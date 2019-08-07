SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“IFF” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IFF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 5, 2019, IFF announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and revealed that it had significantly lowered its 2019 guidance, advising investors that it expects adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $4.85 to $5.05 on revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, down from its previous guidance of adjusted EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 and revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. IFF also disclosed that it is investigating improper payments made by two businesses of its Israeli subsidiary Frutarom “operating principally in Russia and Ukraine . . . to representatives of a number of customers.”

On this news, IFF’s stock price fell over 15%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

