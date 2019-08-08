Summer Learning: Visiting Your Local Farmers Market

Bringing your student to your local farmers market is a great educational opportunity. Use this the guide below to make your trip engaging, educational, and enjoyable. Before your visit: Read about or briefly explain the purposes of a farmers market and what you will do and see during your visit. During your visit: Encourage the student to engage with the farmers market vendors by speaking to them and asking questions about their products.

Use the following questions for your student to ask the vendors as a guide: Can you tell me about this product? How much does this cost? Is there a discount if I buy more than one? What is a good way to cook/prepare this produce? What inspired you to become a farmer or producer?

Give your child the opportunity to buy something themselves. Make it clear that they will have to explain what they bought and why. After your visit: Have your student review their purchases with you and explain their rationale.

Help your student prepare a meal using the produce that was purchased.

Ask them the following questions: What did you like about visiting the farmer’s market? How is it different that visiting the grocery store? Why do you think people shop at farmer’s market’s? What would you like to buy when we return?

To find your local farmers market, click here.



