Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”), North America's first gaming-focused real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second quarter total revenue grew 13.7%, net income grew by 1.1%, Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.9% and FFO and AFFO rose 35.7% and 9.3%, respectively. The year-over-year financial growth primarily reflects GLPI’s October 2018 acquisitions of real property assets operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (“BYD”), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“PENN”).

Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlino, commented “Our solid second quarter results reflect the stability and durability of GLPI’s diversified rental stream as the leading owner of regional gaming real estate. As the M&A and transaction environment remains active across the gaming industry, we continue to invest in existing and new tenant relationships with a dedication to sourcing portfolio enhancing accretive growth opportunities. The GLPI team remains deeply focused on delivering results, prudently managing the balance sheet, and positioning the Company to extend its long track record of value creation for shareholders.”

The second quarter operating results include the acceleration of depreciation and land rights amortization of $16.6 million due to the previously announced closure of the Resorts Casino Tunica property by our tenant, which does not alter the amount of rent due from the tenant under its master lease. During the 2019 second quarter, shareholders received a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share, which marks a 7.9% increase over the comparable period in 2018. This $2.72 annualized dividend amount represents a 5.24% increase on a compound annual basis since the Company's formation.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 Actual 2018 Actual Total Revenue $ 289.0 $ 254.2 Net Income $ 93.0 $ 92.0 Funds From Operations (1) $ 158.6 $ 116.9 Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) $ 185.0 $ 169.2 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 260.9 $ 225.1 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.74 $ 0.54 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.86 $ 0.79







(1) Funds from operations (“FFO”) is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges.



Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of June 30, 2019, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 46 gaming and related facilities, including Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Properties", the real property associated with 33 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by ERI (including one mortgaged facility), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by BYD (including one mortgaged facility) and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain approximately 23.5 million square feet.

Guidance

The table below sets forth current guidance targets for financial results for the 2019 third quarter and full year, based on the following assumptions:

Includes the full year impact of the transaction closed on October 1, 2018, with ERI and the impact of the transactions closed on October 15, 2018 with PENN, Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (“PNK”) and BYD;

Reported range of revenue from real estate of approximately $1,024.0 to $1,024.9 million for the year and $256.3 million for the third quarter consisting of:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Full Year Ending December 31, 2019 (in millions) Third Quarter Full Year Range Cash Revenue from Real Estate PENN $ 202.5 $ 810.2 $ 811.1 ERI 27.5 110.3 110.3 BYD 26.3 104.2 104.2 Casino Queen 3.6 14.5 14.5 PENN non-assigned land lease (0.7 ) (2.8 ) (2.8 ) Total Cash Revenue from Real Estate $ 259.2 $ 1,036.4 $ 1,037.3 Non-Cash Adjustments Straight-line rent $ (8.6 ) $ (34.6 ) $ (34.6 ) Land leases paid by tenants 5.7 22.2 22.2 Total Revenue from Real Estate as Reported $ 256.3 $ 1,024.0 $ 1,024.9

Cash rent from PENN excludes the 2019 escalation related to the PNK master lease, as PENN has reported coverage on this lease of 1.75 times for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the calculation as of the anniversary date of this lease is currently under review by GLPI;

Adjusted EBITDA from the TRS Properties of approximately $29.0 million for the year and $6.7 million for the third quarter and reflects the impact of the Maryland state budget process which revoked the previously approved tax relief granted by the Maryland Lottery Commission;

Blended income tax rate at the TRS Properties of 33%;

LIBOR is based on the forward yield curve; and

The basic share count is approximately 214.6 million shares for the year and the third quarter and the fully diluted share count is approximately 215.5 million shares for the year and for the third quarter.

