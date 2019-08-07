Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (“Landmark”, the “Partnership,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: LMRK) today announced its second quarter financial results.



Highlights

Net income attributable to common unitholders of $0.23 per diluted unit, FFO of $0.07 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.33 per diluted unit;

Year-to-date through June 30, 2019, completed acquisitions of 119 assets for total consideration of approximately $13 million; and

Announced a quarterly distribution of $0.3675 per common unit.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Rental revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $15.0 million, an increase of 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 11% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decline in rental revenue in the second quarter is primarily due to the contribution of assets to the Landmark/Brookfield joint venture (“JV”) in September 2018, as the JV is accounted for as an equity method investment and the revenue generated in the JV is not consolidated into the Partnership’s results. Net income attributable to common unitholders per diluted unit in the second quarter of 2019 was $0.23, compared to $0.15 in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.12 in the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 included a gain on sale of assets of $11.7 million, and net income for the first quarter of 2019 included a gain on sale of assets of $5.9 million. FFO for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.07 per diluted unit, compared to FFO per diluted unit of $0.12 in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.30 in the second quarter of 2018. FFO included a $4.0 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedges in the second quarter of 2019, $2.8 million unrealized loss on interest rated hedges in the first quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million unrealized gain on interest rate hedges in the second quarter of 2018. AFFO per diluted unit, which excludes certain items including unrealized gains and losses on our interest rate hedges, was $0.33 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.32 in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.32 in the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Partnership reported rental revenue of $29.4 million compared to $32.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decline in revenue was primarily attributable to the contribution of assets to the JV in September of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 we generated net income of $16.5 million compared to $12.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net income attributable to common unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.38 per diluted unit compared to $0.31 per diluted unit for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 we generated FFO of $0.20 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.64 per diluted unit, compared to FFO of $0.66 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.65 per diluted unit during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

“The Partnership’s strong second quarter results were driven by the continued performance of our stable portfolio. We are also making further progress with our development strategy and anticipate those projects generating revenue in the second half of the year,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner.

Quarterly Distributions

On July 19, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.3675 per common unit, or $1.47 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The distribution is payable on August 14, 2019 to common unitholders of record as of August 2, 2019.

On July 19, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4510 per Series C preferred unit, which is payable on August 15, 2019 to Series C preferred unitholders of record as of August 1, 2019.

On July 19, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.49375 per Series B preferred unit, which is payable on August 15, 2019 to Series B preferred unitholders of record as of August 1, 2019.

On June 20, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5000 per Series A preferred unit, which was paid on July 15, 2019 to Series A preferred unitholders of record as of July 1, 2019.

Capital and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership had $166.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”), and approximately $280 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the Facility, subject to compliance with certain covenants.

Recent Acquisitions

Year-to-date through June 30, 2019, the Partnership acquired a total of 119 assets for total consideration of approximately $13 million. The acquisitions were immediately accretive to AFFO and funded primarily with borrowings under the Partnership’s existing credit facility.

At-The-Market (“ATM”) Equity Programs

Year-to-date through July 31, 2019, the Partnership has issued 81,007 Series A preferred units and 81,778 Series B preferred units through its At-The-Market (“ATM”) issuance programs for gross proceeds of approximately $4.1 million.

Conference Call Information

The Partnership will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The call can be accessed via a live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pduyemuz , or by dialing 877-930-8063 in the U.S. and Canada. Investors outside of the U.S. and Canada should dial 253-336-7764. The passcode for both numbers is 5569816.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through August 7, 2020 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pduyemuz . The replay is also available through August 16, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and entering the access code 5569816.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust (“NAREIT”). FFO represents net income (loss) excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization expense, real estate related impairment charges, gains (or losses) on real estate transactions, adjustments for unconsolidated joint venture, and distributions to preferred unitholders and noncontrolling interests.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The Partnership's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Partnership's performance. The Partnership's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. We calculate AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for general and administrative expense reimbursement, acquisition-related expenses, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, straight line rent adjustments, unit-based compensation, amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes, deferred income tax expense, amortization of above and below market rents, loss on early extinguishment of debt, repayments of receivables, adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture, adjustments for drop-down assets and foreign currency transaction loss. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to FFO and AFFO is net income.

