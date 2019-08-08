PURDUE CHOOSES D2L

All Campuses of America’s Research Powerhouse Switch to Brightspace

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that one of America’s most prestigious research institutions, Purdue University, has chosen D2L’s Brightspace platform to support its campuses and digital learning initiatives.

“When we began looking for a new learning platform, it was important that we find one that could support our growth and ambitious future plans,” said Jenna Rickus, Associate Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning at Purdue. “In D2L, we found not only a cutting-edge technological platform, but a partner who shares our vision and mission for learning and research. Our faculty were also highly involved in the selection – the ease of use and tools to help drive productivity and student engagement were very important to them.”

As Purdue transitions from a legacy system to Brightspace, the process will be made easier with a clear plan developed in partnership with D2L and clear communication with key stakeholders throughout the migration. Over the course of several months, Purdue ran a competitive evaluation based on capacity, track record and vision — and chose D2L for its achievements with other innovative institutions and its proven record as a partner in education.

D2L and its Brightspace platform also stood out over competitor platforms thanks to its:

Partnership: D2L recognizes that partnership is the key to a successful relationship. We work closely with our partner institutions to make sure we can support the most appropriate learning experiences possible

D2L recognizes that partnership is the key to a successful relationship. We work closely with our partner institutions to make sure we can support the most appropriate learning experiences possible Ability to transition from one LMS to another: Transitioning from one learning platform to another is made easier with a clear plan and clear communication with key stakeholders throughout the process

Transitioning from one learning platform to another is made easier with a clear plan and clear communication with key stakeholders throughout the process Collaborative work spaces: Brightspace is activity-focused with numerous tools and features that support meaningful learner engagement, including real-time audio and video communication tools; group workspaces for aggregating, sharing, and presenting content; as well as a dynamic portfolio tool for students to share, communicate, and cooperate on assignments and activities

Brightspace is activity-focused with numerous tools and features that support meaningful learner engagement, including real-time audio and video communication tools; group workspaces for aggregating, sharing, and presenting content; as well as a dynamic portfolio tool for students to share, communicate, and cooperate on assignments and activities Ease of use: Managing groups, activities, communication, and feedback is made easy in Brightspace given its strong intuitive design

Managing groups, activities, communication, and feedback is made easy in Brightspace given its strong intuitive design Mobile first design: Designed mobile-first, learners and instructors can engage in Brightspace on any mobile device, anywhere; and

Designed mobile-first, learners and instructors can engage in Brightspace on any mobile device, anywhere; and Interoperability: Brightspace is designed to be flexible and open to accommodate multiple institutional needs and networks.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a partner of Purdue’s caliber and reputation for research and its educational excellence — and that word, ‘partnership,’ really is central to our approach as a company,” said Adam Moore, SVP Strategic Accounts. “We’re excited to be continuing that relationship with Purdue.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

