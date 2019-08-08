CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights



• As compared to the second quarter of 2018 on an As Reported GAAP basis:

Net revenue decreased 2.0%

Net income was $42.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 6.8%

• As compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a Same Station (2) basis, excluding the impact of political revenue:

Net revenue increased 1.8%

Digital revenue increased 69.1%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 3.7%

• As compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a Same Station (2) basis, including the impact of political revenue:

Net revenue increased 0.7%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased 0.9%

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, “In the second quarter, we continued to make great progress against the goals we set when we emerged from bankruptcy a little over a year ago. We delivered a solid financial performance, with same station revenue and Adjusted EBITDA up 1.8% and 3.7%, respectively, on an ex-political basis, driven by continued growth in national and network revenue, as well as industry-leading digital growth. Additionally, we have now closed several strategic portfolio optimization transactions and announced one more. The $146.5 million of gross proceeds from the closed transactions along with cash from operations allowed us to prepay $165 million of debt since our last earnings announcement, reducing our total post-bankruptcy debt by approximately $250 million and net leverage to 4.8x. Given the results of the past year, I am more confident than ever that the company will continue to deliver significant value to our investors, employees, listeners, and advertisers.”

For the purposes of analyzing the results presented herein, the Company is presenting the combined results of operations for (1) the period June 4, 2018 to June 30, 2018 of the Successor Company with the period April 1, 2018 to June 3, 2018 of the Predecessor Company, and (2) the period June 4, 2018 to June 30, 2018 of the Successor Company with the period January 1, 2018 to June 3, 2018 of the Predecessor Company. Although this presentation is not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, the Company believes presenting such combined results allows for a more meaningful comparison of results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 to the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018. For more information regarding the Predecessor and Successor Company results, please see the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Operating Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor As Reported Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 % Change Net revenue $ 279,673 $ 285,249 (2.0)% Net income $ 42,861 $ 706,137 N/A Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 61,819 $ 66,356 (6.8)% Basic income per share $ 2.13 N/A N/A Diluted income per share $ 2.11 N/A N/A

Same Station (2) Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 % Change Net revenue $ 275,941 $ 274,105 0.7% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 61,454 $ 61,994 (0.9)%

Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor



As Reported Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 % Change Net revenue $ 547,169 $ 548,928 (0.3)% Net income $ 43,312 $ 701,136 N/A Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 103,623 $ 106,627 (2.8)% Basic income per share $ 2.16 N/A N/A Diluted income per share $ 2.14 N/A N/A

Same Station (2) Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 % Change Net revenue $ 543,437 $ 537,784 1.1% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 103,258 $ 102,265 1.0%

Balance Sheet Summary (in thousands):

As Reported June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,500 $ 27,584 (25.7)% Term loan $ 603,738 $ 1,243,299 (51.4)% 6.75% Senior notes $ 500,000 $ — 100.0%

Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor



As Reported Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 % Change Capital expenditures $ 5,589 $ 6,983 (20.0)%

Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor



As Reported Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 % Change Capital expenditures $ 10,715 $ 15,988 (33.0)%

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure." Adjusted for certain station dispositions and swaps as if these dispositions and swaps had occurred as of the beginning of each of the three month periods ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (or in the case of KLOS-FM, for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 as of the commencement of the LMA on April 16, 2019 and as of April 16, 2018 for the three month period ended June 30, 2018).

Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net Revenue

The Company currently operates in two reportable segments: the Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. Cumulus Radio Station Group revenue is derived primarily from the sale of broadcasting time on our owned or operated stations to local, regional and national advertisers. Westwood One revenue is generated primarily through network advertising on our owned or operated stations and on its nearly 8,000 affiliate stations.

Corporate and Other includes overall executive, administrative, and support functions for all of the Company's operations, including accounting, finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and programming functions.

The following tables present our net revenue by segment (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 193,162 $ 85,764 $ 747 $ 279,673 % of total revenue 69.1 % 30.6 % 0.3 % 100.0 % $ change from three months ended June 30, 2018 $ (10,288 ) $ 4,484 $ 228 $ (5,576 ) % change from three months ended June 30, 2018 (5.1 )% 5.5 % 43.9 % (2.0 )%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 203,450 $ 81,280 $ 519 $ 285,249 % of total revenue 71.3 % 28.5 % 0.2 % 100.0 %

Net income (loss)

The following tables present our net income (loss) by segment (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 92,974 $ 11,610 $ (61,723 ) $ 42,861 $ change from three months ended June 30, 2018 $ 581,421 $ (247,805 ) $ (996,892 ) $ (663,276 ) % change from three months ended June 30, 2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net (loss) income $ (488,447 ) $ 259,415 $ 935,169 $ 706,137