We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture, and we define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unrealized and realized gain or loss on derivatives, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of real property interests, straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market rents, impairments, acquisition-related expenses, unit-based compensation, repayments of investments in receivables, foreign currency transaction loss, and the capital contribution to fund our general and administrative expense reimbursement. We believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be compared with our reported net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded limited partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our business to generate sufficient cash to support our decision to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. You should not consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. As a result, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the “Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” table below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control and are difficult to predict. These statements are often based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including examination of historical operating trends made by the management of the Partnership. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Partnership cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include expected acquisition opportunities from our sponsor. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in the Partnership’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including the Partnership’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 20, 2019. These risks could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Rental revenue $ 15,025 $ 16,796 $ 29,418 $ 32,491 Expenses Property operating 405 229 1,070 515 General and administrative 1,503 1,089 2,981 2,788 Acquisition-related 368 196 495 381 Amortization 3,456 4,233 6,973 8,255 Impairments — 103 204 103 Total expenses 5,732 5,850 11,723 12,042 Other income and expenses Interest and other income 172 408 566 846 Interest expense (4,692 ) (6,408 ) (9,180 ) (12,680 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (4,013 ) 1,286 (6,775 ) 4,434 Equity income from unconsolidated joint venture 164 — 109 — Gain on sale of real property interests 11,673 — 17,535 — Foreign currency transaction loss (47 ) — (68 ) — Total other income and expenses 3,257 (4,714 ) 2,187 (7,400 ) Income before income tax expense 12,550 6,232 19,882 13,049 Income tax expense 3,285 127 3,407 203 Net income 9,265 6,105 16,475 12,846 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 8 16 12 Net income attributable to limited partners 9,257 6,097 16,459 12,834 Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,021 ) (2,930 ) (5,915 ) (4,874 ) Less: General Partner's incentive distribution rights (197 ) (195 ) (394 ) (390 ) Less: Accretion of Series C preferred units (94 ) — (450 ) — Net income attributable to common and subordinated unitholders $ 5,945 $ 2,972 $ 9,700 $ 7,570 Net income (loss) per common and subordinated unit Common units – basic $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.38 $ 0.33 Common units – diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 Subordinated units – basic and diluted $ — $ — $ — $ (0.39 ) Weighted average common and subordinated units outstanding Common units – basic 25,339 25,058 25,338 24,032 Common units – diluted 25,339 25,058 25,338 24,811 Subordinated units – basic and diluted — — — 779 Other Data Total leased tenant sites (end of period) 1,912 2,327 1,912 2,327 Total available tenant sites (end of period) 2,005 2,415 2,005 2,415





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Land $ 135,740 $ 128,302 Real property interests 511,377 517,423 Construction in progress 53,265 29,556 Total land and real property interests 700,382 675,281 Accumulated amortization of real property interests (43,909 ) (39,069 ) Land and net real property interests 656,473 636,212 Investments in receivables, net 9,406 18,348 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 63,170 65,670 Cash and cash equivalents 12,068 4,108 Restricted cash 4,066 3,672 Rent receivables, net 4,069 4,292 Due from Landmark and affiliates 1,525 1,390 Deferred loan costs, net 5,150 5,552 Deferred rent receivable 6,340 5,251 Derivative asset 41 4,590 Other intangible assets, net 20,133 20,839 Assets held for sale (AHFS) 930 7,846 Right of use asset, net 8,130 — Other assets 11,700 8,843 Total assets $ 803,201 $ 786,613 Liabilities and equity Revolving credit facility $ 166,522 $ 155,000 Secured notes, net 221,270 223,685 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,472 7,435 Other intangible liabilities, net 8,341 9,291 Liabilities associated with AHFS — 397 Lease liability 8,216 — Prepaid rent 4,359 5,418 Derivative liabilities 2,633 402 Total liabilities 421,813 401,628 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C cumulative redeemable convertible preferred units, 1,999,800 and 2,000,000 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 47,752 47,308 Equity Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units, 1,649,800 and 1,593,149 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 38,466 37,207 Series B cumulative redeemable preferred units, 2,529,749 and 2,463,015 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 60,575 58,936 Common units, 25,338,692 and 25,327,801 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 402,369 411,158 General Partner (164,497 ) (167,019 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,478 ) (2,806 ) Total limited partners' equity 333,435 337,476 Noncontrolling interests 201 201 Total equity 333,636 337,677 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity $ 803,201 $ 786,613





