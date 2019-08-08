Virtu Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Selected Highlights

Net loss of $55.5 million, as a result of costs associated with the ITG acquisition and amortization of purchased intangibles; Normalized Adjusted Net Income* of $30.1 million

Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.27; Normalized Adjusted EPS* of $0.16

Total revenues of $378.5 million; Trading income, net of $205.9 million; Adjusted Net Trading Income* of $238.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $89.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin* of 37.3%

Increasing synergy targets related to the ITG acquisition by 25% to $167 million

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on September 16, 2019

* Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" for more information.

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2019.

"Against a challenging backdrop in the 2nd quarter, our business performed adequately. The market making segment was impacted to the greatest extent. However our execution services business, buoyed by the ITG acquisition, performed very well given the market conditions. While July market conditions were similar to the second quarter overall, we have seen a material increase in volatility in August and a commensurate increase in performance in all of our businesses,” said Douglas A. Cifu, Chief Executive Officer. Mr Cifu continued, “We believe we are only beginning to implement and discover the multiple ways to serve our clients better through this acquisition. We are ahead of schedule in all aspects of the ITG integration and have raised our overall synergy targets."

Financial Results

Second Quarter 2019:

Total revenues increased 15.3% to $378.5 million for this quarter, compared to $328.1 million for the same period in 2018. Trading income, net, decreased 20.4% to $205.9 million for this quarter, compared to $258.6 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was a loss of $55.5 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $46.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share for this quarter were $0.27 and $0.27, respectively, compared to earnings per share of $0.25 and $0.24, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Net Trading Income increased 17.7% to $238.9 million for this quarter, compared to $202.9 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.6% to $89.2 million for this quarter, compared to $112.4 million for the same period in 2018. Normalized Adjusted Net Income decreased 49.4% to $30.1 million for this quarter, compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company’s Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.16 for this quarter, compared to $0.31 for the same period in 2018.

Operating Segment Information

The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate.

Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions.

Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytic services to select third parties. Legacy ITG’s operations are included within the Execution Services segment.

Corporate contains the Company's investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses.

The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Total revenues by segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 205,568 $ 355 $ — $ 205,923 Commissions, net and technology services 4,961 140,159 — 145,120 Interest and dividends income 23,284 878 — 24,162 Other, net 1,191 632 1,428 3,251 Total Revenues $ 235,004 $ 142,024 $ 1,428 $ 378,456





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 258,629 $ (36 ) $ — $ 258,593 Commissions, net and technology services 6,798 39,767 — 46,565 Interest and dividends income 21,592 345 — 21,937 Other, net 676 698 (343 ) 1,031 Total Revenues $ 287,695 $ 40,774 $ (343 ) $ 328,126





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 460,689 $ 2,774 $ — $ 463,463 Commissions, net and technology services 9,961 210,306 — 220,267 Interest and dividends income 41,787 11,506 — 53,293 Other, net 1,788 956 1,681 4,425 Total Revenues $ 514,225 $ 225,542 $ 1,681 $ 741,448





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 664,338 $ 417 $ — $ 664,755 Commissions, net and technology services 15,299 85,110 — 100,409 Interest and dividends income 39,361 490 35 39,886 Other, net 1,233 338,536 (1,640 ) 338,129 Total Revenues $ 720,231 $ 424,553 $ (1,605 ) $ 1,143,179

Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 205,568 $ 355 $ — $ 205,923 Commissions, net and technology services 4,961 140,159 — 145,120 Interest and dividends income 23,284 878 — 24,162 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (40,013 ) (35,838 ) — (75,851 ) Payments for order flow (23,617 ) (19 ) — (23,636 ) Interest and dividends expense (36,395 ) (429 ) — (36,824 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 133,788 $ 105,106 $ — $ 238,894





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 258,629 $ (36 ) $ — $ 258,593 Commissions, net and technology services 6,798 39,767 — 46,565 Interest and dividends income 21,592 345 — 21,937 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (59,794 ) (13,524 ) — (73,318 ) Payments for order flow (15,827 ) (15 ) — (15,842 ) Interest and dividends expense (34,747 ) (262 ) — (35,009 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 176,651 $ 26,275 $ — $ 202,926





