Celent Recognizes RegEd with 2019 XCelent Customer Base Award

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology to insurance companies, broker-dealers and banks, today announced that Celent, a leading research and consulting firm, has awarded RegEd the 2019 XCelent Customer Base Award for its market-leading Enterprise Licensing and Registration solution, Xchange. The findings were published in the Celent Distribution Management System Vendors – North America report.

The XCelent Awards aim to assist financial institutions and technology providers in staying well-informed on industry trends by providing in-depth research and evaluation of the vendor marketplace and recognizing providers who excel in a set of defined categories. Celent uses extensive criteria in their methodology for assigning awards, including comprehensive analysis of the technology, client interviews and user feedback. RegEd’s Xchange was recognized with the Customer Base award, which is given to the leading solution in the market based on the widest adoption among the industry’s largest firms.

Mike Fitzgerald, Senior Analyst at Celent, said, “In judging the Customer Base award, Celent looks at multiple factors, including the number of insurers using a solution, the distribution of implementations across the size of firms, and use in different lines of business.” Fitzgerald continued, “This evaluation methodology recognizes not only the count of installations, but also considers their breadth and complexity. Companies recognized with the award, such as RegEd, are successful in varied environments in numerous insurers.”

RegEd CEO & Founder John M. Schobel said, “We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized as the leader in our market. The client testimony in the report affirms our ongoing investment in the Xchange solution and our dedication to continuously increasing the value that we deliver to our clients.” Schobel continued, “We are grateful to Celent for illuminating key industry trends, challenges and opportunities in this report, which enables industry participants to make informed, evidence-based decisions when choosing technology that is so integral to their business.”

RegEd’s Xchange Enterprise Licensing and Registration solution enables firms to seamlessly execute the complex processing requirements associated with managing and tracking representatives’ licensing, registration and compliance and product education credentials. For more information, please visit www.reged.com .

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

