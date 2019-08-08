B. Braun Successfully Integrates with Guard RFID Solutions Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the integration of their Space™ Infusion Pump Systems with Guard RFID Solutions Inc.’s Asset Tracking Solution.



“The successful completion of our fully integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with GuardRFID is yet another important milestone for B. Braun in our mission to make it easier for our customers to standardize,” said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing of Infusion Systems at B. Braun. “This interoperability is designed to improve workflow and optimize pump utilization while improving care,” Stapley continued.

The collaboration between B. Braun and GuardRFID follows IHE standards and includes a bi-directional interface capability. A GuardRFID asset tag is attached to a B. Braun Space Infusion pump with DoseTrac® Infusion Management Software, which communicates with GuardRFID’s AllGuard RFID software platform providing pump status and availability. The location of the pump can then be combined with DoseTrac infusion data, which helps clinicians intercept errors and increase drug library compliance up to 100%, with periodic compliance auditing.

“This integration demonstrates our ongoing ability to increase staff efficiency and lower operational costs by maximizing asset utilization,” said Marek Dutkiewicz, VP of Product Strategy at GuardRFID. “GuardRFID’s Asset Tracking Solution’s unparalleled support for IHE standards resulted in a seamless and successful integration with B. Braun Medical Inc.’s Space™ Infusion Pump System,” Marek continued.

B. Braun Medical Inc. offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B. Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B. Braun offers DoseTrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B. Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%,3 according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, and pharmacy admixture. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

About Guard RFID Solutions Inc.

GuardRFID is a proven expert in real-time location systems, driving the next generation of security applications in healthcare, industrial, and commercial environments. With indoor and outdoor installations around the world, GuardRFID delivers a robust multi-purpose real-time location platform with superior flexibility. We help organizations achieve the protection and efficiencies they require when it comes to their people and assets – today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.guardrfid.com .

1 Quinlan, Pamela. Director of Strategic Alliance, FDB Infusion Knowledge™ (personal communication, October 3, 2018).

2 Ruhl, C. Get smart with smart pumps. Nursing Management, 44(11), 17-20, 2013.

3 Versus™ Locating Advantages for Healthcare™: Asset Management Case Study: McLaren Flint, 2017.

*Study conducted on B. Braun Outlook® Infusion Pump