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present our Adjusted EBITDA by segment (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,222 $ 17,866 $ (8,269 ) $ 61,819 $ change from three months ended June 30, 2018 $ (8,462 ) $ 3,622 $ 303 $ (4,537 ) % change from three months ended June 30, 2018 (13.9 )% 25.4 % 3.5 % (6.8 )%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,684 $ 14,244 $ (8,572 ) $ 66,356

Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net Revenue

The following tables present our net revenue by segment (dollars in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 359,703 $ 186,123 $ 1,343 $ 547,169 % of total revenue 65.7 % 34.0 % 0.3 % 100.0 % $ change from six months ended June 30, 2018 $ (11,971 ) $ 10,052 $ 160 $ (1,759 ) % change from six months ended June 30, 2018 (3.2 )% 5.7 % 13.5 % (0.3 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 371,674 $ 176,071 $ 1,183 $ 548,928 % of total revenue 67.7 % 32.1 % 0.2 % 100.0 %

Net income (loss)

The following tables present our net income (loss) by segment (dollars in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 118,817 $ 21,173 $ (96,678 ) $ 43,312 $ change from six months ended June 30, 2018 $ 578,456 $ (244,064 ) $ (992,216 ) $ (657,824 ) % change from six months ended June 30, 2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net (loss) income $ (459,639 ) $ 265,237 $ 895,538 $ 701,136

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present our Adjusted EBITDA by segment (dollars in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,613 $ 33,816 $ (16,806 ) $ 103,623 $ change from six months ended June 30, 2018 $ (10,256 ) $ 6,916 $ 336 $ (3,004 ) % change from six months ended June 30, 2018 (10.6 )% 25.7 % 2.0 % (2.8 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,869 $ 26,900 $ (17,142 ) $ 106,627

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss its second quarter 2019 operating results. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website (www.cumulusmedia.com/investors). The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is 877-830-7699 for call access. If prompted, the conference ID number is 9378766. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the call can be accessed via a link at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to our recently completed financial restructuring and other risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could significantly alter our actual results of operations or financial condition. CUMULUS MEDIA assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 428 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the GRAMMYs, the American Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 8,000 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with local impact and national reach through on-air, digital, mobile, and voice-activated media solutions, as well as access to integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

From time to time we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and segment Adjusted EBITDA are the financial metrics by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole and each of our reportable segments. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants in our credit agreement.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, the Company excludes from net income items not related to core operations and those that are non-cash including: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations, early extinguishment of debt, local marketing agreement fees, expenses relating to acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring costs, reorganization items and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metric to be extremely useful.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined or calculated differently by other companies, and comparability may be limited.

For further information, please contact:

Cumulus Media Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@cumulus.com

404-260-6600

Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)

Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Successor Company Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net revenue $ 279,673 $ 285,249 $ 547,169 $ 548,928 Operating expenses: Content costs 93,844 89,989 197,596 192,855 Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,817 120,629 229,320 232,712 Depreciation and amortization 13,545 14,444 28,135 26,425 Local marketing agreement fees 438 1,060 1,481 2,167 Corporate expenses 8,545 8,415 17,077 17,015 Stock-based compensation expense 1,106 717 2,314 883 Restructuring costs 13,024 7,675 15,801 9,396 (Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations (47,750 ) 147 (47,724 ) 158 Total operating expenses 198,569 243,076 444,000 481,611 Operating income 81,104 42,173 103,169 67,317 Non-operating (expense) income: Reorganization items, net — 496,368 — 466,201 Interest expense (21,191 ) (6,308 ) (43,347 ) (6,436 ) Interest income 8 25 12 54 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — 381 — Other expense, net (34 ) (256 ) (62 ) (253 ) Total non-operating (expense) income, net (21,217 ) 489,829 (43,016 ) 459,566 Income before income tax (expense) benefit 59,887 532,002 60,153 526,883 Income tax (expense) benefit (17,026 ) 174,135 (16,841 ) 174,253 Net income $ 42,861 $ 706,137 $ 43,312 $ 701,136

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from June 4, 2018 through June 30, 2018 Period from April 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018 Net revenue $ 95,004 $ 190,245 Operating expenses: Content costs 28,970 61,019 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,434 83,195 Depreciation and amortization 4,379 10,065 Local marketing agreement fees 358 702 Corporate expenses 2,532 5,883 Stock-based compensation expense 652 65 Restructuring costs 6,941 734 Loss on sale of assets or stations — 147 Total operating expenses 81,266 161,810 Operating income 13,738 28,435 Non-operating (expense) income: Reorganization items, net — 496,368 Interest expense (6,176 ) (132 ) Interest income 4 21 Other income (expense), net 20 (276 ) Total non-operating (expense) income, net (6,152 ) 495,981 Income before income tax (expense) benefit 7,586 524,416 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,606 ) 176,741 Net income $ 4,980 $ 701,157

