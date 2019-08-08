Command Alkon Significantly Expands Heavy Work Mastery Opportunities Via TRAININGDAYS And TRAININGDAYS Extended

More Opportunities Than Ever Are Now Available to Master Technology Skills, Experience Updates in Functionality, and Network with Industry Peers and Subject Matter Experts

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is proud to offer TRAININGDAYS once again at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference and Expo. New this year are TRAININGDAYS Extended, offering even more technology mastery opportunities. ALL ACCESS passes are available now to those who desire to have the full immersive experience; including ELEVATE Keynotes and PowerTalks, TRAININGDAYS, TRAININGDAYS Extended, Innovation Zones, Solutions Labs, Expo access and more.



“One of the three main tenets of ELEVATE is Education. We are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art system training to ensure customers have what they need to succeed and realize their full value of their technology investments,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “This year, even more mastery classes on Command Alkon systems are available, and are divided into flexible ‘experiences’ so that system users and administrators can tailor their agenda to their needs.”

TRAININGDAYS attendees select courses across a robust set of agenda options, including: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, BuildIt, COMMANDqc, Integra, TrackIt, COMMANDperformance, COMMANDoptimize, MOBILEsales, HaulIt, and OnBase.

TRAININGDAYS and TRAININGDAYS Extended take place November 3rd through the 6th. Detailed class outlines , event schedule s , online registration , are available at theheavyworkconference.com.

