EL SEPTIMO CIGARS Launches in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, Geneva, SA, premium cigar and tobacco company part of La Grande Maison Younan Collection, has announced that its exclusive cigars will now be available in the United States through limited retail outlets.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company and Younan Collection, noted the growing demand for El Septimo Cigars in the U.S. “Today, El Septimo offers 38 blends of premium, puros cigars. We have launched a number of new varieties in 2019 and continue to break boundaries by creating new products to meet and exceed the growing demand of premium cigar smokers, such as through the launch of the Alexandra Collection: the world’s first cigar line designed and blended exclusively for women, recognizing their unique palettes while creating an experience that pairs perfectly with their senses. Because we have a one-of-a-kind product, we have been meticulous in identifying strategic partnerships that are key to our success and coincide with our brand values, all while giving customers with what they want. By creating online and in-store relationships throughout the U.S., cigar aficionados will be able to access our full product line globally, quickly, and easily.” El Septimo Cigars can also be directly purchased, worldwide, at www.el-septimo.ch.

The first partnership El Septimo has created is with Cedar Room Cigar Lounge, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is now carrying the complete line of El Septimo Cigars. “This is a win-win for cigar aficionados and casual smokers alike,” said Andy Sweis, COO of Cedar Room Cigar Lounge. “At Cedar Room, we pride ourselves in offering premium, rare, and limited cigars, accessories and apparel. As one of the world’s best premium cigar brands, El Septimo is an important product for our customers, and we are pleased to have the first exclusive relationship for online distribution in the U.S.”

El Septimo cigars are premium, hand-rolled, puro cigars with fillers made of Costa Rican leaf and rolled using the traditional Entubar Cuban rolling technique. The Entubar method creates an incredibly dense, slow burning cigar that draws incredibly easy and captures all of the blend’s optimal flavors. The tobacco is aged anywhere from 5 to 15 years, allowing the oils and flavors to develop while leaving behind an unusually rich and creamy smoke. El Septimo has put significant resources into market research, testing, and blending processes while utilizing its old-world techniques to mirror the process of aging and blending fine wine.

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection. The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Château de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château La Garelle, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. It recently acquired its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.



