Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue For The Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Record Revenue of $271.9 Million, $121.4 Million or 80.7% Higher Than Last Year; Essentially Flat Compared with Adjusted Pro Forma Revenue of $272.6 Million Last Year 1



Net Income of $18.9 Million, $16.3 Million or 46.3% Lower Than Last Year; Adjusted Pro Forma Net Income of $46.9 Million, $0.4 Million or 0.9% Higher Than Last Year 1



Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.64, $0.70 or 52.2% Lower Than Last Year; Adjusted Pro Forma Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.59, $0.02 or 1.3% Higher Than Last Year 1



Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA of $85.8 Million, $5.5 Million or 6.9% Higher Than Last Year; Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA of 31.5% of Revenue, 210 Basis Points Higher Than Last Year 1



Expecting Full Year Fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Between $325 Million and $335 Million

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ill., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended June 30, 2019.

Key Quarter Highlights

During the third fiscal quarter, the company delivered total revenue of $271.9 million, essentially flat compared with the adjusted pro forma revenue of $272.6 million in the same quarter last year. The company’s year-over-year growth in CMP pads, electronic chemicals and pipeline performance products was offset by lower CMP slurries revenue. Adjusted pro forma gross margin was 45.3%, and adjusted pro forma EBITDA was $85.8 million, or 31.5% of revenue, in the quarter. The company generated $63.5 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter, and ended the quarter with $168.7 million of cash on hand and $943.7 million in total debt.

“We are proud of our strong results this quarter, which we believe demonstrate the resiliency of our core CMP business as well as the strength of our acquired businesses. In particular, it is encouraging to see the continued growth in electronic chemicals and pipeline performance in addition to signs of broader semiconductor industry stabilization,” said David Li, President and CEO of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. “We continue to focus on execution and managing our business within this challenging environment and feel that we are well positioned to continue to profitably grow in the future.”

Key Financial Information For The Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Revenue was $271.9 million, which is $121.4 million, or 80.7% higher than the revenue reported in the same quarter last year. Adjusted pro forma revenue of $271.9 million was $0.7 million, or 0.3%, lower compared to the same quarter last year. Year-over-year results benefited from revenue growth in CMP pads, electronic chemicals and pipeline performance products, while CMP slurries revenue declined due to soft semiconductor industry demand, primarily from memory and foundry customers, while advanced logic demand remained strong.



Net income for the quarter was $18.9 million, which is $16.3 million, or 46.3%, lower than in the same quarter last year. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related expenses, an adjustment related to newly issued final regulations for the tax act and cleanup costs related to a wood treatment business warehouse fire in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, adjusted pro forma net income was $46.9 million, which is $0.4 million, or 0.9%, higher than in the prior year.



Diluted EPS was $0.64 this quarter, which is $0.70, or 52.2%, lower than in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted pro forma EPS was $1.59, which is $0.02, or 1.3%, higher than in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted pro forma EBITDA was $85.8 million, which is $5.5 million, or 6.9%, higher than in the same quarter last year, primarily due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted pro forma EBITDA margin for the quarter was 31.5%, compared to 29.4% in the same quarter last year.

Segment Results For The Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $212.1 million, which is $10.0 million, or 4.5%, lower than pro forma revenue in the same quarter last year. CMP pads delivered another quarter of strong revenue, which was 11.9% higher than in the same quarter last year. Electronic chemicals revenue increased 2.3% over the prior year’s quarter, driven by higher demand for products consumed in advanced logic applications. CMP slurries revenue declined 11.6% from last year’s quarter, primarily due to softer industry conditions that resulted in lower demand for the company’s products from memory and foundry customers, which offset strong demand from advanced logic customers. The Electronic Materials segment adjusted EBITDA was $70.9 million, or 33.4% of revenue.

Performance Materials – Revenue was $59.8 million for the quarter, which is $9.3 million, or 18.4%, higher than pro forma revenue in the prior year’s quarter. The increase was driven by higher revenue from the company’s pipeline performance and QED businesses. The Performance Materials segment adjusted EBITDA was $27.4 million, or 45.9% of revenue.

