D-BOX Technologies announces the election of its directors
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.
All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated June 28, 2019, were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.
Élaine Cousineau Phénix did not seek re-election as a director of the Corporation. The Board of Directors wants to thank her for her 15 years on the Board. She also chaired the audit committee with a thoroughness that was reassuring to all directors.
The voting results are as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Claude Mc Master
|65,754,076
|84.75%
|11,834,969
|15.25%
|Brigitte Bourque
|66,132,828
|85.23%
|11,456,217
|14.77%
|Jean-René Halde
|65,506,072
|84.43%
|12,082,973
|15.57%
|Gary M. Collins
|66,854,928
|86.17%
|10,734,117
|13.83%
|Louis P. Bernier
|66,047,326
|85.12%
|11,541,719
|14.88%
|Robert D. Copple
|67,102,816
|86.48%
|10,486,229
|13.52%
ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX is redefining the entertainment experience by creating hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences that move the body and spark the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether for movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, our mission is to move the world.
D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com.
For more information:
D-Box Technologies Inc.
Mr. Claude Mc Master
President and Chief Executive Officer
(450) 876-1222
cmcmaster@d-box.com
Investor Relations
Steve Li
Vice President, Investor relations & Corporate Strategy
450 442 3003 ext 403
Sli@d-box.com
