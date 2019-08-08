Diamond Equity Research and Veyo Partners Present the Emerging Growth Fall Invitational

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – A select group of small-cap companies will have the opportunity to showcase their businesses to a highly qualified group of accredited and institutional investors gathering at the Emerging Growth Fall Invitational this September in New York City. Sponsored by Diamond Equity Research and Veyo Partners, this exclusive event will be held on Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Cornell Club of New York.

The Emerging Growth Fall Invitational is designed to provide management teams with direct access to investors in an intimate setting. Selected presenting companies will receive a 15-minute presentation slot, a 5-minute follow up question and answer session, and an exclusive breakout room. The event will provide access to more than 100 institutional and qualified retail investors, over 3 hours of networking with attending investors and an optional company interview to be broadcast online.

This invitation-only event has historically provided investors access to under-the-radar investment opportunities. The return of presenting companies from the December 2018 event on average have been over 50% to date, indicative of the overall quality of companies attending.

For more information, please contact the conference events team at conferences@diamondequityresearch.com .

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on premiere institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One. The founder, Hunter Diamond, CFA, brings extensive experience working as a research analyst and investment banker focused on emerging growth companies. The firm is headquartered in midtown Manhattan.

For more information on Diamond Equity Research, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com .

About Veyo Partners

Veyo Partners is a merchant banking and business advisory firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. Veyo Partners’ management team brings decades of global investment, transaction, management and business advisory experience. Portfolio holdings include small and middle market investments in technology, entertainment, consumer products, education and other industries globally, with a specific focus on the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. Veyo Partners’ advisory practice is led by a team of professionals with extensive backgrounds in accounting, finance, capital markets, investor relations, marketing and business development.

For more information on Veyo Partners, visit https://www.veyopartners.com .

General Inquiries:

Hunter Diamond, CFA

Diamond Equity Research

conferences@diamondequityresearch.com

Jarom Heaps

Veyo Partners

jarom.h@veyopartners.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



