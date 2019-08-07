Cray Awarded Contracts With the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the Army Engineering and Research Development Center

Department of Defense Selects Cray CS500 Systems For New High-Performance Computing Capabilities At Army Research Centers

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has selected two Cray CS500™ systems for its High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) annual technology procurement known as TI-18. The Army Research Lab (ARL) and the U.S. Army Engineering and Research Development Center (ERDC) will each deploy a Cray CS500 to help serve the U.S. through accelerated research in science and technology. The two contracts are valued at more than $46M and the CS500 systems are expected to be delivered to ARL and ERDC in the fourth quarter of 2019.



“We’re proud to continue to support the DOD and its advanced use of high-performance computing in providing ARL and ERDC new systems for their research programs,” said Peter Ungaro, CEO at Cray. “We’re looking forward to continued collaboration with the DOD in leveraging the capabilities of these new systems to achieve their important mission objectives.”

Cray has a long history of delivering high-performance computing technologies to ARL and ERDC and continues to play a vital role in helping the organizations deliver on their missions to ensure the U.S. remains a leader in science. Both organizations’ CS500 systems will be equipped with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and NVIDIAÒ Tensor Core GPUs, and will provide access to high-performance capabilities and resources that make it possible for researchers, scientists and engineers across the Department of Defense to better understand insights and enable new discoveries across diverse research disciplines to address the Department’s most challenging problems.

“We are truly proud to partner with Cray to create the world’s most powerful supercomputing platforms. To be selected to help accelerate scientific research and discovery is a testament to our commitment to datacenter innovation,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. “By leveraging breakthrough CPU performance and robust feature set of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors with Cray CS500 supercomputers, the DOD has a tremendous opportunity to grow its computing capabilities and deliver on its missions.”