Three Months Ended September 30, Full Year Ending December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 Guidance 2018 Actual 2019 Guidance Range 2018 Actual Total Revenue $ 288.0 $ 254.1 $ 1,151.5 $ 1,152.4 $ 1,055.7 Net Income $ 107.6 $ 104.8 $ 401.4 $ 404.3 $ 339.5 Losses from dispositions of property — 0.2 — — 0.3 Real estate depreciation 55.1 24.4 230.9 230.9 125.6 Funds From Operations (1) $ 162.7 $ 129.4 $ 632.3 $ 635.2 $ 465.4 Straight-line rent adjustments 8.6 15.9 34.6 34.6 61.9 Direct financing lease adjustments — 8.0 — — 38.4 Other depreciation 2.3 2.8 9.8 9.8 11.4 Amortization of land rights 3.1 2.7 18.7 18.7 11.3 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2.9 3.0 11.6 11.6 12.2 Stock based compensation 4.0 3.3 16.4 16.4 11.2 Losses on debt extinguishment — — — — 3.5 Retirement costs — — — — 13.1 Goodwill impairment charges — — — — 59.5 Loan impairment charges — — 13.0 13.0 — Capital maintenance expenditures (1.0 ) (1.0 ) (3.5 ) (3.5 ) (4.3 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) $ 182.6 $ 164.1 $ 732.9 $ 735.8 $ 683.6 Interest, net 76.4 58.9 305.9 305.9 245.9 Income tax expense 1.0 1.1 4.3 4.3 5.0 Capital maintenance expenditures 1.0 1.0 3.5 3.5 4.3 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (11.6 ) (11.6 ) (12.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 258.1 $ 222.2 $ 1,035.0 $ 1,037.9 $ 926.6 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 1.86 $ 1.88 $ 1.58 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.75 $ 0.60 $ 2.93 $ 2.95 $ 2.17 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.85 $ 0.76 $ 3.40 $ 3.41 $ 3.18







(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental income $ 248,563 $ 169,865 $ 496,241 $ 339,270 Income from direct financing lease — 26,984 — 45,605 Interest income from mortgaged real estate 7,201 — 14,394 — Real estate taxes paid by tenants — 21,483 — 42,761 Total income from real estate 255,764 218,332 510,635 427,636 Gaming, food, beverage and other 33,249 35,889 66,242 70,635 Total revenues 289,013 254,221 576,877 498,271 Operating expenses Gaming, food, beverage and other 19,168 20,407 38,190 40,065 Real estate taxes — 21,800 — 43,395 Land rights and ground lease expense 15,229 6,444 24,478 12,976 General and administrative 15,984 24,806 33,224 41,266 Depreciation 67,865 27,523 126,443 55,477 Loan impairment charges — — 13,000 — Total operating expenses 118,246 100,980 235,335 193,179 Income from operations 170,767 153,241 341,542 305,092 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (76,523 ) (57,055 ) (153,251 ) (111,123 ) Interest income 248 891 337 1,372 Losses on debt extinguishment — (3,473 ) — (3,473 ) Total other expenses (76,275 ) (59,637 ) (152,914 ) (113,224 ) Income from operations before income taxes 94,492 93,604 188,628 191,868 Income tax expense 1,459 1,606 2,585 3,098 Net income $ 93,033 $ 91,998 $ 186,043 $ 188,770 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.87 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.86 $ 0.88





GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Operations

(in thousands) (unaudited)

TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Real estate $ 255,764 $ 218,332 $ 252,368 $ 215,435 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) 33,249 35,889 8,502 9,693 Total $ 289,013 $ 254,221 $ 260,870 $ 225,128 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA Six Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Real Estate $ 510,635 $ 427,636 $ 502,478 $ 427,464 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) 66,242 70,635 16,811 19,009 Total $ 576,877 $ 498,271 $ 519,289 $ 446,473





GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Current Year Revenue Detail

