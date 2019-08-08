Cambridge Security Seals Awarded Patent for Innovative Security Seal Design

New York Manufacturer Improves User Experience By Focusing On Added Security and Ergonomic Product Features

/EIN News/ -- Pomona, New York, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (“CSS”), a leading American manufacturer of tamper-evident and loss prevention security seals, was issued a patent (U.S. Patent No. 10,366,632) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative tote seal design. Among other advantages, the product’s improved design enhances the seal’s performance while simultaneously providing a more ergonomic and user-friendly experience.





“Cambridge Security Seals has always been known as an innovating manufacturer,” explains Elisha Tropper, the company’s CEO. “Our culture of continuous improvement and customer-centric focus has always been the driving force behind producing best-in-class products characterized by their high-performance and user-friendly features.”

Founded in 2010, Cambridge Security Seals has grown into one of the leading and most inventive security seals manufacturers in the world. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development, and was ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in America.

CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and colors to meet the unique security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product’s shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint. The company also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide unique solutions for each customer’s particular security demands.

“This patent is a tribute to our extraordinary team – both current and past – and their painstaking dedication to practical innovation that provides tangible benefits to our customers,” states the company’s president, Brian Lyle.

CSS’s growth and success is, according to Lyle, “proof that our dedication to innovating for the benefit of our customers and our commitment to American manufacturing can successfully deliver extraordinary products with the shortest lead times in the industry.”

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com.

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, a privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com .

Mackenzie Renskers 845-520-4111 mrenskers@cambridgeseals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.