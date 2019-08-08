Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- – FDA Cleared IND for Phase 1 Trial of Sleeping Beauty TCR-T cell therapy for

patients with solid tumors at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) –

– Exclusive license from NCI for library of T-cell receptors (TCRs) targeting neoantigens in the hotspots KRAS, p53 and EGFR –

– Balance sheet strengthened with $45 million in proceeds from early warrant exercise –

– NCI’s Dr. Drew Deniger to direct TCR program; Sath Shukla named CFO –

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next generation cell and gene therapies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and provided an update on the Company’s recent activities.

“We have made significant advancements in our programs during the second quarter. The FDA cleared the IND for the first non-viral, neoantigen-specific TCR-T cell therapy at the NCI using our Sleeping Beauty system and we announced an exclusive license to an expansive library of TCRs against neoantigens in three of the most important hotspot families,” said Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm. “In our Controlled IL-12 program, we completed enrollment of the third dosing cohort in our phase 1 combination trial with nivolumab and initiated a phase 2 combination trial with Regeneron’s Libtayo®. Finally, we refined our plans for the third-generation Sleeping Beauty CD19-specific CAR-T phase 1 trial at MD Anderson Cancer Center, which we continue to expect to commence later this year.”

David Mauney, M.D., President of Ziopharm, added, “As our clinical programs continue to advance, we have strengthened our balance sheet and expanded the breadth and depth of our corporate leadership. We are proud to welcome Sath Shukla and Dr. Drew Deniger to our leadership team and Heidi Hagen to our Board of Directors. We are grateful that through the support of key shareholders who exercised their existing warrants several years prior to expiration, we added $45 million to our treasury to provide us with cash into the first half of 2021, which we expect will allow us to see data readouts in the three programs.”

Corporate Updates

Since the beginning of the second quarter, Ziopharm has announced positive corporate developments regarding expansion of the management team and strengthening of the company’s balance sheet.

Program Updates



Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Therapies

The Company is using its non-viral gene transfer technology to implement personalized T-cell therapy targeting solid tumors with TCRs. Under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), the NCI is initiating a clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic/advanced solid tumors using the Company’s Sleeping Beauty transposon/transposase platform to genetically modify patient-derived T cells with TCRs to target patient-specific neoantigens.

Sleeping Beauty CAR-T Therapies

Ziopharm is advancing the Sleeping Beauty platform for the rapid personalized manufacture (RPM) of CAR-T cells, co-expressing membrane-bound interleukin-15, or mbIL15, with a safety switch, enabling T cells to be infused within two days after genetic modification. This work on our third-generation Sleeping Beauty technology is undertaken in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States and in Greater China through a joint venture, Eden BioCell.

Controlled IL-12



Ziopharm is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, to control the production of human interleukin 12 (hIL-12) which activates the immune system to recruit and sustain cancer-fighting T cells within solid tumors. Ziopharm is advancing Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) as a monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net loss applicable to the common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $14.6 million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to a net loss of $17.5 million, or $(0.12) per share, for the second quarter of 2018. The change in net loss to common shareholders resulted primarily from the elimination of approximately $5.5 million of dividends to preferred shareholders caused by the forfeiture and return of all of the Company’s Series 1 preferred stock in October 2018, along with the changes in research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses noted below.

Research and development expenses were $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is primarily due to milestone costs under our patent license agreement with the NCI and increased nonclinical research and development to support our Cell Therapy programs. For additional context, research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2019 were $9.5 million.

General and administrative expenses were $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. For additional context, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2019 were $4.1 million.

The Company ended the quarter with unrestricted cash resources of approximately $43.6 million.

In addition, a prepayment of approximately $24.2 million remains for programs to be conducted by the Company at MD Anderson Cancer Center under the current Research and Development Agreement.

As announced on July 29, 2019, the company raised approximately $45 million through the exercise of existing warrants. The Company believes its current resources will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into the first half of 2021.

− Financial Tables Follow −



ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. Statements of Operations (in thousands except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 Collaboration revenue $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 9,998 7,489 General and administrative 4,755 4,889 Total operating expenses 14,753 12,378 Loss from operations (14,753 ) (12,378 ) Other income (expense), net 133 164 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 183 Net loss (14,620 ) (12,031 ) Preferred stock dividends - (5,462 ) Net Income (loss) applicable to common stockholders $ (14,620 ) $ (17,493 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 160,789,272 141,017,898





ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents 43,563 61,729 Working capital 55,459 74,802 Total assets 73,173 95,051 Total stockholders' equity 61,995 85,564

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target specific antigens in solid tumors and a CAR to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company’s 3rd generation T-cell manufacturing process, termed “rapid personalized manufacture”. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

