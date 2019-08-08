ABM Renews Contract with University of Miami

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, has been awarded a multi-year contract with the University of Miami (UM) in Coral Gables, Florida, to provide services for the campus.



The ABM Education team will provide, as it has since 2014, custodial services, sports turf field and grounds maintenance, moving and pest control services.

“ABM is honored to continue our strong partnership with the University of Miami,” said Trey Brock, Senior Vice President of Operations for Education at ABM. “This contract renewal is a clear show of confidence in our team’s commitment to providing service excellence, operational technology and best practices that ensure a clean and safe environment for faculty and staff, students and visitors.”

A private research university with more than 17,000 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world, the University comprises 11 schools and colleges offering more than 180 majors and programs.

“The ABM team has done an outstanding job for us and we are excited to continue our relationship,” said Jessica Brumley, University of Miami Vice President of Facilities Operations & Planning. “ABM’s high performance standards enable our faculty, staff and students to focus on living our mission to transform lives through education, research, innovation and service.”

ABM, which works with K-12 school systems, colleges and universities throughout the U.S., has educational facility services expertise in custodial services, energy management, maintenance services, parking, landscaping and more. For more information, visit https://www.abm.com/education/ .

CONNECT WITH ABM

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

CONTACT

Media:

Jennifer Miller

(404) 926-4212

jennifer.miller@abm.com

Investor Relations & Treasury:

Susie A. Kim

(212) 297-9721

susie.kim@abm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.