sompo GRS Small Business platform and co-lead the team’s distribution efforts along with Mr. Roberto Robles, Vice President, Business Development.

“The formation of the Sompo GRS Small Business team is a logical extension of our focus on serving large and middle market companies across the industry verticals and customer segments we target,” said Mr. Burns. “We are excited that Marnie and Roberto have stepped up to drive the effort to extend our holistic approach to client relationships to this fast-growing market segment which we broadly define as companies with less than $100,000 in total account premium.”

Mr. Michael Chang, CEO of Sompo Global Risk Solutions commented, “At Sompo GRS, we understand that smaller companies face a unique set of risks that can change as their business evolves. With the launch of our Small Business platform, we are uniquely positioned to serve smaller companies in an efficient manner while still providing a tailored set of customizable risk management solutions as their risk profile evolves with the growth of their business over time.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy, and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 441 278 0988

Email: investorrelations@sompo-intl.com