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from June 4, 2018 through June 30, 2018 Period from January 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018 Net revenue $ 95,004 $ 453,924 Operating expenses: Content costs 28,970 163,885 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,434 195,278 Depreciation and amortization 4,379 22,046 Local marketing agreement fees 358 1,809 Corporate expenses 2,532 14,483 Stock-based compensation expense 652 231 Acquisition-related restructuring costs 6,941 2,455 Loss on sale of assets or stations — 158 Total operating expenses 81,266 400,345 Operating income 13,738 53,579 Non-operating (expense) income: Reorganization items, net — 466,201 Interest expense (6,176 ) (260 ) Interest income 4 50 Other income (expense), net 20 (273 ) Total non-operating (expense) income, net (6,152 ) 465,718 Income before income tax (expense) benefit 7,586 519,297 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,606 ) 176,859 Net income $ 4,980 $ 696,156

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to segment and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net income (loss) $ 92,974 $ 11,610 $ (61,723 ) $ 42,861 Income tax expense — — 17,026 17,026 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 79 122 21,016 21,217 Local marketing agreement fees 438 — — 438 Depreciation and amortization 6,414 5,968 1,163 13,545 Stock-based compensation expense — — 1,106 1,106 (Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations (47,780 ) — 30 (47,750 ) Restructuring costs 97 166 12,761 13,024 Franchise and state taxes — — 352 352 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,222 $ 17,866 $ (8,269 ) $ 61,819

Same Station Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) Net income $ 42,496 Income tax expense 17,026 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 21,217 Local marketing agreement fees 438 Depreciation and amortization 13,545 Stock-based compensation expense 1,106 Gain on sale of assets or stations (47,750 ) Restructuring costs 13,024 Franchise and state taxes 352 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,454

Period from June 4, 2018 through June 30, 2018 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net income (loss) $ 18,327 $ 5,796 $ (19,143 ) $ 4,980 Income tax expense — — 2,606 2,606 Non-operating (income) expense, including net interest expense (4 ) 47 6,109 6,152 Local marketing agreement fees 358 — — 358 Depreciation and amortization 2,179 1,949 251 4,379 Stock-based compensation expense — — 652 652 Restructuring costs — (102 ) 7,043 6,941 Franchise and state taxes — — 47 47 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,860 $ 7,690 $ (2,435 ) $ 26,115

Period from April 1, 2018 through June 3, 2018 (Predecessor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net (loss) income $ (506,774 ) $ 253,619 $ 954,312 $ 701,157 Income tax benefit — — (176,741 ) (176,741 ) Non-operating (income) expense, including net interest expense (1 ) 77 311 387 Local marketing agreement fees 702 — — 702 Depreciation and amortization 4,111 4,488 1,466 10,065 Stock-based compensation expense — — 65 65 Loss on sale of assets or stations 3 — 144 147 Reorganization items, net 541,903 (251,669 ) (786,602 ) (496,368 ) Restructuring costs (120 ) 39 815 734 Franchise and state taxes — — 93 93 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,824 $ 6,554 $ (6,137 ) $ 40,241

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net (loss) income $ (488,447 ) $ 259,415 $ 935,169 $ 706,137 Income tax benefit — — (174,135 ) (174,135 ) Non-operating (income) expense, including net interest expense (5 ) 124 6,420 6,539 Local marketing agreement fees 1,060 — — 1,060 Depreciation and amortization 6,290 6,437 1,717 14,444 Stock-based compensation expense — — 717 717 Loss on sale of assets or stations 3 — 144 147 Reorganization items, net 541,903 (251,669 ) (786,602 ) (496,368 ) Restructuring costs (120 ) (63 ) 7,858 7,675 Franchise and state taxes — — 140 140 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,684 $ 14,244 $ (8,572 ) $ 66,356

Same Station Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) Net income $ 701,775 Income tax benefit (174,135 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 6,539 Local marketing agreement fees 1,060 Depreciation and amortization 14,444 Stock-based compensation expense 717 Loss on sale of assets or stations 147 Reorganization items, net (496,368 ) Restructuring costs 7,675 Franchise and state taxes 140 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,994

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net income (loss) $ 118,817 $ 21,173 $ (96,678 ) $ 43,312 Income tax expense — — 16,841 16,841 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 265 264 42,868 43,397 Local marketing agreement fees 1,481 — — 1,481 Depreciation and amortization 13,719 12,163 2,253 28,135 Stock-based compensation expense — — 2,314 2,314 (Gain) loss on sale of assets or stations (47,766 ) — 42 (47,724 ) Restructuring costs 97 216 15,488 15,801 Franchise and state taxes — — 447 447 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — (381 ) (381 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,613 $ 33,816 $ (16,806 ) $ 103,623