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Real Property Interest Table

Available Tenant Sites (1) Leased Tenant Sites Real Property Interest Number of

Infrastructure

Locations (1) Number Average

Remaining

Property

Interest

(Years) Number Average

Remaining

Lease

Term

(Years) (2) Tenant Site

Occupancy

Rate (3) Average

Monthly

Effective Rent

Per Tenant

Site (4)(5) Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6)

(In thousands) Percentage

of Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6) Tenant Lease Assignment with Underlying Easement Wireless Communication 717 908 77.4 (7) 853 27.2 $ 5,131 34 % Outdoor Advertising 586 700 75.1 (7) 683 15.8 4,009 27 % Renewable Power Generation 16 47 48.9 (7) 47 30.9 649 4 % Subtotal 1,319 1,655 74.8 (7) 1,583 22.3 $ 9,789 65 % Tenant Lease Assignment only (8) Wireless Communication 116 168 50.2 149 16.3 $ 1,116 7 % Outdoor Advertising 32 35 62.9 34 13.7 271 2 % Renewable Power Generation 6 6 68.4 6 27.2 97 1 % Subtotal 154 209 52.9 189 16.2 $ 1,484 10 % Tenant Lease on Fee Simple Wireless Communication 19 28 99.0 (7) 27 19.1 $ 1,153 8 % Outdoor Advertising 73 96 99.0 (7) 96 5.4 943 6 % Renewable Power Generation 15 17 99.0 (7) 17 30.1 1,656 11 % Subtotal 107 141 99.0 (7) 140 10.9 $ 3,752 25 % Total 1,580 2,005 70.9 (9) 1,912 20.9 $ 15,025 100 % Aggregate Portfolio Wireless Communication 852 1,104 68.2 1,029 25.4 93 % $ 1,940 $ 7,400 49 % Outdoor Advertising 691 831 75.2 813 14.5 98 % 2,310 5,223 35 % Renewable Power Generation 37 70 36.8 70 30.0 100 % 9,713 2,402 16 % Total 1,580 2,005 70.9 (9) 1,912 20.9 95 % $ 2,396 $ 15,025 100 %

_________________________

(1) “Available Tenant Sites” means the number of individual sites that could be leased. For example, if we have an easement on a single rooftop, on which three different tenants can lease space from us, this would be counted as three “tenant sites,” and all three tenant sites would be at a single infrastructure location with the same address.

(2) Assumes the exercise of all remaining renewal options of tenant leases. Assuming no exercise of renewal options, the average remaining lease terms for our wireless communication, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation and aggregate portfolios as of June 30, 2019 were 3.3, 7.4, 17.6 and 5.3 years, respectively.

(3) Represents the number of leased tenant sites divided by the number of available tenant sites.

(4) Occupancy and average monthly effective rent per tenant site are shown only on an aggregate portfolio basis by industry.

(5) Represents total monthly revenue excluding the impact of amortization of above and below market lease intangibles divided by the number of leased tenant sites.

(6) Represents GAAP rental revenue recognized under existing tenant leases for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Excludes interest income on receivables.

(7) Fee simple ownership and perpetual easements are shown as having a term of 99 years for purposes of calculating the average remaining term.

(8) Reflects “springing lease agreements” whereby the cancellation or nonrenewal of a tenant lease entitles us to enter into a new ground lease with the property owner (up to the full property interest term) and a replacement tenant lease. The remaining lease assignment term is, therefore, equal to or longer than the remaining lease term. Also represents properties for which the “springing lease” feature has been exercised and has been replaced by a lease for the remaining lease term.

(9) Excluding perpetual ownership rights, the average remaining property interest term on our tenant sites is approximately 61 years.