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 460,689 $ 2,774 $ — $ 463,463 Commissions, net and technology services 9,961 210,306 — 220,267 Interest and dividends income 41,787 11,506 — 53,293 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (83,040 ) (56,864 ) — (139,904 ) Payments for order flow (47,157 ) (40 ) — (47,197 ) Interest and dividends expense (70,655 ) (11,538 ) — (82,193 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 311,585 $ 156,144 $ — $ 467,729





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Market Making Execution Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 664,338 $ 417 $ — $ 664,755 Commissions, net and technology services 15,299 85,110 — 100,409 Interest and dividends income 39,361 490 35 39,886 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (128,866 ) (32,275 ) — (161,141 ) Payments for order flow (32,023 ) (75 ) — (32,098 ) Interest and dividends expense (67,954 ) (679 ) — (68,633 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 490,155 $ 52,988 $ 35 $ 543,178

Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by category – Market Making segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated Total Market Making Trading income, net $ 163,044 $ 41,126 $ 1,398 $ 205,568 Commissions, net and technology services 4,961 — — 4,961 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (26,453 ) (10,024 ) (3,536 ) (40,013 ) Payments for order flow (23,617 ) — — (23,617 ) Interest and dividends, net (10,395 ) (2,754 ) 38 (13,111 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 107,540 $ 28,348 $ (2,100 ) $ 133,788





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated Total Market Making Trading income, net $ 198,404 $ 55,755 $ 4,470 $ 258,629 Commissions, net and technology services 6,709 89 — 6,798 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (40,687 ) (16,311 ) (2,796 ) (59,794 ) Payments for order flow (15,827 ) — — (15,827 ) Interest and dividends, net (9,190 ) (3,246 ) (719 ) (13,155 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 139,409 $ 36,287 $ 955 $ 176,651





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated Total Market Making Trading income, net $ 371,677 $ 90,916 $ (1,904 ) $ 460,689 Commissions, net and technology services 9,989 (28 ) — 9,961 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (64,434 ) (20,712 ) 2,106 (83,040 ) Payments for order flow (47,157 ) — — (47,157 ) Interest and dividends, net (22,927 ) (5,743 ) (198 ) (28,868 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 247,148 $ 64,433 $ 4 $ 311,585





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Global Equities Global FICC, Options and Other Unallocated Total Market Making Trading income, net $ 523,286 $ 137,825 $ 3,227 $ 664,338 Commissions, net and technology services 15,231 68 — 15,299 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (97,721 ) (28,850 ) (2,295 ) (128,866 ) Payments for order flow (32,023 ) — — (32,023 ) Interest and dividends, net (20,317 ) (6,497 ) (1,779 ) (28,593 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 388,456 $ 102,546 $ (847 ) $ 490,155

The following tables show our Adjusted Net Trading Income and average daily Adjusted Net Trading Income by category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

(In thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Net Trading Income by Category: 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Market Making: Global Equities $ 107,540 $ 139,409 (22.9 )% $ 247,148 $ 388,456 (36.4 )% Global FICC, Options and Other 28,348 36,287 (21.9 )% 64,433 102,546 (37.2 )% Unallocated (1) (2,100 ) 955 NM 4 (847 ) NM Total Market Making $ 133,788 $ 176,651 (24.3 )% $ 311,585 $ 490,155 (36.4 )% Execution Services 105,106 26,275 300.0 % 156,144 52,988 194.7 % Corporate — — NM — 35 NM Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 238,894 $ 202,926 17.7 % $ 467,729 $ 543,178 (13.9 )%





Average Daily Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Net Trading Income by Category: 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Market Making: Global Equities $ 1,707 $ 2,178 (21.6 )% $ 1,977 $ 3,108 (36.4 )% Global FICC, Options and Other 450 567 (20.6 )% 515 820 (37.2 )% Unallocated (1) (33 ) 15 NM — (7 ) NM Total Market Making $ 2,124 $ 2,760 (23.1 )% $ 2,493 $ 3,921 (36.4 )% Execution Services 1,668 411 306.4 % 1,249 424 194.7 % Corporate — — NM — — NM Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 3,792 $ 3,171 19.6 % $ 3,742 $ 4,345 (13.9 )%

