Minister calls for consensus in municipal elections process

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 8 - The Minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, said on Thursday, in Luanda, that it is essential to invest in the search for consensus, inevitably, in the local process, putting the interests of the country and citizens, before and above any others. ,

The minister, who was speaking during the opening ceremony of the II Conference on Local Authorities in Angola, stressed that it is crucial to build a process with everyone, in order to find solutions that allow the construction of bridges that can unite the various visions and sensitivities that an autocratic process always ends up having.

Regarding the problem of the transfer of competences, Adão de Almeida stated that this issue contains not only a static vision but, above all, a dynamic and transversal component, thus posing enormous challenges to the management of change and, fundamentally, of the moment of change transition that requires a comprehensive and integrated view of the phenomenon and a good deal of institutional

