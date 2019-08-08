DzAlumni Summit 2019

The #DzAlumni Summit was a one-day summit that gathered U.S. Embassy Alumni from around Algeria for a full day of speeches, workshops, presentations, and leadership skill trainings. It provided alumni with an opportunity to network with each other, share success stories and lessons learned from the local projects, and brainstorm new ideas for service initiatives. The Summit was an initiative developed by the alumni Steering Committee, and it took place on August 3 in Algiers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.