TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Needham Industrial Technologies Conference in New York City at the Needham Office on August 14th;

Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit in Chicago at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on August 28;

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas at the Encore Hotel September 10 th with a presentation at 4:35pm Pacific Time;

with a presentation at 4:35pm Pacific Time; Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale at the Phoenician Hotel on September 24th with a presentation at 2:15pm Mountain Time.

The presentations at the two Deutsche Bank conferences will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com , and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events. There are no presentations at the Needham and Jefferies conferences.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Senior Director, Corporate

Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.