Guidance Update

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company currently expects total revenue to be approximately flat compared to the company’s revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be approximately flat sequentially. Performance Materials revenue is expected to be approximately flat sequentially due to the timing impact of QED revenue, with strong demand for the company’s pipeline performance products expected to continue.

The company now expects full fiscal year 2019 adjusted EBITDA to be between $325 million and $335 million. Additional current expectations are provided on slide 9 in the related slide presentation.

RELATED SLIDE PRESENTATION

A slide presentation related to this press release will be available at ir.cabotcmp.com in the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations center at approximately the same time that this press release is issued.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s quarterly earnings conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, August 8. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay from the company’s website, www.cabotcmp.com, or by phone at (844) 825-4410. Callers outside the U.S. may dial (973) 638-3236. The conference code for the call is 4888912. A transcript of the formal comments made during the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

1 Adjusted pro forma results, including adjusted pro forma gross margin, adjusted pro forma net income, adjusted pro forma EBITDA and adjusted pro forma diluted EPS, are considered as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These adjusted pro forma results are presented as if the company’s acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”) had been consummated on October 1, 2017, and exclude the impact of non-recurring acquisition and integration related costs, acquisition-related amortization expenses, the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the newly issued final regulations related to the tax act and certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. See “Use of Certain GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted Pro Forma Financial Information” below for more information about these measures. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of pro forma financial information to adjusted pro forma financial information are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

USE OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company presented the following measures considered as non-GAAP by the SEC: adjusted pro forma EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted pro forma EBITDA margin, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma diluted earnings per share. These adjusted pro forma results are presented as if the company’s acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”), had been consummated on October 1, 2017 and exclude the impact of non-recurring acquisition and integration related costs, acquisition related amortization expenses, the adjustments related to the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the newly issued final regulations related to the tax act and certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The non-GAAP adjusted pro forma financial information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP adjusted pro forma financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the adjustments related to the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the newly issued final regulations related to the tax act, KMG acquisition and integration-related expenses, certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in n Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and acquisition related amortization expenses are not indicative of its core operating results, and thus presents these certain metrics excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP adjusted pro forma financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of pro forma financial information to adjusted pro forma financial information are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure because the company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact this measure have not occurred, are out of the company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial metric is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company’s results.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For these reasons, this measure is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industry and markets in which the Company participates; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, including the Company’s acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”), and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisition; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the Company's customers; competitive landscape; the Company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by Cabot Microelectronics; the Company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the Company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States (“tax act”); cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the Company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the Company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cabot Microelectronics’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of Cabot Microelectronics’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Cabot Microelectronics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in Cabot Microelectronics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is expected to be filed by August 9, 2019. Except as required by law, Cabot Microelectronics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Colleen Mumford

Corporate Relations Director

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(630) 499-2600

﻿



CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $271,882 $265,391 $150,437 $759,051 $433,394 Cost of sales 156,492 150,571 69,737 429,508 203,635 Gross profit 115,390 114,820 80,700 329,543 229,759 Operating expenses: Research, development & technical 12,191 12,778 13,059 39,009 38,578 Selling, general & administrative 50,959 50,328 25,711 162,415 75,051 Total operating expenses 63,150 63,106 38,770 201,424 113,629 Operating income 52,240 51,714 41,930 128,119 116,130 Interest expense 12,757 13,331 513 32,978 2,803 Interest income 417 568 1,141 2,004 3,248 Other income (expense), net (472 ) (1,014 ) 486 (2,897 ) 113 Income before income taxes 39,428 37,937 43,044 94,248 116,688 Provision for income taxes 20,550 10,800 7,873 34,790 54,863 Net income $18,878 $27,137 $ 35,171 $59,458 $61,825 Basic earnings per share $0.65 $0.94 $1.37 $2.09 $2.42 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,064 28,998 25,612 28,399 25,479 Diluted earnings per share $0.64 $0.92 $1.34 $2.06 $2.35 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,568 29,479 26,319 28,924 26,222





