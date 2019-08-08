OPTIZMO™ Releases Guide to Email Marketing Metrics

The guide provides information on how to best evaluate various email marketing performance metrics.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in suppression list management, is excited to announce the release of An Advertiser’s Guide to Utilizing Email Affiliate Marketing, in conjunction with Madrivo, an integrated online media agency and leader in email advertising, affiliate marketing and lead generation.



The two companies teamed up to create the guide as a way of providing marketers with a clear way of interpreting various email marketing performance metrics, with an eye toward using them to evaluate campaign performance and optimize future email initiatives.

The Guide includes two main sections, focusing on Positive Marketing Signals and Negative Marketing Signals, generated by typical email campaigns. This approach to measuring and evaluating email campaign performance can be highly beneficial to marketers focused on building long-term, successful email marketing programs.

“We’re thrilled to deliver this new guide to the industry, in collaboration with our partner Madrivo,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “It’s great to combine our knowledge of email compliance and the Opt-Out process with Madrivo’s expertise in building high performing email programs, to deliver a full picture of how the various marketing signals that are created by every campaign and how to use those signals for ongoing campaign optimization.”

The guide includes 2 main sections covering a variety of positive and negative marketing signals, including:

Delivery Rate

Open Rate

Click Rate

Unsubscribe Rate

Bounce Rate

Spam Complaint Rate

Each metric is explained in detail, with an eye toward empowering email marketers to better employ the results as a part of their campaign analysis and optimization.

The guide is available for download on the OPTIZMO website at - https://www.optizmo.com/blog/optizmos-guide-to-email-marketing-metrics/

OPTIZMO is a recognized leader in the email compliance industry and the largest and most used platform for email suppression list management and opt-out processing. Today, the company processes hundreds of millions of opt-out requests every year and stores hundreds of billions of records for its clients, while providing unrivaled value and client services throughout the ad tech, performance marketing, and data security sectors.

Along with the release of this new guide, OPTIZMO, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2019. Founded in 2009, by co-founders Khris Thayer (CEO) and Grant Fern (CTO), the company was created to support the constantly evolving needs of advertisers, brands, agencies and networks to facilitate their effective use of the email marketing channel, while remaining compliant with regulations like the US CAN-SPAM Act of 2003. Also, the company’s new domain and IP address management tools further support the company’s mission to deliver the most powerful and easy to use email compliance tools in the industry.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com



