Air Force Awards a Contract for WOLFCOM Body Cameras

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Air Force has awarded WOLFCOM a contract through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. This program is a hidden gem offered by the U.S. government in partnership with AFRL, NSIN, and AFWERX that aims to help domestic small businesses score deals with government agencies. It facilitates the process by shortening application steps, accelerating contract awards, as well as allowing for shorter periods of performance.“It’s an honor to have been awarded this contract with one of the most respected government agencies in the world “, said WOLFCOM CEO Peter Austin Onruang. “Now, it’s time to work even harder to deliver the products we presented. Our body camera solution will be an invaluable tool to help the men and women who serve our country with pride”, he added. This highly competitive award-based program selects only businesses offering the most innovative high-tech products and services. WOLFCOM saw a need that wasn’t being fulfilled by any other company in the market.For almost a decade, WOLFCOM has been one of the leading companies in the police body camera industry. A company that has always been ahead of the curve, setting trends, and creating standards followed by the vast majority in the industry. Its body cameras, accessories, and evidence management solutions are used by over 1500 law enforcement agencies in the US and in 35 countries worldwide. This contract will allow WOLFCOM to keep expanding its product line as well as improving their current products and services in an effort to better serve Law Enforcement, Private Security and those in the Military that keep our country and its citizens safe.



