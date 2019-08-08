Provide Your Insights on Strategic Planning for Solar Grid Integration

On July 26, 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) issued a request for information (RFI) to help address the impacts of increased solar integration on the electric grid. The Modeling and Analytics for Solar Grid Integration RFI seeks feedback from all solar industry stakeholders that will inform strategies related to modeling, monitoring, predicting, and controlling solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. The goals are to improve grid reliability and security, advance knowledge leading to high penetration of distributed behind-the-meter and small-scale solar generation, and decrease solar energy curtailment.

The RFI has three topics of interest:

Real-time and forecasted data acquisition and ingestion for high PV penetration

Distribution network analysis for high PV penetration

Power system stability for high PV penetration

Please email your responses to SETO.RFI.SI@ee.doe.gov by August 30, 12 p.m. ET.