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and amounts in thousands) June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $168,678 $352,921 Accounts receivable, net 135,235 75,886 Inventories, net 145,783 71,926 Other current assets 25,296 22,048 Total current assets 474,992 522,781 Property, plant and equipment, net 266,391 111,403 Other long-term assets 1,557,694 146,789 Total assets $2,299,077 $780,973 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $46,758 $18,171 Current portion of long-term debt 13,313 - Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities 95,261 82,983 Total current liabilities 155,332 101,154 Long-term debt, net of current portion 930,370 - Other long-term liabilities 188,042 13,127 Total liabilities 1,273,744 114,281 Stockholders' equity 1,025,333 666,692 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,299,077 $780,973





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except percentage amounts) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net income $18,878 $35,171 $59,458 $61,825 Interest expense 12,757 513 32,978 2,803 Interest income (417 ) (1,141 ) (2,004 ) (3,248 ) Income taxes 20,550 7,873 34,790 54,863 Depreciation & amortization 26,587 6,410 70,476 19,548 EBITDA* $78,355 $48,826 $195,698 $135,791 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 2,910 - 33,108 - Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 42 - 14,869 - Costs related to KMG-Bernuth Fire 4,450 - 4,450 - Adjusted EBITDA** $85,757 $48,826 $248,125 $135,791 Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.5 % 32.5 % 32.7 % 31.3 % * EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. ** Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding items from EBITDA that are believed to be infrequent or not indicative of the company's continuing operating performance.





SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information is presented to illustrate the estimated effects of the company’s acquisition of KMG (the “Acquisition”), which was consummated on November 15, 2018 (the “Acquisition Date”), based on the historical results of operations of Cabot Microelectronics and KMG. See Note 1, Background and Basis of Presentation, and Note 4, Business Combination, to the consolidated financial statements for additional information on the Acquisition. The following Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statements of Income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are based on the historical financial statements of Cabot Microelectronics and KMG after giving effect to the Acquisition, and the assumptions and adjustments described in the accompanying notes to these Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statements of Income.

The historical Cabot Microelectronics Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were derived from the consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this Form 10-Q. The historical KMG Consolidated Statements of Income for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, as well as the historical KMG Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018 includes information derived from KMG’s books and records. Prior to the Acquisition, KMG was on a July 31st fiscal year end reporting cycle. These pro forma financials include actual KMG’s pre-acquisition results with the months aligned to Cabot Microelectronics’ fiscal periods, and therefore, they do not align with consolidated financial statements included in KMG’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statements of Income are presented as if the Acquisition had been consummated on October 1, 2017, the first business day of our 2018 fiscal year, and combine the historical results of Cabot Microelectronics and KMG, which is consistent with internal management reporting, after primarily giving effect to the following assumptions and adjustments:

Application of the acquisition method of accounting;

Elimination of transaction costs incurred in connection with the Acquisition;

Adjustments to reflect the new financing arrangements entered into and legacy financing arrangements retired in connection with the Acquisition;

The exchange of 0.2000 share(s) of Cabot Microelectronics common stock for each share of KMG common stock; and

Conformance of accounting policies.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information was prepared using the acquisition method of accounting, which requires, among other things, that assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination be recognized at their fair values as of the completion of the acquisition. We utilized estimated fair values at the Acquisition Date to allocate the total consideration exchanged to the net tangible and intangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed. This allocation was initially completed as of November 15, 2018. The allocation may be adjusted for up to one-year post closing.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined financial information has been prepared on the basis of SEC Regulation S-X Article 11 and is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been realized had the transactions been completed as of the dates indicated, nor are they meant to be indicative of our anticipated combined future results. In addition, the accompanying Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statements of Income do not reflect any additional anticipated synergies, operating efficiencies, cost savings, or any integration costs that may result from the Acquisition.

The historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted in the accompanying Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statements of Income to give effect to unaudited pro forma events that are (1) directly attributable to the transaction, (2) factually supportable and (3) are expected to have a continuing impact on the results of operations of the combined company. As a result, under SEC Regulation S-X Article 11, certain non-recurring expenses such as deal costs and compensation expenses related to severance or accelerated stock compensation and certain non-cash costs related to the fair value step-up of inventory are eliminated from pro forma results in the periods presented. Certain recurring historical KMG expenses related to depreciation, amortization, financing costs and costs of sales have been adjusted as if the Acquisition had occurred on October 1, 2017.

In contrast, under the ASC 805 presentation in Note 4, Business Combination, to the consolidated financial statements, these expenses are required to be included in prior year pro forma results.

The Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information, including the related notes included herein, should be read in conjunction with Cabot Microelectronics’ Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed on January 30, 2019, as well as our consolidated financial statements included in this Form 10-Q and the historical consolidated financial statements and related notes of Cabot Microelectronics and KMG, which are available to the public at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $271,882 $272,589 $821,029 $784,694 Cost of sales 156,450 152,414 457,372 443,059 Gross profit 115,432 120,175 363,657 341,635 Operating expenses: Research, development and technical 12,191 13,059 39,009 38,578 Selling, general and administrative expenses 54,655 53,024 166,189 155,695 Total operating expenses 66,846 66,083 205,198 194,273 Operating income 48,586 54,092 158,459 147,362 Interest expense 12,759 13,350 38,372 41,391 Interest income 417 1,150 2,055 3,260 Other income (expense), net (472 ) 396 (3,155 ) (890 ) Income before income taxes 35,772 42,288 118,987 108,341 Provision for income taxes 19,695 7,585 30,049 37,462 Net income $16,077 $34,703 $88,938 $70,879 Basic earnings per share $0.55 $1.20 $3.07 $2.47 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,064 28,849 28,944 28,716 Diluted earnings per share $0.54 $1.17 $3.02 $2.41 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,568 29,556 29,469 29,459





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Income

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Cabot

Microelectronics Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Pro Forma

Adjustments (1) Pro Forma

Combined Revenue $271,882 $ — $271,882 Cost of sales 156,492 (42 ) 156,450 Gross profit 115,390 42 115,432 Operating expenses: Research, development and technical 12,191 — 12,191 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,959 3,696 54,655 Total operating expenses 63,150 3,696 66,846 Operating income 52,240 (3,654 ) 48,586 Interest expense 12,757 2 12,759 Interest income 417 — 417 Other income (expense), net (472 ) — (472 ) Income before income taxes 39,428 (3,656 ) 35,772 Provision for income taxes 20,550 (855 ) 19,695 Net income $18,878 $(2,801 ) $16,077 Basic earnings per share $0.65 $0.55 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,064 29,064 Diluted earnings per share $0.64 $0.54 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,568 29,568

1 Pro forma adjustments are related to non-recurring items directly attributable to the transaction as well as recurring differences related to amortization or financing costs that were included as if the companies were combined as of October 1, 2017.





