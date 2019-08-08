Telix Pharmaceuticals and GenesisCare Commence ENHANCING Prostate Cancer Clinical Study

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR) for cancer diagnosis and treatment, today announced that it has received regulatory and ethics approvals to commence the ENHANCING study with strategic partner GenesisCare Pty Ltd (“GenesisCare”).



ENHANCING – the En zalutamide-En hanc ed Imag ing study – is a Phase II study comparing the expression of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), before and after treatment with enzalutamide (Xtandi®)1, using positron emission tomography (PET). Forty Australian men with progressive metastatic prostate cancer who are about to receive second-line androgen-deprivation therapy with enzalutamide will be enrolled. Enzalutamide is believed to increase PSMA expression in some patients with prostate cancer and the goal of ENHANCING is to quantify this increase to evaluate the potential of combining enzalutamide with PSMA-targeting radiopharmaceuticals for prostate cancer treatment (such as TLX591 under development by Telix and PSMA-617 under development by Novartis).

Telix CEO Christian Behrenbruch stated, “We are very pleased to commence this important study with GenesisCare in a patient population that may benefit from more aggressive combination therapies in the future. The use of a molecular imaging strategy to non-invasively evaluate the potential combination of enzalutamide and PSMA theranostics is both clinically novel and potentially informative for future clinical studies in this patient population.”

GenesisCare CEO Dan Collins commented, “ENHANCING is the kind of study that GenesisCare is ideally positioned to execute within our clinical trial network. We are pleased to be working with Telix on a proof-of-concept study that has the potential to inform future studies combining androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) and PSMA theranostics.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix”) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com .

About GenesisCare

GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. We’re committed to leading the change in how care is designed and given, and are currently leading or participating in more than 100 clinical trials.

The organisation employs more than 2,500 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe and now China, including some of the world’s most experienced specialists. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 160,000 people at more than 130 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes 12 centres in the UK, 21 in Spain and 30 in Australia, with more than 20 new centres under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our patient satisfaction ratings, which place us in the top 1 per cent of outpatient healthcare organisations in the world. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com .

Important Information



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction, including Australia.

1 Enzalutamide is marketed as Xtandi® and is a trademark of Astellas/Pfizer