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 PENN Master Lease Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease and Mortgage BYD Master Lease and Mortgage PENN - Meadows Lease Casino Queen Lease Total Building base rent $ 68,482 $ 56,297 $ 15,229 $ 18,702 $ 3,284 $ 2,276 $ 164,270 Land base rent 23,492 17,778 3,340 2,933 — — 47,543 Percentage rent 21,873 7,905 3,340 2,796 2,792 1,356 40,062 Total cash rental income $ 113,847 $ 81,980 $ 21,909 $ 24,431 $ 6,076 $ 3,632 $ 251,875 Straight-line rent adjustments 2,232 (6,319 ) (2,894 ) (2,235 ) 573 — (8,643 ) Ground rent in revenue 926 1,729 2,115 418 — — 5,188 Other rental revenue — — — — 143 — 143 Total rental income $ 117,005 $ 77,390 $ 21,130 $ 22,614 $ 6,792 $ 3,632 $ 248,563 Interest income from mortgaged real estate — — 5,590 1,611 — — 7,201 Total income from real estate $ 117,005 $ 77,390 $ 26,720 $ 24,225 $ 6,792 $ 3,632 $ 255,764





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 PENN Master Lease Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease and Mortgage BYD Master Lease and Mortgage PENN - Meadows Lease Casino Queen Lease Total Building base rent $ 136,964 $ 112,078 $ 30,459 $ 36,988 $ 6,567 $ 4,551 $ 327,607 Land base rent 46,984 35,481 6,680 5,839 — — 94,984 Percentage rent 43,558 15,738 6,680 5,566 5,584 2,712 79,838 Total cash rental income $ 227,506 $ 163,297 $ 43,819 $ 48,393 $ 12,151 $ 7,263 $ 502,429 Straight-line rent adjustments 4,463 (12,637 ) (5,789 ) (4,469 ) 1,145 — (17,287 ) Ground rent in revenue 1,888 3,510 4,501 852 — — 10,751 Other rental revenue — — — — 348 — 348 Total rental income $ 233,857 $ 154,170 $ 42,531 $ 44,776 $ 13,644 $ 7,263 $ 496,241 Interest income from mortgaged real estate — — 11,181 3,213 — — 14,394 Total income from real estate $ 233,857 $ 154,170 $ 53,712 $ 47,989 $ 13,644 $ 7,263 $ 510,635





GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Real estate general and administrative expenses (1) $ 10,400 $ 19,082 $ 21,978 $ 30,068 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) general and administrative expenses (1) 5,584 5,724 11,246 11,198 Total reported general and administrative expenses $ 15,984 $ 24,806 $ 33,224 $ 41,266







(1) General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 93,033 $ 91,998 $ 186,043 $ 188,770 Losses from dispositions of property 6 225 13 225 Real estate depreciation 65,568 24,651 121,243 49,749 Funds from operations $ 158,607 $ 116,874 $ 307,299 $ 238,744 Straight-line rent adjustments 8,643 16,616 17,287 33,233 Direct financing lease adjustments — 11,030 — 29,239 Other depreciation (1) 2,297 2,872 5,200 5,728 Amortization of land rights 9,406 2,728 12,496 5,455 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,899 3,039 5,790 6,296 Stock based compensation 4,183 616 8,508 4,603 Losses on debt extinguishment — 3,473 — 3,473 Retirement costs — 13,149 — 13,149 Loan impairment charges — — 13,000 — Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (1,017 ) (1,162 ) (1,547 ) (1,984 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 185,018 $ 169,235 $ 368,033 $ 337,936 Interest, net 76,275 56,164 152,914 109,751 Income tax expense 1,459 1,606 2,585 3,098 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 1,017 1,162 1,547 1,984 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,899 ) (3,039 ) (5,790 ) (6,296 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 260,870 $ 225,128 $ 519,289 $ 446,473 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.86 $ 0.88 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.74 $ 0.54 $ 1.43 $ 1.11 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 1.71 $ 1.58 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Diluted 215,604,907 214,560,099 215,520,316 214,506,117



