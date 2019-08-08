HEALTHE® LAUNCHES TRUE CIRCADIAN, LINEAR TRACK LUMINAIRES

480™ Retailer Creates A Vibrant Environment for Grocery Stores and Retail Outlets

/EIN News/ -- Cocoa Beach, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe by Lighting Science is pleased to announce the addition of 480 Retailer, a linear track luminaire that provides best-in-class color quality, to the 480 Series architectural line. The 480 Retailer delivers an unprecedented lighting quality that makes merchandise pop, accurately depicting color with a 94 Color Rendering Index (CRI) and producing vivid reds with an R9 value of 90. Additionally, the Retailer leverages Healthe’s patented technology to deliver the key ingredient of light that keeps people energized. The cyan-enriched light at 480 nanometers provides an alertness-boosting impact akin to natural sunlight. Retail lighting now not only positively impacts the visual experience for shoppers, but it also taps into non-visual effects that influence mood and alertness.

The 480 Retailer family consists of two-foot and four-foot linear fixtures that simply twist lock into new or existing track. Optic options, including narrow beam, wide beam, asymmetric wall wash and vertical aisle lighting, are available to illuminate merchandise, signage or feature walls. The linear form factor reduces dark spots and shadows, providing more uniform distribution than typical track spots. High quality illumination coupled with the energizing benefits of circadian lighting create a new model for retail lighting, benefiting customers, staff and ultimately, the bottom line.

“As any retail lighting designer will attest, a light source with high coloring rendering and rich reds is the holy grail to make merchandise stand-out,” says Jay Goodman, VP of Strategy for Healthe. “The 480 Retailer satisfies that quest in a discreet, easy to install profile with the added benefit of giving shoppers a boost of energy that they can take to the register.”

Healthe products, including the 480 Retailer, are represented in major metropolitan markets by a network of lighting agents. To learn more about the 480 Retailer and how Healthe is harnessing the ingredients of light to promote health and wellness, visit www.healthelighting.com.



About Healthe Inc.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying circadian and biological lighting solutions that help regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance, enhance sleep and improve air quality. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

