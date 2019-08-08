Global $39Bn Cell Analysis Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to analysis, the cell analysis global market is expected to reach $39,322.3 million by 2025, growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
Cells are the biological units that are used for the identification and mapping of the basic biochemical and physical processes of life. Analysis of these cells plays a major role in gene identification, protein identification, transcription analysis and epigenomics at the cellular level by revealing the heterogeneity of the cells. Hospitals, academic institutions, government institutes, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasing their focus on the application of cell analysis as an important tool in research, drug discovery and diagnosis.
The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user, and geography.
The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into molecular approaches and the image-based approach, where the molecular approach commanded the largest market and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR.
The molecular approaches include the PCR, sequencing techniques, microarray and microfluidics, cell isolation and separation techniques performed at cells genomic level. Among molecular approaches, PCR accounted for the largest share in 2018. The image-based approach is segmented into microscopy, cytometry, high content screening, and spectrophotometers. Among image-based approaches, cytometry generated the largest revenue in 2018.
The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables include reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell culture consumables, and others. Among these consumables commanded the largest market in 2018. The instrument segment comprises of cell counters, Cell microarray and microfluidics, liquid handling systems, cytometers, microfluidic devices, high content screening (HCS) systems microplate readers, PCR devices, sequencing instruments, spectrophotometer, microscopes, and others. Among instruments, The PCR instruments commanded the largest share in 2018. Sequencing is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to the increasing adoption of sequencing technology in various life science research areas and the decreasing cost of genome sequencing.
By application, the market is categorized by processes, by field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening. Cellular process application accounted for the largest revenue in 2018 and the Circulating tumor cell analysis market is expected to boom at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
By field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue in 2018 and stem cell analysis is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The cell imaging market is further segmented into live-cell imaging which is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR.
By therapeutic area, the market is further segmented into cancer research, infectious disease diagnosis, genetic testing, immunology, and others. Cancer research accounted for the largest revenue in 2018.
The end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Academic and research institutes generated the largest in 2018, but the Contract Research Organizations are expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America held the largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia. The APAC regions tend to be market with opportunity for growth and are likely to be a destination of investment for new investors in the cell analysis market. Drug discovery services outsourcing and government funding for novel screening technologies have resulted in a growth of Asian markets.
The rising incidence of life-threatening infectious diseases, increasing funding and investments in cell-based research from government and corporate, availability of advanced cell imaging and analysis systems that reduce the cost and time for drug discovery, availability of advanced cell analysis instruments, high demand for cell analysis products by end-users, emerging Asia-Pacific market, emerging cell analysis service providers and the introduction of automation technologies in cancer research are driving the cell analysis market growth. However, stringent government regulations and patent-related issues, lack of skilled personnel to perform advanced cell analysis Instruments, and the high cost of some of the commercial instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.
The cell analysis global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.). In order to offer the products with better software, most of the players in the cell analysis market are collaborating with companies and educational institutions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.3.1.1 Rising Incidence of Life-Threatening Infectious Diseases
3.3.1.2 Increasing Funding and Investment In Cell-Based Research
3.3.1.3 Introduction of Enhanced Cell Imaging System Reduces the Cost and Time Consumption For the Drug Discovery Process
3.3.1.4 Availability of Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments
3.3.1.5 Increasing Demand For Cell Analysis Products By End-Users
3.3.1.6 Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests Using Single Cell Analysis
3.3.1.7 Emerging Asia Pacific Cell Analysis Market
3.3.1.8 Availability of Cell Analysis Service Providers
3.3.1.9 Automation In Oncology Research For Early Diagnosis
3.3.2 Restraints & Threats
3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel To Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments
3.3.2.2 Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments
3.3.2.3 Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization
3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements In Cellular Analysis Market
3.4 Regulatory Affairs
3.4.1 U.S.
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 China
3.4.4 India
3.4.5 Japan
3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
3.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
3.5.3 Competitive Rivalry
3.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.6 Latest and Upcoming Products
3.7 Ongoing Researches and Funding Scenario
3.8 Supply Chain Analysis
3.9 Market Share Analysis
3.9.1 Market Share Analysis By Cell Analysis Major Players
3.9.2 Market Share Analysis By Single-Cell Analysis Major Players
4 Cell Analysis Global Market, By Techniques
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Molecular Approaches
4.2.1 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)
4.2.2 Sequencing
4.2.3 Microfluidics and Microarrays
4.2.4 Cell Isolation and Separation
4.3 Image-Based Approaches
4.3.1 Microscopy
4.3.2 Cytometry
4.3.3 High Content Screening
4.3.4 Spectrophotometry
5 Cell Analysis Global Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Consumables
5.2.1 Assay Kits
5.2.2 Reagents
5.2.3 Microplates
5.2.4 Cell Culture Consumables
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Instruments
5.3.1 Cell Counters
5.3.2 Cell Microarrays and Microfluidics
5.3.3 Liquid Handling Systems
5.3.4 Cytometers
5.3.5 High Content Screening Systems
5.3.6 Microplate Readers
5.3.7 PCR Instruments
5.3.8 Sequencing Instruments
5.3.9 Spectrophotometers
5.3.10 Microscopes
5.3.11 Other Instruments
5.4 Software and Services
6 Cell Analysis Global Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cell Analysis Global Market, By Process of Application
6.2.1 Cellular Processes
6.2.2 Signal Transduction Pathway
6.2.3 Circulating Tumor Cells
6.2.4 Single-Cell Analysis
6.2.5 Epigenetic Target Analysis
6.2.6 Subpopulation Characterization
6.2.7 Drug and Candidate Screening
6.3 Cell Analysis Global Market, By Field of Application
6.3.1 Forensics
6.3.2 Therapeutics
6.3.3 Genomic Analysis
6.3.4 Stem Cell Analysis
6.3.5 Biomarker Research
6.3.6 Cell Imaging
6.3.6.1 Live-Cell Imaging
6.3.7 Diagnostics
6.4 Cell Analysis Global Market, By Therapeutic Area of Applications
6.4.1 Cancer Research
6.4.2 Genetic Testing
6.4.3 Infectious Diseases
6.4.4 Immunology
6.4.5 Others
7 Cell Analysis Global Market, By End-Users
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Academic & Research Laboratories
7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
7.5 Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Companies
7.6 Contract Research Organisations
7.7 Cell Banks
7.8 Others
8 Regional Market Analysis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 United States of America
8.2.2 Rest of North America
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 United Kingdom
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of APAC
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Rest of Latin America
8.5.3 Middle East and Africa
9 Company Developments
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 New Product Launch as a Major Growth Strategy of Cell Analysis Market Players
9.2 New Product Launch
9.3 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations
9.4 Acquisitions
9.5 Approval
9.6 Business Expansion
10 Major Player Profiles
10.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financials
10.1.3 Product Portfolio
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.1.5 Business Strategy
10.1.6 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Becton, Dickinson & Company
