Pixelworks TrueCut Platform Brings Cinematic Motion to “The Bravest” 

New Film Debuts in TrueCut high frame-rate (48fps) format across theaters in China

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of advanced visual processing solutions, today announced that the Company’s award-winning TrueCut® platform was used to present “The Bravest,” an action-packed drama. The movie, which premiered in Beijing, grossed box office sales of approximately US$85 million in just six days and is now released in both HDR and SDR theaters across China. This debut is the fourth film to be released in China using the TrueCut® platform, and a look into the cinematic opportunities to come for filmmakers using this video platform.

“Our ecosystem partners in China have been gearing up for the release of The Bravest over the past few months, and we are thrilled to see its success,” said Richard Miller, Executive Vice President of Technology, Pixelworks. “The TrueCut high frame-rate format enabled the filmmakers to deliver an incredible new experience for cinematic motion, consistently across both HDR and SDR screens.”



Premiered on August 1st, “The Bravest” is the first action-packed drama using special effects about local fire fighters in China helping citizens in a major fire utilizing the TrueCut platform. The film features incredible motion clarity and high contrast, while still maintaining a cinematic look.

About the TrueCut® Platform

Announced in March 2019, Pixelworks’ TrueCut solution is a powerful new cinematic video platform. Used as part of the creative process, TrueCut’s tools enable filmmakers and content providers to take full advantage of today’s incredible cinema, home-entertainment and mobile displays, while ensuring consistent delivery, true to creative intent across devices. TrueCut Motion Grading, an award-winning tool suite in this video platform, is the industry’s first solution to give filmmakers the ability to cinematically fine-tune Motion Blur, Judder and Frame-rate appearance.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and TrueCut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Brett L Perry

Shelton Group

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Media Contact:

Agnes Toan

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: comms@pixelworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.