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Income

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Cabot

Microelectronics

(1) KMG

Chemicals (2) Nine Months

Ended June 30,

2019 October 1, 2018

to

November 14,

2018 Presentation

Reclassification

(3) Pro Forma

Adjustments (4) Pro Forma

Combined Revenue $759,051 $61,978 $ — $ — $821,029 Cost of sales 429,508 36,534 4,741 (13,411 ) 457,372 Gross profit 329,543 25,444 (4,741 ) 13,411 363,657 Operating expenses: Distribution expenses — 4,741 (4,741 ) — — Research, development and technical 39,009 — — — 39,009 Selling, general and administrative expenses 162,415 40,504 — (36,730 ) 166,189 Amortization of intangibles — 1,943 — (1,943 ) — Total operating expenses 201,424 47,188 (4,741 ) (38,673 ) 205,198 Operating income 128,119 (21,744 ) — 52,084 158,459 Interest expense 32,978 8,537 — (3,143 ) 38,372 Interest income 2,004 51 — — 2,055 Derivative fair value gain — 567 — (567 ) — Other income (expense), net (2,897 ) (258 ) — — (3,155 ) Income before income taxes 94,248 (29,921 ) — 54,660 118,987 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 34,790 (6,847 ) — 2,106 30,049 Net income $59,458 $(23,074 ) $ — $52,554 $88,938 Basic earnings per share $2.09 $3.07 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 28,399 28,944 Diluted earnings per share $2.06 $3.02 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 28,924 29,469

1 Includes heritage Cabot Microelectronics from October 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 and heritage KMG from November 15, 2018 to June 30, 2019. On November 15, 2018, the Acquisition was completed and actual combined company results are included.

2 Heritage KMG results that occurred prior to the Acquisition on November 15, 2018.

3 Represents the reclassification of KMG distribution expenses from operating expenses to cost of sales, in order to conform with Cabot Microelectronics’ accounting policies.

4 Certain pro forma adjustments related to depreciation, amortization, financing costs and costs of sales have been made for the October 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 period assuming that the Acquisition occurred on October 1, 2017. Additionally, nonrecurring pro forma adjustments have been made for deal costs, compensation expenses related to severance or accelerated stock compensation, and the fair value step-up of inventory directly attributable throughout the nine-month period.





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Income

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

Cabot

Microelectronics KMG

Chemicals (1) Three Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Presentation

Reclassification

(2) Pro Forma

Adjustments (3) Pro Forma

Combined Revenue $150,437 $122,152 $ — $ — $272,589 Cost of sales 69,737 69,964 9,308 3,405 152,414 Gross profit 80,700 52,188 (9,308 ) (3,405 ) 120,175 Operating expenses: Distribution expenses — 9,308 (9,308 ) — — Research, development and technical 13,059 — — — 13,059 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,711 15,043 — 12,270 53,024 Amortization of intangibles — 3,863 — (3,863 ) — Total operating expenses 38,770 28,214 (9,308 ) 8,407 66,083 Operating income 41,930 23,974 — (11,812 ) 54,092 Interest expense 513 4,196 — 8,641 13,350 Interest income 1,141 9 — — 1,150 Loss on the extinguishment of debt — 194 — (194 ) — Derivative fair value gain — 1,450 — (1,450 ) — Other income (expense), net 486 (90 ) — — 396 Income before income taxes 43,044 20,953 — (21,709 ) 42,288 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 7,873 4,795 — (5,083 ) 7,585 Net income $35,171 $16,158 $ — $(16,626 ) $34,703 Basic earnings per share $1.37 $1.04 $1.20 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 25,612 15,505 28,849 Diluted earnings per share $1.34 $1.02 $1.17 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 26,319 15,905 29,556

1 Shares outstanding for KMG are from KMG's filed 10-Q for the three months ended April 30, 2018. They are intended for illustrative purposes only and do not impact pro forma EPS calculations at right. Three months ended June 30, 2018 KMG share calculations were not available.

2 Represents the reclassification of KMG distribution expenses from operating expenses to cost of sales, in order to conform with Cabot Microelectronics’ accounting policies.

3 Pro forma adjustments are related to items directly attributable to the transaction, such as recurring differences related to depreciation, amortization or financing costs that were included as if the companies were combined as of October 1, 2017.







CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Income

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

Cabot

Microelectronics KMG

Chemicals (1) Nine Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Nine Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Presentation

Reclassification

(2) Pro Forma Adjustments

(3) Pro Forma

Combined Revenue $433,394 $351,300 $ — $ — $784,694 Cost of sales 203,635 202,182 26,983 10,259 443,059 Gross profit 229,759 149,118 (26,983 ) (10,259 ) 341,635 Operating expenses: Distribution expenses — 26,983 (26,983 ) — — Research, development and technical 38,578 — — — 38,578 Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,051 43,823 — 36,821 155,695 Amortization of intangibles — 10,835 — (10,835 ) — Total operating expenses 113,629 81,641 (26,983 ) 25,986 194,273 Operating income 116,130 67,477 — (36,245 ) 147,362 Interest expense 2,803 14,733 — 23,855 41,391 Interest income 3,248 12 — — 3,260 Loss on the extinguishment of debt — 6,503 — (6,503 ) — Derivative fair value gain — 5,332 — (5,332 ) — Other income (expense), net 113 (1,003 ) — — (890 ) Income before income taxes 116,688 50,582 — (58,929 ) 108,341 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 54,863 (3,604 ) — (13,797 ) 37,462 Net income $61,825 $54,186 $ — $(45,132 ) $70,879 Basic earnings per share $2.42 $3.75 $2.47 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 25,479 14,439 28,716 Diluted earnings per share $2.35 $3.66 $2.41 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 26,222 14,814 29,459

1 Shares outstanding for KMG are from KMG's filed 10-Q for the nine months ended April 30, 2018. They are intended for illustrative purposes only and do not impact pro forma EPS calculations at right. Nine months ended June 30, 2018 KMG share calculations were not available.

2 Represents the reclassification of KMG distribution expenses from operating expenses to cost of sales, in order to conform with Cabot Microelectronics’ accounting policies.

3 Pro forma adjustments are related to items directly attributable to the transaction, such as recurring differences related to depreciation, amortization, compensation or financing costs that were included as if the companies were combined as of October 1, 2017.





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Summary of Pro Forma Adjustments

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Nine Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended June 30,

2018 Impact to cost of sales: Depreciation and amortization, net(a) $ — $3,405 $1,459 $10,259 Inventory step-up(b) (42 ) — (14,870 ) — Impact to cost of sales $(42 ) $3,405 $(13,411 ) $10,259 Impact to operating expense: Depreciation and amortization step up(a) 6,488 12,204 24,416 36,624 Compensation expense(c) — 66 33 197 Deal costs(d) (2,792 ) — (61,179 ) — Historical KMG amortization in other operating expenses removal(a) — (3,863 ) (1,943 ) (10,835 ) Impact to operating expense $3,696 $8,407 $(38,673 ) $25,986 Impact to other expense: Loss on the extinguishment of debt(e) — (194 ) — (6,503 ) Derivative fair value gain(e) — 1,450 567 5,332 Impact to other expense $ — $1,256 $567 $(1,171 ) Impact to interest, net: Interest expense(f) 2 8,641 (3,143 ) 23,855 Impact to interest $2 $8,641 $(3,143 ) $23,855

Adjustments included in the accompanying Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statements of Income are as follows:

Depreciation and amortization expense are adjusted by removing depreciation and amortization associated with legacy KMG assets and assigning a pro forma expense based on the fair value of the assets on the date of the Acquisition. For periods after the date of the Acquisition, there is no pro forma adjustment for Depreciation and actual booked depreciation is reflected on a straight line basis. Depreciation costs are allocated to costs of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses based on historical KMG allocations. Amortization costs are allocated to costs of sales or selling, general and administrative expense based on the use of the asset, where applicable. Cost of sales is impacted by increased inventory balance caused by the non-cash impact of the step up to fair value of the inventory. The incremental costs of sales driven by the inventory step-up during the period have been removed. Directly attributable and non-recurring compensation expense related to non-recurring retention expenses and stock award vesting directly attributable to the Acquisition are removed for pro forma purposes. For KMG stock awards that were replaced by Cabot stock awards in connection with the Acquisition, the vesting for on-going service expenses are added as a pro forma adjustment. The elimination of non-recurring deal costs incurred in connection with the Acquisition. As a result of the Acquisition, there were non-recurring costs incurred by KMG as a result of retiring old debt. The costs associated with retiring the old debt facility and other financial instruments are removed for pro forma purposes. These instruments were retired as a result of the Acquisition and are not included in the pro forma results, which are presented as if the Acquisition had occurred on October 1, 2017. Changes in interest expense as a result of financing associated with the Acquisition. The adjustments remove legacy KMG interest costs, including unused revolver fees and adds the costs associated with the new financing facilities as if the Acquisition occurred on October 1, 2017.