(1) Under our methodology for recording ‘Trading Income, Net’ in our condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, we recognize revenues based on the exit price of assets in accordance with applicable U.S. GAAP rules, and when we calculate Adjusted Net Trading Income for corresponding reporting periods, we start with trading income, net. By contrast, when we calculate Adjusted Net Trading Income by category, we recognize revenues on a daily basis, and as a result prices used in recognizing revenues may differ. Because we provide liquidity on a global basis, across asset classes and time zones, the timing of any particular Adjusted Net Trading Income calculation can defer or accelerate the amount in a particular asset class from one day to another, and, at the end of a reporting period, from one reporting period to another. The purpose of the Unallocated category is to ensure that Adjusted Net Trading Income by category sums to total Adjusted Net Trading Income, which can be reconciled to Trading Income, Net, calculated in accordance with GAAP. We do not allocate any resulting differences based on the timing of revenue recognition.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, Virtu had $497.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,982.5 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors approved the share repurchase program for $50 million Class A common stock and common units of Virtu Financial LLC in February 2018 and subsequently expanded the program to $100 million in July 2018. Since the inception of the program, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.56 million shares and units for approximately $65.9 million. The Company now has approximately $34.1 million remaining capacity for future purchases of common stock and common units under the plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), we use the following non-U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”) measures of financial performance:

"Adjusted Net Trading Income", which is the amount of revenue we generate from our market making activities, or trading income, net, plus commissions, net and technology services, plus interest and dividends income and expense, net, less direct costs associated with those revenues, including brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net and payments for order flow. Management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Although we use Adjusted Net Trading Income as a financial measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of Adjusted Net Trading Income is limited because it does not include certain material costs that are necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by revenues or expenses that are not directly associated with our market making activities.

"EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by adjusting Net Income to exclude financing interest expense on our long-term borrowings, debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, depreciation and amortization, amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software, and income tax expense, and "Adjusted EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by further adjusting EBITDA to exclude severance, reserves for legal matters, transaction advisory fees and expenses, termination of office leases, acquisition related retention bonuses, trading related settlement income, gain on sale of business, connectivity early termination, other, net, write-down of assets, share based compensation, charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan, and charges related to share based compensation at IPO, and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin”, which compares Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Net Trading Income.

“Normalized Adjusted Net Income”, “Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes”, “Normalized provision for income taxes”, and “Normalized Adjusted EPS”, which we calculate by adjusting Net Income to exclude certain items and other non-cash items, assuming that all vested and unvested Virtu Financial LLC units have been exchanged for Class A Common Stock, and applying an effective tax rate, which was between approximately 23% and 24%.

“Adjusted Operating Expenses”, which we calculate by adjusting total operating expenses to exclude severance, share based compensation, reserves for legal matters, termination of office leases, connectivity early termination and write-down of assets.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. Additional information provided regarding the breakdown of Total Adjusted Net Trading Income by category is also a non-GAAP financial measure but is not used by the Company in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures or similar non-GAAP measures are used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess our operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses provide indicators of general economic performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Furthermore, our credit agreement contains covenants and other tests based on metrics similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses differently, and as a result our measures of Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business.



Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted Net Income should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Net Income in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted Net Trading Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and our EBITDA-based measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements;

