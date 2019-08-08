Pliops Named ‘Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup’ at Flash Memory Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology innovator Pliops today announced that it has been awarded a Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2019 ‘Best of Show Award’ in the ‘Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup’ category. Pliops was on hand at FMS to give the first-ever public demonstrations of its new, patent-pending Storage Processor that accelerates database storage functions.



“Webscale and hyperscale environments demand new levels of performance to address cloud databases and applications,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. “Further, data center infrastructure needs to advance with new technology innovation to accelerate workloads. We are proud to recognize Pliops as the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup. Their Pliops Storage Processor is capable of accelerating MySQL applications by up to 7x and reducing compressed data by up to 50% to achieve new levels of scale, speed and cost effectiveness.”

Pliops has created a new architecture that overcomes the major inefficiencies of software-only storage engines via a dedicated hardware product. Pliops' solution solves the scalability challenges raised by the cloud data explosion and the increasing data requirements of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The company is on a mission to enable the accelerated data center, and is joined in pursuing this vision by investors Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, Xilinx , and Mellanox .

“Slowing compute performance growth has come up against rapidly increasing storage and network performance growth, creating a perfect storm of server sprawl and increased data center costs,” noted Steve Fingerhut, president and chief business officer for Pliops. “Pliops is driving hard to ensure companies of all sizes can meet growing workload demands. We’re honored that our efforts to solve these challenges have been recognized by FMS.”

Please visit www.pliops.com for more information.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 13th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems. @FlashMem, #FlashMemorySummit2019 #FlashMemorySummitBestofShowAwardWinner.

About Pliops

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Its technology addresses skyrocketing data volumes and solves the slowing compute performance problem. The company's Storage Processor is built upon a groundbreaking patent-pending approach that accelerates storage functions. Focused on creating the next wave of the accelerated data center, the Pliops Storage Processor enables cloud and enterprise customers to access data up to 100 times faster – using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. With Pliops technology, databases, analytics and other data-intensive applications are able to reach their full potential. Investors include Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, Mellanox, and Xilinx.

For more information on Pliops technology or career opportunities visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Justine Houston-Brown

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

justine@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3681561a-c764-4621-a5e3-a2966aa65775





Pliops FMS Best of Show Award Pliops has been awarded a Flash Memory Summit 2019 ‘Best of Show Award’ in the ‘Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup’ category. The company is on a mission to enable the accelerated data center, and the Pliops Storage Processor solves the scalability challenges raised by the cloud data explosion and the increasing data requirements of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.