We calculated the income tax effect of the pro forma adjustments using a 22.1% and 23.4% tax rate, which represent the weighted average statutory tax rate for nine-month period ended June 30, 2019 and year-ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Additionally, for the 2018 periods presented, we calculated the unaudited pro forma weighted average number of basic shares outstanding by adding the Cabot Microelectronics weighted average number of basic shares outstanding from the share amounts disclosed in the historical Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to the amount of shares issued in connection with the Acquisition, as if the shares were held for the entire period.

We calculated the unaudited pro forma weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding by adding the number of shares issued in the Acquisition to the amount disclosed in the historical Cabot Microelectronics Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The basic and diluted EPS calculation takes pro forma net income divided by the applicable number of shares outstanding.





Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Reconciliation of Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Adjusted Pro Forma Information

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way that management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis. We refer to these measures “Adjusted Pro Forma”, which begin with Pro Forma results that are prepared in accordance with SEC Regulation S-X Article 11 and are included above. These results are then adjusted for the following additional items:

Removal of amortization of acquisition related intangibles, since management believes that these costs are not indicative of the company’s core operating performance.

Removal of integration expenses, as they are non-recurring in nature.

Adjustment for U.S. Tax Reform, which represents a significant non-recurring item affecting comparability among periods.

Removal of certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth.

Reconciliations for these items are provided in the tables below.





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Reconciliation of Pro Forma Condensed Combined

Statement of Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Pro Forma Condensed

Combined Statement of Income

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Pro Forma Amortization of

Acquisition

Related

Intangibles Integration

Expenses U.S Tax

Reform Costs

Related to

KMG-

Bernuth

Warehouse

Fire Adjusted Pro forma Revenue $271,882 $ — $ — $ — $ — $271,882 Cost of Sales 156,450 (3,470 ) — — (4,200 ) 148,780 Gross Profit 115,432 3,470 — 4,200 123,102 Gross Profit, % of Revenue 42.5 % 1.3 % — — % 1.5 % 45.3 % Operating Expenses Research, development and technical 12,191 — — — 12,191 Selling, general and administrative 54,655 (19,942 ) (117 ) (250 ) 34,346 Total Operating Expenses 66,846 (19,942 ) (117 ) (250 ) 46,537 Operating Income 48,586 23,412 117 4,450 76,565 Interest Expense 12,759 — — — 12,759 Interest Income 417 — — — 417 Other Income (Expense), net (472 ) — — — (472 ) Income before income taxes 35,772 23,412 117 4,450 63,751 Provision for income taxes 19,695 5,273 26 (9,128 ) 1,002 16,868 Net Income $16,077 $18,139 $91 $9,128 $3,448 $46,883 Diluted Earnings per share $0.54 $0.62 $ — $0.31 $0.12 $1.59 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 29,568 29,568 29,568 29,568 29,568 29,568 Depreciation & amortization $33,076 $(23,412 ) $ — $ — $ — $9,664 EBITDA $81,190 $ — $117 $4,450 $85,757 EBITDA Margin 29.9 % — % 1.6 % 31.5 %





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Reconciliation of Pro Forma Condensed Combined

Statement of Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Pro Forma Condensed