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and

they do not reflect limitations on our costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted Net Income are not intended as alternatives to Net Income as indicators of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted Net Income along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. These U.S. GAAP measurements include Net Income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. See below a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Trading income, net $ 205,923 $ 258,593 $ 463,463 $ 664,755 Commissions, net and technology services 145,120 46,565 220,267 100,409 Interest and dividends income 24,162 21,937 53,293 39,886 Other, net 3,251 1,031 4,425 338,129 Total revenues 378,456 328,126 741,448 1,143,179 Operating Expenses: Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net 75,851 73,318 139,904 161,141 Payments for order flow 23,636 15,842 47,197 32,098 Communication and data processing 54,423 48,791 96,237 98,277 Employee compensation and payroll taxes 83,702 41,226 191,540 105,896 Interest and dividends expense 36,824 35,009 82,193 68,633 Operations and administrative 34,808 16,610 56,885 36,416 Depreciation and amortization 14,810 16,194 31,260 31,546 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 20,606 6,838 31,528 13,675 Termination of office leases 65,207 1,777 65,208 21,860 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing (1,319 ) 2,359 7,894 8,380 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 1,798 1,750 16,907 9,246 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO — 10 — 24 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 34,689 18,780 57,478 37,827 Total operating expenses 445,035 278,504 824,231 625,019 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (66,579 ) 49,622 (82,783 ) 518,160 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (11,094 ) 3,000 (13,679 ) 61,515 Net income (loss) $ (55,485 ) $ 46,622 $ (69,104 ) $ 456,645 Noncontrolling interest 25,594 (21,413 ) 32,540 (256,684 ) Net income (loss) available for common stockholders $ (29,891 ) $ 25,209 $ (36,564 ) $ 199,961 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.34 ) $ 2.06 Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.34 ) $ 2.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 112,828,240 99,542,659 110,076,375 95,124,675 Diluted 112,828,240 101,619,651 110,076,375 97,155,104 Comprehensive income: Net income (loss) $ (55,485 ) $ 46,622 $ (69,104 ) $ 456,645 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign exchange translation adjustment, net of taxes 884 (5,576 ) (2,860 ) (3,047 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (54,601 ) $ 41,046 $ (71,964 ) $ 453,598 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,258 (18,972 ) 33,812 (255,531 ) Comprehensive income (loss) available for common stockholders $ (29,343 ) $ 22,074 $ (38,152 ) $ 198,067





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and selected Operating Margins.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income Trading income, net $ 205,923 $ 258,593 $ 463,463 $ 664,755 Commissions, net and technology services 145,120 46,565 220,267 100,409 Interest and dividends income 24,162 21,937 53,293 39,886 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (75,851 ) (73,318 ) (139,904 ) (161,141 ) Payments for order flow (23,636 ) (15,842 ) (47,197 ) (32,098 ) Interest and dividends expense (36,824 ) (35,009 ) (82,193 ) (68,633 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 238,894 $ 202,926 $ 467,729 $ 543,178 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) (55,485 ) 46,622 (69,104 ) 456,645 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 34,689 18,780 57,478 37,827 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing (1,319 ) 2,359 7,894 8,380 Depreciation and amortization 14,810 16,194 31,260 31,546 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 20,606 6,838 31,528 13,675 Provision for income taxes (11,094 ) 3,000 (13,679 ) 61,515 EBITDA $ 2,207 $ 93,793 $ 45,377 $ 609,588 Severance 7,873 2,590 61,224 6,334 Reserve for legal matter — 400 — 400 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 1,798 1,750 16,907 9,246 Termination of office leases 65,208 1,777 65,208 21,860 Connectivity early termination — 4,562 — 7,062 Gain on sale of business — — — (337,549 ) Other, net 104 (1,031 ) 1,491 (580 ) Write-down of assets — 1,761 — 2,697 Share based compensation 11,983 5,204 21,796 13,121 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan (9 ) 1,534 1,385 2,931 Charges related to share based compensation awards at IPO — 10 — 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,164 $ 112,350 $ 213,388 $ 335,134 Selected Operating Margins Net Income Margin (1) (23.2 )% 23.0 % (14.8 )% 84.1 % EBITDA Margin (2) 0.9 % 46.2 % 9.7 % 112.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 37.3 % 55.4 % 45.6 % 61.7 % 1 Calculated by dividing net income by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 2 Calculated by dividing EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 3 Calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Continued)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) $ (55,485 ) $ 46,622 $ (69,104 ) $ 456,645 Provision (benefit) for (from) income taxes (11,094 ) 3,000 (13,679 ) 61,515 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest $ (66,579 ) $ 49,622 $ (82,783 ) $ 518,160 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 20,606 6,838 31,528 13,675 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing (1,319 ) 2,359 7,894 8,380 Severance 7,873 2,590 61,224 6,334 Reserve for legal matter — 400 — 400 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 1,798 1,750 16,907 9,246 Termination of office leases 65,208 1,777 65,208 21,860 Connectivity early termination — 4,562 — 7,062 Write-down of assets — 1,761 — 2,697 Gain on sale of business — — — (337,549 ) Other, net 104 (1,031 ) 1,491 (580 ) Share based compensation 11,983 5,204 21,796 13,121 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan (9 ) 1,534 1,385 2,931 Charges related to share based compensation awards at IPO — 10 — 24 Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes $ 39,665 $ 77,376 $ 124,650 $ 265,761 Normalized provision for income taxes (1) 9,520 17,796 29,916 61,125 Normalized Adjusted Net Income $ 30,145 $ 59,580 $ 94,734 $ 204,636 Weighted Average Adjusted shares outstanding (2) 194,217,318 191,142,871 192,959,477 190,320,527 Normalized Adjusted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.31 $ 0.49 $ 1.08 (1) Reflects U.S. federal, state, and local income tax rate applicable to corporations of approximately 24% for 2019 and 23% for 2018. (2) Assumes that (1) holders of all vested and unvested Virtu Financial LLC Units (together with corresponding shares of Class C common stock), have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, and (2) holders of all Virtu Financial LLC Units (together with corresponding shares of Class D common stock), have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial LLC Units for shares of Class B common stock on a one-for-one basis, and subsequently exercised their right to convert the shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis.



Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 458,064 $ 729,547 Cash and securities segregated under regulations and other 39,497 6,500 Securities borrowed 1,201,327 1,399,684 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 22,974 15,475 Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,287,091 1,101,449 Receivables from customers 254,650 — Trading assets, at fair value 3,105,002 2,639,921 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 117,899 113,322 Operating lease right-of-use assets 318,269 — Goodwill 1,196,548 836,583 Intangibles (net of accumulated amortization) 532,061 83,989 Deferred taxes 252,229 200,359 Other assets 295,786 254,149 Total assets 9,081,397 7,380,978 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings, net 146,847 15,128 Securities loaned 778,351 1,130,039 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 295,803 281,861 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 668,545 567,441 Payables to customers 131,303 — Trading liabilities, at fair value 2,716,418 2,475,395 Tax receivable agreement obligations 256,700 214,403 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 349,832 294,975 Deferred tax liabilities 65,848 — Operating lease liabilities 388,070 — Long-term borrowings, net 1,931,811 907,037 Total liabilities 7,729,528 5,886,279 Total equity 1,351,869 1,494,699 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,081,397 $ 7,380,978 As of June 30, 2019 Ownership of Virtu Financial LLC Interests: Interests % Virtu Financial, Inc. - Class A Common Stock and Restricted Stock Units 120,987,176 62.3 % Non-controlling Interests (Virtu Financial LLC) 73,230,142 37.7 % Total Virtu Financial LLC Interests 194,217,318 100.0 %





About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Virtu Financial, Inc.’s (“Virtu’s”, the “Company’s” or “our”) business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, and if the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, some or all of which are not predictable or within Virtu’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: fluctuations in trading volume and volatilities in the markets in which we operate; the ability of our trading counterparties and various clearing houses to perform their obligations to us; the performance and reliability of our customized trading platform; the risk of material trading losses from our market making activities; swings in valuations in securities or other instruments in which we hold positions; increasing competition and consolidation in our industry; the effect of the acquisition of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (“ITG”) on existing business relationships, operating results, and ongoing business operations generally; the significant costs and significant indebtedness that we have incurred and expect to incur in connection with the acquisition of ITG; the risk that we may encounter significant difficulties or delays in integrating the two businesses and the anticipated benefits, cost savings and synergies or capital release may not be achieved; the assumption of potential liabilities relating to ITG's business; the risk that cash flow from our operations and other available sources of liquidity will not be sufficient to fund our various ongoing obligations, including operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service and dividend payments; regulatory and legal uncertainties and potential changes associated with our industry, particularly in light of increased attention from media, regulators and lawmakers to market structure and related issues; potential adverse results from legal or regulatory proceedings; our ability to remain technologically competitive and to ensu re that the technology we utilize is not vulnerable to security risks, hacking and cyber-attacks; risks associated with third party software and technology infrastructure. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Virtu’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to Virtu’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

Virtu Financial, Inc.

(212) 418-0195

investor_relations@virtu.com

Media Relations

media@virtu.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.