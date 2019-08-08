New Just-For-Kids Private Brand Line Launches in Ahold Delhaize USA Local Brand Stores

“Nature’s Promise Kids” offers kid-friendly food and drinks made with ingredients parents can feel good about at a private brand value

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced the launch of a new just-for-kids private brand product line. The new line, Nature’s Promise Kids, is an extension of the current Nature’s Promise free from line, which includes many organic options. Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN’S, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop have all elected to stock the kid-friendly product line for their customers, with items hitting stores between now and the end of the year. Assortment of products and in-store timing will vary by retail brand.



“Families should be able to provide their children with products they feel confident in,” said Juan De Paoli, senior vice president of Private Brands for Retail Business Services. “No one believes this more than the local grocery retail brands we support that have elected to carry this new line. In fact, Nature’s Promise Kids is a result of conversations with our grocery retail partners about what they are hearing from their customers. Nature’s Promise Kids is an answer to the demand from today’s families for products free from unwanted ingredients at an unsurpassed value.”

The Nature’s Promise Kids line, ideal for children ages four and up, features products that are nutritionally equivalent or better than similar traditional products. Delivering on the landmark commitment Retail Business Services made last year to remove all synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, sweeteners, MSG and high fructose corn syrup from all private brands products by 2025, the Nature’s Promise Kids products do not include any of these items.

In addition, Nature’s Promise Kids products contain:

No more than 500 mg of added sodium per serving;

No more than 40% of calories from added sugar;

No more than 10% of calories from saturated fat (except for nut, meat, poultry and dairy products); and

One or more vitamins and/or minerals at 10% daily value or higher (if relevant to product category).

About the First Items

The first two items available in the line are Nature’s Promise Kids Sparkling Seltzer Water and Nature’s Promise Kids Squeezable Fruit Pouches. Other products in the line are expected to be introduced over the next few months.

Nature’s Promise Kids Sparkling Seltzer Water comes in a variety of kid-friendly flavors, including blue raspberry, bubble gum, cotton candy, pink lemonade, sour green apple and wild cherry. The seltzer, which comes in packs of six kid-size 7.5-ounce cans, is naturally flavored, contains no synthetic color, artificial flavors or juice.



Nature’s Promise Kids Squeezable Fruit is gluten-free and BPA-free and comes in flavors such as apple cinnamon, apple strawberry, apple berry banana, apple mango, and apple mango banana. Each kid-size, 3.2-ounce pouch is 50 calories, made with real fruit, and does not contain sugar, synthetic color or artificial flavors.

Nature's Promise is a line of food products with a complete range of affordable, wholesome products across the store. All edible, plant-based products contain only non-GMO ingredients, and many items are certified organic.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to six East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as the country’s largest online grocery retailer, Peapod. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Merchandising, Marketing & Sourcing Services, Private Brand Products, Pharmacy Services, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com .