10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
10.4 Danaher Corporation
10.5 GE Healthcare
10.6 Illumina Inc.
10.7 Merck KGaA
10.8 Olympus Corporation
10.9 Perkinelmer Inc.
10.10 Promega Corporation
10.11 Qiagen N.V.
10.12 Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
Full List of Companies Mentioned
- A&E Lab Instruments (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Abcam plc
- Abdos Labtech Pvt, Ltd.
- Abnova Corporation
- Abp Biosciences LLC
- Active Motif Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Alit Lifesciences Co., Ltd.,
- Analytik Jena AG
- Applied Microarrays Inc.
- Ausragen Inc.
- Aven Inc.
- Aviva Bioscience
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bgi Group
- Bio X Cell
- Biocare Medical, LLC
- Biodot Inc.
- Biofluidica
- Biolidics Limited
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bioron GmbH
- Biosearch Technologies
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biotek Instruments
- Bioview Ltd.
- Biovision, Inc.
- Blue-Ray Biotech
- BMS Microscopes B.V.
- Brooks Life Sciences (4Titude)
- Bruker Corporation
- Cambridge Biomedical Inc.
- Canopus Bioscience
- Capp Aps
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Cellnion, LLC.
- Celtic Molecular Diagnostics
- Cherry Biotech
- Corning Inc.
- Creatv Microtech Inc.
- Cytognos S.L.
- Da An Gene
- Danaher Corporation
- Danish Micro Engineering
- Diagenode Sa
- Dlab Scientific Co.,Ltd
- Domel D.O.O.
- Enzo Lifesciences Inc.
- Eppendorf
- Etaluma, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Expendeon AG
- Favourgen Biotech Corporation
- Fluidgm Corporation
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Ge Healthcare
- Genedata AG
- Genemed Biotechnologies Inc
- General Biologicals
- Gyros AB
- Hausser Scientific
- Herolab GmbH
- Hettich Lab Technology
- Highqu GmbH
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Horiba, Ltd.
- Ido Amit Lab
- Illumina Inc.
- Immunodiagnostics Systems
- Jasco Analytical Instruments
- Jena Biosciences
- Jeol, Ltd.
- Kapa Biosystems
- Kern and Sohn GmbH
- Keyence Corporation
- Kyratec
- Labcon
- Labtech International Ltd
- Lexogen
- Lgc Limited
- Lonza Group
- Lubio Science
- Lucigen Corporation
- Luminex Corporation
- Lunglife Ai, Inc
- Lw Scientific
- Macrogen Inc
- Maestrogen Inc.
- Mclab
- Medical Econet
- Meijo Techno
- Merck Kgaa
- Metrion Biosciences
- Mettler-Toledo, Inc.
- Micro-Shot Technology Ltd
- Miltenyil Biotec GmbH
- Mission Bio
- Nanolive Sa
- Nanostring Technologies
- New England Biolabs
- Nikon Corporation
- Nova Biomedical
- Novogene Co. Ltd
- Novus Biologics LLC
- Olympus Corporation
- Opentrons
- Optika S.R.L
- Ortoalresa
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Park Systems
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Picoquant GmbH
- Precision For Medicines Houston Laboratory (Apocell Inc.)
- Promega Corporation
- Promocell
- Qiagen N.V.
- R&D Systems
- Rheonix
- Rigaku Corporation
- Rr Mechatronics
- Sacace Biotechnologies
- Sartorius AG
- Scienion AG
- Scientific Specialities Inc
- Seegene Technologies
- Seimens Healthcare
- Semilab Germany (GmbH)
- Separation Technology, Inc
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH
- Singleron Biotechnologies
- Sony Biotechnology
- Sphere Fluidics
- Sprenson Bioscience Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies
- Strands Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Sysmex
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Tecan
- The Western Electric & Scientific Works
- Thermofisher Scientific Inc
- Thorlabs
- Tomocube Inc.
- Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd
- Trimgen Genetic Diagnostics
- Vision Scientific Co Ltd
- Visitron Systems GmbH
- Waters Corporation
- Xcelris Labs Ltd.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Zinexts Life Science Corp
- Zymo Research
- 10X Genomics Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swdpsq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.