(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 90,197 $ 88,870 $ 180,960 $ 182,586 Losses (gains) from dispositions of property 1 (9 ) 8 (9 ) Real estate depreciation 65,568 24,651 121,243 49,749 Funds from operations $ 155,766 $ 113,512 $ 302,211 $ 232,326 Straight-line rent adjustments 8,643 16,616 17,287 33,233 Direct financing lease adjustments — 11,030 — 29,239 Other depreciation (1) 499 521 999 1,038 Amortization of land rights 9,406 2,728 12,496 5,455 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,899 3,039 5,790 6,296 Stock based compensation 4,183 616 8,508 4,603 Losses on debt extinguishment — 3,473 — 3,473 Retirement costs — 13,149 — 13,149 Loan impairment charges — — 13,000 — Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) (51 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 181,394 $ 164,681 $ 360,287 $ 328,761 Interest, net (3) 73,674 53,562 147,712 104,549 Income tax expense 197 228 265 399 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 2 3 4 51 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,899 ) (3,039 ) (5,790 ) (6,296 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 252,368 $ 215,435 $ 502,478 $ 427,464





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 252,368 $ 502,478 Real estate general and administrative expenses 10,400 21,978 Stock based compensation (4,183 ) (8,508 ) Losses from dispositions of property (1 ) (8 ) Cash net operating income(4) $ 258,584 $ 515,940



(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Interest expense, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $2.6 million and $5.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Cash net operating income (“Cash NOI”) is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.





Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

GLP HOLDINGS, LLC (TRS)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 2,836 $ 3,128 $ 5,083 $ 6,184 Losses from dispositions of property 5 234 5 234 Real estate depreciation — — — — Funds from operations $ 2,841 $ 3,362 $ 5,088 $ 6,418 Straight-line rent adjustments — — — — Direct financing lease adjustments — — — — Other depreciation (1) 1,798 2,351 4,201 4,690 Amortization of land rights — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts — — — — Stock based compensation — — — — Losses on debt extinguishment — — — — Retirement costs — — — — Loan impairment charges — — — — Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (1,015 ) (1,159 ) (1,543 ) (1,933 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 3,624 $ 4,554 $ 7,746 $ 9,175 Interest, net 2,601 2,602 5,202 5,202 Income tax expense 1,262 1,378 2,320 2,699 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 1,015 1,159 1,543 1,933 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,502 $ 9,693 $ 16,811 $ 19,009



(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.





Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 7,210,028 $ 7,331,460 Property and equipment, used in operations, net 97,219 100,884 Mortgage loans receivable 303,684 303,684 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 862,927 673,207 Cash and cash equivalents 24,739 25,783 Prepaid expenses 2,943 30,967 Goodwill 16,067 16,067 Other intangible assets 9,577 9,577 Loan receivable — 13,000 Deferred tax assets 5,721 5,178 Other assets 30,959 67,486 Total assets $ 8,563,864 $ 8,577,293 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 171 $ 2,511 Accrued expenses 6,778 30,297 Accrued interest 53,340 45,261 Accrued salaries and wages 8,120 17,010 Gaming, property, and other taxes 966 42,879 Lease liabilities 202,098 — Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 5,796,990 5,853,497 Deferred rental revenue 311,198 293,911 Deferred tax liabilities 233 261 Other liabilities 25,283 26,059 Total liabilities 6,405,177 6,311,686 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) — — Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 214,673,135 and 214,211,932 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 2,147 2,142 Additional paid-in capital 3,951,949 3,952,503 Accumulated deficit (1,795,409 ) (1,689,038 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,158,687 2,265,607 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,563,864 $ 8,577,293



Debt Capitalization

The Company had $24.7 million of unrestricted cash and $5.8 billion in total debt at June 30, 2019. The Company’s debt structure as of June 30, 2019 was as follows:

As of June 30, 2019 Years to Maturity Interest Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1) 3.9 3.917 % $ 340,000 Unsecured Term Loan A-1 Due April 2021 (1) 1.8 3.902 % 525,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020 1.3 4.875 % 1,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2021 1.8 4.375 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 4.3 5.375 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 5.9 5.250 % 850,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 6.8 5.375 % 975,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 8.9 5.750 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 9.6 5.300 % 750,000 Finance lease liability 7.2 4.780 % 1,052 Total long-term debt $ 5,841,052 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (44,062 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts $ 5,796,990 Weighted average 5.1 5.008 %



(1) The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.

Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor's BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody's Ba1





Dividends

On May 28, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2019 dividend. Shareholders of record on June 14, 2019 received $0.68 per common share, which was paid on June 28, 2019. The Company anticipates the following schedule regarding dividends to be paid in 2019:

Payment Dates March 22, 2019 (paid) June 28, 2019 (paid) September 20, 2019 December 27, 2019





Properties

Description Location Date Acquired Tenant/Operator PENN Master Lease (20 Properties) Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA 11/1/2013 PENN M Resort Henderson, NV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME 11/1/2013 PENN Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Resorts Casino Tunica Tunica, MS 5/1/2017 PENN 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS 5/1/2017 PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties) Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS 4/28/2016 PENN River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO 4/28/2016 PENN Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV 4/28/2016 PENN Plainridge Park Casino Plainridge, MA 10/15/2018 PENN ERI Master Lease (5 Properties) Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ 10/1/2018 ERI Tropicana Evansville Evansville, IN 10/1/2018 ERI Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV 10/1/2018 ERI Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS 10/1/2018 ERI Belle of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 10/1/2018 ERI BYD Master Lease (3 Properties) Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Single Asset Leases The Meadows Racetrack and Casino Washington, PA 9/9/2016 PENN Casino Queen East St. Louis, IL 1/23/2014 Casino Queen Mortgaged Properties Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Cincinnati, OH N/A BYD Lumière Place St. Louis, MO N/A ERI TRS Properties Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 11/1/2013 GLPI Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD 11/1/2013 GLPI



Lease and Mortgage Information

Master Leases Single Asset Leases PENN Master Lease Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease BYD Master Lease PENN-Meadows Lease Casino Queen Lease Property Count 20 12 5 3 1 1 Number of States Represented 10 8 5 2 1 1 Commencement Date 11/1/2013 4/28/2016 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 (1) 9/9/2016 1/23/2014 Initial Term 15 10 15 10 (1) 10 15 Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 19 (3x5years, 1x4 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Rent to Revenue Coverage 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 2% 2% 2% 5% (2) 2% Coverage as of Tenants' latest Earnings Report 1.89 1.75 1.93 1.92 1.92 1.20 (3) Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 1.8 1.2 (4) 1.8 2.0 1.8 Yearly Anniversary for Realization November 2019 May 2020 October 2019 May 2020 October 2019 February 2020 Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 5 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 5 years Next Reset November 2023 May 2020 October 2020 May 2020 October 2020 February 2024





Mortgages BYD (Belterra) (5) ERI (Lumière Place) Property Count 1 1 Commencement Date 10/15/2018 10/1/2018 Current Interest Rate 11.20% 9.09% Credit Enhancement Guarantee from Master Lease Entity Corporate Guarantee

(1) Boyd assumed Pinnacle's legacy lease initial term, which will end on April 30, 2026.

(2) Meadows yearly escalator is 5% until a breakpoint when it resets to 2%.

(3) Not a public reporting entity, number certified by tenant as of March 31, 2019.

(4) Eldorado escalator governor is 1.2x for the initial 5 years and then 1.8x in subsequent years.

(5) The Belterra Park mortgage is supported by the BYD Master Lease subsidiaries and its terms are consistent with the BYD Master Lease.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. In addition, in order for the Company to qualify as a REIT, it must distribute 90% of its REIT taxable income annually. The Company adjusts AFFO accordingly to provide our investors an estimate of taxable income for this distribution requirement. Direct financing lease adjustments represent the portion of cash rent we received from tenants that was applied against our lease receivable and thus not recorded as revenue and the amortization of land rights represents the non-cash amortization of the value assigned to the Company's assumed ground leases. Cash NOI is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain GAAP adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill and loan impairment charges. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.

FFO, AFFO, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and is the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2019 and the full 2019 fiscal year; our expectations regarding future acquisitions and expected 2019 dividend payments. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Tenant Information

Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage is derived from the public statements and filings of PENN, BYD and ERI and from certifications provided by Casino Queen, Inc. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of this information and therefore makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information.