Same Station Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) Net income $ 42,947 Income tax expense 16,841 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 43,397 Local marketing agreement fees 1,481 Depreciation and amortization 28,135 Stock-based compensation expense 2,314 Gain on sale of assets or stations (47,724 ) Restructuring costs 15,801 Franchise and state taxes 447 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (381 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,258

Period from June 4, 2018 through June 30, 2018 (Successor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net income (loss) $ 18,327 $ 5,796 $ (19,143 ) $ 4,980 Income tax expense — — 2,606 2,606 Non-operating (income) expense, including net interest expense (4 ) 47 6,109 6,152 Local marketing agreement fees 358 — — 358 Depreciation and amortization 2,179 1,949 251 4,379 Stock-based compensation expense — — 652 652 Restructuring costs — (102 ) 7,043 6,941 Franchise and state taxes — — 47 47 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,860 $ 7,690 $ (2,435 ) $ 26,115

Period from January 1, 2018 through June 4, 2018 (Predecessor Company) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net (loss) income $ (477,966 ) $ 259,441 $ 914,681 $ 696,156 Income tax benefit — — (176,859 ) (176,859 ) Non-operating (income) expense, including net interest expense (2 ) 204 281 483 Local marketing agreement fees 1,809 — — 1,809 Depreciation and amortization 10,251 9,965 1,830 22,046 Stock-based compensation expense — — 231 231 Loss on sale of assets or stations 14 — 144 158 Reorganization items, net 541,903 (251,487 ) (756,617 ) (466,201 ) Restructuring costs — 1,087 1,368 2,455 Franchise and state taxes — — 234 234 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,009 $ 19,210 $ (14,707 ) $ 80,512

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) As Reported Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated GAAP net (loss) income $ (459,639 ) $ 265,237 $ 895,538 $ 701,136 Income tax benefit — — (174,253 ) (174,253 ) Non-operating (income) expense, including net interest expense (6 ) 251 6,390 6,635 Local marketing agreement fees 2,167 — — 2,167 Depreciation and amortization 12,430 11,914 2,081 26,425 Stock-based compensation expense — — 883 883 Loss on sale of assets or stations 14 — 144 158 Reorganization items, net 541,903 (251,487 ) (756,617 ) (466,201 ) Restructuring costs — 985 8,411 9,396 Franchise and state taxes — — 281 281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,869 $ 26,900 $ (17,142 ) $ 106,627

Same Station Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) Net income $ 696,774 Income tax benefit (174,253 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 6,635 Local marketing agreement fees 2,167 Depreciation and amortization 26,425 Stock-based compensation expense 883 Loss on sale of assets or stations 158 Reorganization items, net (466,201 ) Restructuring costs 9,396 Franchise and state taxes 281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,265

The following tables reconcile as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA to same station net revenue and same station Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) As reported net revenue $ 279,673 $ 285,249 Station dispositions and swaps (3,732 ) (11,144 ) Same station net revenue $ 275,941 $ 274,105

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) As reported net revenue $ 547,169 $ 548,928 Station dispositions and swaps (3,732 ) (11,144 ) Same station net revenue $ 543,437 $ 537,784

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,819 $ 66,356 Station dispositions and swaps (365 ) (4,362 ) Same station Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,454 $ 61,994

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Successor Company) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor and Successor) As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,623 $ 106,627 Station dispositions and swaps (365 ) (4,362 ) Same station Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,258 $ 102,265

The following tables disclose net revenue for each of the Predecessor Company and Successor Company periods presented herein. When combined, these periods present the Company's non-GAAP combined Predecessor and Successor net revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Period from June 4, 2018 through June 30, 2018 (Successor Company) Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 68,357 $ 26,356 $ 291 $ 95,004

Period from April 1, 2018 through June 3, 2018 (Predecessor Company) Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 135,093 $ 54,924 $ 228 $ 190,245

Period from January 1, 2018 through June 3, 2018 (Predecessor Company) Cumulus Radio Station Group Westwood One Corporate and Other Consolidated Net revenue $ 303,317 $ 149,715 $ 892 $ 453,924

The following table discloses capital expenditures for each of the Predecessor Company and Successor Company periods presented below. When combined, these periods present the Company's non-GAAP combined Predecessor and Successor capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Successor Company Predecessor Company Period from June 4, 2018 through June 30, 2018 Period from April 1, 2018 through June 3, 2018 Period from January 1, 2018 through June 3, 2018 Capital expenditures $ 1,969 $ 5,014 $ 14,019



