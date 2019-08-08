MaisonBrison Communications Sold to Long-term Partner Pierre Boucher

Rick Leckner to remain on team

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaisonBrison Communications Inc. (“MB”) today announced that the Company has been sold to MB Partner, Pierre Boucher.



Founded by Rick and Gloria Leckner in 1983, MB has evolved into a Canadian leader in the field of corporate communications and investor relations. The Company currently represents a roster of leading publicly-traded organizations in various business sectors, many with global operations.

“I am immensely proud of the organization that has been built over the years and which has become highly respected in the area of financial and corporate communications. Our strength has consistently been in strategic consultations and our passion has been client service. Pierre has been an integral part of MB for 10 years and I am firmly convinced that he will maintain the values that we have become known for,” stated Mr. Leckner.

“The MB team has solid financial skills and it is our intention to continue the tradition of valued service to a select group of companies. We have a strong foundation upon which we will build but will first and foremost concentrate on serving our valued clients in the manner in which they have become accustomed. I am delighted that Rick will remain with us to provide the important continuity which will ensure our continued growth,” stated Pierre Boucher, President.

MaisonBrison Profile

For over three decades, MaisonBrison has developed its core expertise in Investor Relations and Reputation Management for numerous large and medium-sized publicy-listed Canadian corporations. Many relationships exceed 15 years.

Our team includes former financial analysts who bring our clients access to key relationships and a thorough understanding of capital markets.

MaisonBrison’s comprehensive team addresses all aspects of Investor Relations, including preparation and review of MD&As, analyst and investor out-reach programs, assessment of street expectations, and quarterly earnings presentations.

We also provide consultation and services for all elements of an IPO, including prospectus drafting, elaboration of MD&As and SEDAR-filed investor presentations.

MaisonBrison has worked with several clients on Special Projects including Crisis Management, Shareholder Activism and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Information:

Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

President

MaisonBrison Communications

514-731-0000 ext: 237

www.maisonbrison.com



