Summer Learning: Visiting Your Local Farmers Market

Bringing your student to your local farmers market is a great educational opportunity. Use this the guide below to make your trip engaging, educational, and enjoyable.
Before your visit:
- Read about or briefly explain the purposes of a farmers market and what you will do and see during your visit.
During your visit:
- Encourage the student to engage with the farmers market vendors by speaking to them and asking questions about their products.
- Use the following questions for your student to ask the vendors as a guide:
- Can you tell me about this product?
- How much does this cost?
- Is there a discount if I buy more than one?
- What is a good way to cook/prepare this produce?
- What inspired you to become a farmer or producer?
- Give your child the opportunity to buy something themselves. Make it clear that they will have to explain what they bought and why.
After your visit:
- Have your student review their purchases with you and explain their rationale.
- Help your student prepare a meal using the produce that was purchased.
- Ask them the following questions:
- What did you like about visiting the farmer’s market?
- How is it different that visiting the grocery store?
- Why do you think people shop at farmer’s market’s?
- What would you like to buy when we return?
To find your local farmers market, click here.