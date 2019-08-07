Global Indemnity Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $34.3 million or $2.39 per share, an increase of $21.4 million or 165.7%, compared to the same period in 2018. Gross Premiums Written increased by 13.6% to $321.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $283.1 million for the same period in 2018. The combined ratio for the first six months of 2019 was 91.4%, a 2.1 point improvement over the same period in 2018 and total investment return was 5.1%. Book value per share increased by 10.2% (net of Company dividends of $0.50 per share to shareholders) during the six months, from $44.21 per share at December 31, 2018 to $48.70 per share at June 30, 2019.



Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

For the Six Months

Ended June 30, As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross Premiums Written $ 321.5 $ 283.1 Book value per share (1) $ 48.70 $ 44.21 Net Premiums Written $ 282.5 $ 244.3 Shareholders’ equity $ 694.5 $ 629.1 Cash and invested assets (2) $ 1,556.1 $ 1,510.2 Net income $ 34.3 $ 12.9 Net income per share $ 2.39 $ 0.90 (1) Net of cumulative Company dividends to shareholders totaling $1.50 per share and $1.00 per share as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased) Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 51.3 % 51.8 % Expense ratio 40.1 % 41.7 % Combined ratio 91.4 % 93.5 %

About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

United States Based Commercial Specialty



United States Based Specialty Property



United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable



Bermuda Based Reinsurance

The Company’s Commercial Specialty segment was formerly known as Commercial Lines. During the 1st quarter of 2019, the Company re-evaluated its Personal Lines segment and determined that Personal Lines should be bifurcated into two reportable segments: Specialty Property and Farm, Ranch, & Stable.

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky .

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release [1] do not address a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 91.4% (Loss Ratio 51.3% and Expense Ratio 40.1%) compared to 93.5% (Loss Ratio 51.8% and Expense Ratio 41.7%) for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The current accident year property loss ratio improved by 1.7 points to 57.6% in 2019 from 59.3% in 2018 primarily due to lower claims frequency and severity in the U.S. Insurance Operations.



The current accident year casualty loss ratio was 58.0% compared to 57.5% in 2018.

Calendar year results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 include $16.1 million in favorable loss development mainly from the U.S. Insurance Operations.



Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Premiums Written Results by Segment for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Six Months Ended June 30, Gross Premiums Written Net Premiums Written 2019 2018 %

Change 2019 2018 %

Change Commercial Specialty $ 141,292 $ 123,746 14.2 % $ 122,277 $ 109,656 11.5 % Specialty Property 86,160 88,374 (2.5 %) 73,040 69,519 5.1 % Farm, Ranch, & Stable 44,462 40,336 10.2 % 37,567 34,543 8.8 % Reinsurance 49,608 30,608 62.1 % 49,601 30,606 62.1 % Total $ 321,522 $ 283,064 13.6 % $ 282,485 $ 244,324 15.6 %

Commercial Specialty Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written increased 14.2% and 11.5%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This increase is primarily driven by new programs and increases in excess & surplus lines submissions.

Specialty Property Operations: Gross premiums written decreased by 2.5% and net premiums written increased by 5.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in gross premiums written was primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business. As a result of reducing its catastrophe exposure, Specialty Property ceded less premiums to reinsurers, which contributed to the growth in net premiums written.

Farm, Ranch, & Stable Operations: Gross premiums written increased by 10.2% and net premiums written increased by 8.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in gross and net premiums written was primarily due to an increase in pricing as well as new agent appointments.

Reinsurance Operations: Gross premiums written and net premiums written both increased 62.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, mainly due to entering a new casualty treaty during 2019 and rate increases within the property catastrophe line of business.



Note: Tables Follow





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written $ 179,321 $ 158,817 $ 321,522 $ 283,064 Net premiums written $ 159,069 $ 136,454 $ 282,485 $ 244,324 Net premiums earned $ 128,201 $ 113,917 $ 250,290 $ 221,919 Net investment income 13,826 10,954 21,045 22,358 Net realized investment gains 3,590 2,830 13,980 2,514 Other income 522 324 1,010 878 Total revenues 146,139 128,025 286,325 247,669 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) 70,075 58,861 128,396 114,933 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 50,534 47,513 100,277 92,516 Corporate and other operating expenses 4,639 10,918 7,844 20,178 Interest expense 5,042 4,940 10,065 9,801 Income before income taxes 15,849 5,793 39,743 10,241 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,186 (1,399 ) 5,480 (2,652 ) Net income $ 14,663 $ 7,192 $ 34,263 $ 12,893 Weighted average shares outstanding–basic 14,187 14,092 14,171 14,074 Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted 14,331 14,335 14,325 14,308 Net income per share – basic $ 1.03 $ 0.51 $ 2.42 $ 0.92 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.50 $ 2.39 $ 0.90 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Combined ratio analysis: (2) Loss ratio 54.6 51.7 51.3 51.8 Expense ratio 39.4 41.7 40.1 41.7 Combined ratio 94.0 93.4 91.4 93.5

(1) Includes loss reductions related to prior years of $8.2 million and $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively and $16.1 million and $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net premiums earned. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.





GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)





ASSETS (Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed Maturities: Available for sale securities, at fair value

(amortized cost: 2019 - $1,175,646 and 2018 - $1,257,830) $ 1,196,276 $ 1,235,155 Equity securities, at fair value 262,029 124,747 Other invested assets 51,472 50,753 Total investments 1,509,777 1,410,655 Cash and cash equivalents 56,215 99,497 Premiums receivable, net 120,649 87,679 Reinsurance receivables, net 66,398 114,418 Funds held by ceding insurers 41,588 49,206 Federal income taxes receivable 11,134 10,866 Receivable for securities sold - 15 Deferred federal income taxes 37,425 48,589 Deferred acquisition costs 69,047 61,676 Intangible assets 21,755 22,020 Goodwill 6,521 6,521 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 19,244 20,594 Other assets 55,719 28,530 Total assets $ 2,015,472 $ 1,960,266 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 608,773 $ 680,031 Unearned premiums 312,758 281,912 Ceded balances payable 17,459 14,994 Payables for securities purchased 9,849 - Contingent commissions 8,103 10,636 Debt 292,106 288,565 Other liabilities 71,912 55,069

Total liabilities 1,320,960 1,331,207 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,239,520 and 10,171,954, respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,129,071 and 10,095,312, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital (1) 439,707 438,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 16,542 (21,231 ) Retained earnings (1) 242,234 215,132 A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 110,449 and 76,642 shares, respectively (3,973 ) (3,026 ) Total shareholders’ equity 694,512 629,059 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,015,472 $ 1,960,266

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Retained earnings are also net of $21 million and $14 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.







GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED

SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA

(Dollars in millions)

Market Value as of (Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed maturities $ 1,196.3 $ 1,235.2 Cash and cash equivalents 56.2 99.5 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,252.5 1,334.7 Equities and other invested assets 313.5 175.5 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,566.0 1,510.2 Payable for securities purchased (9.9 ) - Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,556.1 $ 1,510.2

Total Investment Return (1)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net investment income $ 13.8 $ 11.0 $ 21.0 $ 22.4 Net realized investment gains 3.6 2.8 14.0 2.5 Net unrealized investment gains 17.1 (6.6 ) 43.4 (24.3 ) Net realized and unrealized investment gains 20.7 (3.8 ) 57.4 (21.8 ) Total net investment income and gains $ 34.5 $ 7.2 $ 78.4 $ 0.6 Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,537.3 $ 1,546.8 $ 1,533.2 $ 1,543.6 Total investment return % 2.2 % 0.5 % 5.1 % 0.0 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.