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 9,265 $ 6,105 $ 16,475 $ 12,846 Adjustments: Amortization expense 3,456 4,233 6,973 8,255 Impairments — 103 204 103 Gain on sale of real property interests, net of income taxes (8,620 ) — (14,482 ) — Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 797 — 1,777 — Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,021 ) (2,930 ) (5,915 ) (4,874 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8 ) (8 ) (16 ) (12 ) FFO $ 1,869 $ 7,503 $ 5,016 $ 16,318 Adjustments: General and administrative expense reimbursement (1) 1,134 578 2,128 1,780 Acquisition-related expenses 368 196 495 381 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 4,013 (1,286 ) 6,775 (4,434 ) Straight line rent adjustments 159 63 269 144 Unit-based compensation — — 130 70 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes 770 990 1,528 1,881 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (214 ) (347 ) (438 ) (675 ) Deferred income tax expense 53 51 53 51 Repayments of receivables 124 309 274 608 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture (12 ) — 25 — Foreign currency transaction loss 47 — 68 — AFFO $ 8,311 $ 8,057 $ 16,323 $ 16,124 FFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.66 AFFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 Weighted average common units outstanding - diluted 25,339 25,058 25,338 24,811

_________________________

(1) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.







Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Net income $ 9,265 $ 6,105 $ 16,475 $ 12,846 Interest expense 4,692 6,408 9,180 12,680 Amortization expense 3,456 4,233 6,973 8,255 Income tax expense 3,285 127 3,407 203 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 1,553 — 3,091 — EBITDA $ 22,251 $ 16,873 $ 39,126 $ 33,984 Impairments — 103 204 103 Acquisition-related 368 196 495 381 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 4,013 (1,286 ) 6,775 (4,434 ) Gain on sale of real property interests (11,673 ) — (17,535 ) — Unit-based compensation — — 130 70 Straight line rent adjustments 159 63 269 144 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (214 ) (347 ) (438 ) (675 ) Repayments of investments in receivables 124 309 274 608 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture (92 ) — 53 — Foreign currency transaction loss 47 — 68 — Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement(1) 1,134 578 2,128 1,780 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,117 $ 16,489 $ 31,549 $ 31,961 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,716 $ 9,886 $ 16,883 $ 21,566 Unit-based compensation — — (130 ) (70 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (4,013 ) 1,286 (6,775 ) 4,434 Amortization expense (3,456 ) (4,233 ) (6,973 ) (8,255 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net 214 347 438 675 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes (770 ) (990 ) (1,528 ) (1,881 ) Receivables interest accretion 3 — 6 — Impairments — (103 ) (204 ) (103 ) Gain on sale of real property interests 11,673 — 17,535 — Allowance for doubtful accounts — (39 ) (5 ) (29 ) Equity loss from unconsolidated joint venture 164 — 109 — Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture (1,101 ) — (2,583 ) — Foreign currency transaction loss (47 ) — (68 ) — Working capital changes (2,118 ) (49 ) (230 ) (3,491 ) Net income $ 9,265 $ 6,105 $ 16,475 $ 12,846 Interest expense 4,692 6,408 9,180 12,680 Amortization expense 3,456 4,233 6,973 8,255 Income tax expense 3,285 127 3,407 203 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 1,553 — 3,091 — EBITDA $ 22,251 $ 16,873 $ 39,126 $ 33,984 Less: Gain on sale of real property interests (11,673 ) — (17,535 ) — Unrealized gain on derivatives — (1,286 ) — (4,434 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (214 ) (347 ) (438 ) (675 ) Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture (92 ) — — — Add: Impairments — 103 204 103 Acquisition-related 368 196 495 381 Unrealized loss on derivatives 4,013 — 6,775 — Unit-based compensation — — 130 70 Straight line rent adjustment 159 63 269 144 Repayments of investments in receivables 124 309 274 608 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture — — 53 — Foreign currency transaction loss 47 — 68 — Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement (1) 1,134 578 2,128 1,780 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,117 $ 16,489 $ 31,549 $ 31,961

__________________________

(1) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.