Combined Statement of Income

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Pro Forma Amortization of Acquisition Related Intangibles Integration Expenses U.S. Tax Reform Costs Related to KMG-Bernuth Warehouse Fire Adjusted Pro forma Revenue $821,029 $ — $ — $ — $821,029 Cost of Sales 457,372 (10,410 ) — (4,200 ) 442,762 Gross Profit 363,657 10,410 — — 4,200 378,267 Gross Profit, % of Revenue 44.3 % 1.3 % — — 0.5 % 46.1 % Operating Expenses Research, development and technical 39,009 — — — 39,009 Selling, general and administrative 166,189 (59,826 ) (2,208 ) (250 ) 103,905 Total Operating Expenses 205,198 (59,826 ) (2,208 ) — (250 ) 142,914 Operating Income 158,459 70,236 2,208 — 4,450 235,353 Interest Expense 38,372 — — — 38,372 Interest Income 2,055 — — — 2,055 Other Income (Expense), net (3,155 ) — — — (3,155 ) Income before income taxes 118,987 70,236 2,208 — 4,450 195,881 Provision for income taxes 30,049 15,818 497 (8,869 ) 1,002 38,497 Net Income $88,938 $54,418 $1,711 $8,869 $3,448 $157,384 Diluted Earnings per share $3.02 $1.84 $0.06 $0.30 $0.12 $5.34 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 29,469 29,469 29,469 29,469 29,469 29,469 Depreciation & amortization $100,100 $(70,236 ) $ — $ — $29,864 EBITDA $255,404 $ — $2,208 $ — $4,450 $262,062 EBITDA Margin 31.1 % — 0.3 % 0.5 % 31.9 %





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Reconciliation of Pro Forma Condensed Combined

Statement of Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Pro Forma Condensed

Combined Statement of Income

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Pro Forma Amortization

of Acquisition

Related

Intangibles U.S. Tax

Reform Adjusted Pro

forma Revenue $272,589 $ — $ — $272,589 Cost of Sales 152,414 (3,470 ) — 148,944 Gross Profit 120,175 3,470 123,645 Gross Profit, % of Revenue 44.1 % 1.3 % — % 45.4 % Operating Expenses Research, development and technical 13,059 — — 13,059 Selling, general and administrative 53,024 (12,380 ) — 40,644 Total Operating Expenses 66,083 (12,380 ) — 53,703 Operating Income 54,092 15,850 — 69,942 Interest Expense 13,350 — — 13,350 Interest Income 1,150 — — 1,150 Other Income (Expense), net 396 — — 396 Income before income taxes 42,288 15,850 — 58,138 Provision for income taxes 7,585 3,569 511 11,665 Net Income $34,703 $12,281 $(511 ) $46,473 Diluted Earnings per share $1.17 $0.42 $(0.02 ) $1.57 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 29,556 29,556 29,556 29,556 Depreciation & amortization $25,732 $(15,850 ) $ — $9,882 EBITDA $80,220 $ — $ — $80,220 EBITDA Margin 29.4 % — — 29.4 %





CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Unaudited Reconciliation of Pro Forma Condensed Combined

Statement of Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Pro Forma Condensed

Combined Statement of Income

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Pro Forma Amortization of

Acquisition

Related

Intangibles U.S. Tax

Reform Adjusted

Pro forma Revenue $784,694 $ — $ — $784,694 Cost of Sales 443,059 (10,335 ) — 432,724 Gross Profit 341,635 10,335 — 351,970 Gross Profit, % of Revenue 43.5 % 1.3 % — % 44.9 % Operating Expenses Research, development and technical 38,578 — — 38,578 Selling, general and administrative 155,695 (37,140 ) — 118,555 Total Operating Expenses 194,273 (37,140 ) — 157,133 Operating Income 147,362 47,475 — 194,837 Interest Expense 41,391 — — 41,391 Interest Income 3,260 — — 3,260 Other Income (Expense), net (890 ) — — (890 ) Income before income taxes 108,341 47,475 — 155,816 Provision for income taxes 37,462 10,692 (20,255 ) 27,899 Net Income $70,879 $36,783 $20,255 $127,917 Diluted Earnings per share $2.41 $1.24 $0.69 $4.34 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 29,459 29,459 29,459 29,459 Depreciation & amortization $77,511 $(47,475 ) $ — $30,036 EBITDA $223,983 $ — $ — $223,983 EBITDA Margin 28.5 % — — 28.5 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.