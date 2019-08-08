GoodFirms Unlocks the Actionable Insights by Performing Surveys on Mobile App Usage and App Development Cost & Time

how-often-people-use-mobile-apps-in-a-day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this digital world, mobile apps are playing a major role in every industry by allowing the businesses to sell their products and service online with a single touch. Today, every entrepreneurs and individual are coming up with flawless mobile apps for online shopping, banking apps, food delivery apps, e-tickets, social media apps, games, and many more. The owners of various businesses can build unique and creative apps with the help top mobile app development companies.

Before developing an app, it is important to study the behavior and mindset of consumers towards apps so, that you can create an app with rich features and functionalities that are liked by the customers and attract them towards your app.

For the same reason, GoodFirms has conducted the Mobile App Usage Research in which 450+ mobile app users participated from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Singapore, and others.

The participants were asked several questions regarding the mobile apps to get the clear idea of common user habits and their experiences such as their mobile device details, app stores used by them, and reasons for it. The other questions were how they reveal about the new apps and download, dominating mobile app categories, daily and monthly app usage, app permissions, app deleting, and re-installing it.

Other than this, GoodFirms has also surveyed Mobile App Development Cost and Time across the app landscape. In this research, GoodFirms research team has rolled down the cost and time for app development that has similar features and functionalities to world's top running mobile applications that are Tinder, Periscope, WhatsApp, QuizUp, Instagram, and Uber.

GoodFirms is an internationally B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It believes in assisting the service seekers by evaluating and indexing the most excellent companies from various sectors of industries. The analyst team of GoodFirms performs a scrupulous research process which consists of numerous measures to assess each firm.

The research process of GoodFirms incorporates three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are sub-divided into several metrics such as verifying the complete portfolio of each agency, years of experience in their domain areas, strong online penetration, and feedback from clients.

Following the above-mentioned statistics, all the agencies are assessed, compared with each other and then allot them the scores that are out of total 60. Thus, according to these points, every firm is indexed in the list of top design and development companies, best software, and exceptional organizations from diverse segments of fields.

