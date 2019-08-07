D-BOX Technologies announces the election of its directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated June 28, 2019, were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

Élaine Cousineau Phénix did not seek re-election as a director of the Corporation. The Board of Directors wants to thank her for her 15 years on the Board. She also chaired the audit committee with a thoroughness that was reassuring to all directors.

The voting results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Claude Mc Master 65,754,076 84.75% 11,834,969 15.25% Brigitte Bourque 66,132,828 85.23% 11,456,217 14.77% Jean-René Halde 65,506,072 84.43% 12,082,973 15.57% Gary M. Collins 66,854,928 86.17% 10,734,117 13.83% Louis P. Bernier 66,047,326 85.12% 11,541,719 14.88% Robert D. Copple 67,102,816 86.48% 10,486,229 13.52%

