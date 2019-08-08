LendVer Names Fundbox its 2019 Best Business Credit Line Lender

Fundbox

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces leader in business credit line lending

Fundbox delivers financing from $1,000 to $100,000, its application process is fully automated and takes as little as 3 minutes to complete, and there is one simple weekly fee as low as 0.39%...” — lendver.com

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2019 Best Business Credit Line Lender, and has selected San Francisco, CA based Fundbox.

Fundbox delivers financing from $1,000 to $100,000 to small businesses. The firm’s application process is fully automated (no paperwork) and takes as little as 3 minutes to complete. There is one simple weekly fee as low as 0.39% (only $39 is fees on $10,000 borrowed), Fundbox charges no application fees, no origination fees, no out-of-pocket fees and no junk fees. If approved, funds are available as quickly as the next business day.

Fundbox’s financing can be paid down or off at any time without penalty, and funds can be drawn down on a continual basis. Fundbox is also a leader in small business invoice financing and will provide 100% of an invoice's value, and allow borrowers to continue to manage their client relationships. Financing is available to most businesses located in all 50 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Fundbox amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best business lenders. Those business owners interested in reviewing financing options through Fundbox, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

Fundbox and Fundbox logos are trademarks or service marks of Fundbox, Inc. All rights reserved.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.