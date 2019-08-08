Can drug education help reduce crime?

Rev. Susan Taylor, Drug-Free World faith liaison, introduces the Truth about Drugs program at National Night Out.jpg

National Night Out – a platform for helping to educate citizens about the truth about drugs.

People are dying. We see drugs in every corner of our communities. Our youth, our family members, our friends all need to be educated about drugs.” — Rev. Susan Taylor, Drug-Free World DC

WASHINGTON, DC, US, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s DC Chapter distributed its award-winning Truth About Drugs program materials during National Night Out in the Nation’s Capital. www.drugfreeworlddc.org Volunteers in turquoise Drug-Free World shirts manned booths in all of DC’s police districts reaching thousands of citizens and answering questions about specific drugs and their effects.

National Night Out is a police sponsored event throughout the US to encourage communities to work and live in harmony together with their police. Citing a slogan “We are Better Together”, the Commander of the First District urged the community to play and work with the police to improve neighborhoods.

Citing drugs as a key factor in many crimes, Rev. Susan Taylor, faith liaison for the Foundation shared, “Education is key in helping reduce our drug problem which in many cases leads to an uptrend in crime. Synthetic drugs continue to plague the DC metro area with too many overdoses. Just the other day there was another young man comatose the sidewalk near my home. Ambulances and hospitals have been overwhelmed with overdose calls. People are dying. We see drugs in every corner of our communities. Our youth, our family members, our friends all need to be educated about drugs. We are working in coalition with government agencies, parents, police, other drug education programs, churches, teachers and other organizations in doing just that. If we can save one life we are winning but if we can save hundreds we can save our city,” Rev. Taylor added.

Started in 1984, National Night Out, promotes a spirit of partnership between police and their communities while involving all in crime-prevention activities annually on the first Tuesday of August. Each police district celebrated this partnership as National Night Out brought community police and residents together.

Used widely by DC Prevention Centers, churches, re-entry programs, government agencies and non-profits in the Washington, DC, metro area as well as around the country, the Truth About Drugs program materials empowers youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.

The Truth About Drugs booklet makes the point that drugs are not the solution: “Difficult as it may be to face one’s problems, the consequences of drug use are always worse than the problem one is trying to solve with them.”

The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program which is one of the world’s largest non-governmental drug education and prevention campaigns. Evidence based studies have shown that when young people are provided with true information about drugs, usage rates drop.

Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.



