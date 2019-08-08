Tampa Headquartered Firm, Baldwin Risk Partners, Ranks Among Highest Revenue Grossing Property/ Casualty Agencies in the Nation

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), a Tampa-based insurance distribution and consulting holding company, recently ranked 33rd on Insurance Journal’s 2019 Top Property/ Casualty Agencies in the United States. BRP’s placement on the list represents a significant jump for the firm in these annual rankings. In 2018 BRP ranked #43 and in 2017, #76.

Insurance Journal’s Top 100 rankings are based on a metric of revenue growth for agencies whose business resides primarily in the retail sector. Baldwin Risk Partners was noted for earning a total Property and Casualty revenue of $62,411,604 in 2018, nearly tripling the revenue captured on their debut inclusion on the list two years prior.

“At BRP our fiercely independent culture and client first approach has continued to allow us to achieve outsized results,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to receive this distinctive recognition. It’s a milestone that our team can be truly proud of.”

In recent months, the BRP team has formed multiple new partnerships throughout the Southeast. Notably, they’ve expanded their MainStreet operating group this month via partnership with Foundation Insurance of Florida and welcomed Fiduciary Partners Retirement Group, a leading retirement plan consulting firm, to the BKS-Partners family, expanding their 401k consulting services.

“Achieving this recognition is evidence to us that our stakeholder first approach is a cornerstone to outsize growth,” said Dan Galbraith, BRP Chief Operations Officer. “We remain committed to our differentiated growth strategy and look forward to continuing to be a leader in the property and casualty space.”

About Baldwin Risk Partners

BRP is an award-winning entrepreneur owned and inspired insurance distribution holding company delivering solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. BRP supports our Partners, clients, colleagues, insurers, and communities through the deployment of best in class resources and capital to drive organic and partnership growth. Together with our partner firms, we are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. Our growth path includes increased geographic representation across the U.S., expanded client value propositions and new lines of insurance to meet the needs of evolving lifestyles, business risks, and healthcare funding. This year, BRP was ranked the # 3 Fastest-Growing Broker by Business Insurance. BRP is a destination employer supported by an award-winning culture, powered by exceptional people and fueled by industry-leading growth and innovation.

