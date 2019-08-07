PDC Energy Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results, Decreases Full-Year Capital Investment Guidance and Increases Full-Year Production Range

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCE) today reported its 2019 second quarter operating and financial results while announcing improvements to its 2019 capital efficiency by reducing its full-year capital investment guidance and increasing its full-year production guidance.



Company Highlights:

Lowered full-year capital investment guidance to a range of $810 to $840 million from $810 to $870 million, which includes reducing the Wattenberg rig count from three to two in September.

Reduced corporate headcount in June by approximately 15 percent to more closely align with the updated operational plan, contributing to second half projected 2019 G&A expense between $2.60 and $2.80 per Boe.

Increased full-year production to a range of 48 to 50 MMBoe, reflecting the benefit of increased operational efficiencies in both basins driving increased production in the first half of the year.

Returned $125 million to shareholders through July with the repurchase of approximately 3.7 million shares via the previously announced $200 million stock repurchase program.

Received approximately $264 million of cash in the second quarter from closing of all three Delaware midstream sales. An additional unconditional payment of $82 million is due June 2020.

Received nearly $35 million through the sale of approximately 6,500 net Delaware acres that were scheduled to expire in 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Oil production of 4.9 MMBbls, or approximately 53,800 Bbls per day, a 24 percent increase from the second quarter of 2018 and a seven percent increase from the first quarter of 2019.

Total production of 12.4 MMBoe, or approximately 136,500 Boe per day, a 32 percent increase from the second quarter of 2018 and a ten percent increase from the first quarter of 2019.

LOE of $2.76 per Boe, a 20 percent improvement from the second quarter of 2018 and a 12 percent decrease from the first quarter of 2019.

Further improved Delaware basin drill times, from spud to rig release, to an average of 23 days, a 33 percent, or 11 day improvement, from the second quarter of 2018.

CEO Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer, Bart Brookman commented, “Throughout the second quarter, our operating teams continued to deliver improved drilling and completion efficiencies while building on the momentum created earlier in the year. The combination of lowering our full-year capital investment guidance while increasing our full-year production guidance enables PDC to generate in excess of $150 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2019. Additionally, the adjustments to our business plan clearly demonstrate our ability to execute on a strategy centered on delivering sustainable free cash flow in a volatile commodity price environment. Over the past several months, we have met extensively with our long-term shareholders and are confident our cost control measures, slowed Wattenberg development pace and return of capital all align with our long-term value proposition.”

Operations Update

Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 12.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”), or approximately 136,500 Boe per day, an increase of 32 percent from the second quarter of 2018 and ten percent from the first quarter of 2019. Oil production of 4.9 million barrels (“MMBbls”) in the second quarter represents an increase of approximately 24 percent compared to the second quarter of 2018 and seven percent from the first quarter of 2019. Both total production and oil production growth, on a year-over-year and sequential basis, are largely attributable to increased operational efficiencies and the corresponding acceleration of planned turn-in-lines (“TILs”) in both the Wattenberg and Delaware Basins. As a result, the Company has increased its full-year production range by one MMBoe at the mid-point to 48 to 50 MMBoe.

In Wattenberg, the Company spud 43 wells and TIL’d 27 wells with average working interests of 92 percent. The Company’s completion crew has averaged approximately 17 stages per day in the first half of 2019, more than ten percent above initial 2019 expectations. The Company’s Wattenberg activity year-to-date has largely focused on the western side of its Kersey acreage block, which has a slightly gassier production mix than average Kersey wells. Additionally, the Company now expects prolonged elevated Wattenberg line pressures in the second half of 2019 as a result of the slightly delayed processing capacity expansion from its primary third-party midstream provider. The cumulative impact is expected to result in a Wattenberg and total Company full-year oil mix of approximately 40 percent.

In the Delaware Basin, the Company spud ten wells and TIL’d eight wells with average working interests of approximately 92 percent. Second quarter production of 31,500 Boe per day was approximately 43 percent oil and represented 26 percent growth in total production and oil production compared to the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s average second quarter drill times, in terms of spud to rig release, averaged 23 days, a 33 percent improvement from the second quarter of 2018 and 15 percent improvement from the first quarter of 2019. In June, the Company decreased its rig count from three to two, and in July, the Company released its completion crew. The Company expects to operate two drilling rigs for the remainder of 2019 and to resume completions in 2020.

Capital investments for the quarter were approximately $277 million and included $10 million of Delaware Basin midstream related capital. The Company anticipates a decrease to its projected cash flows from operations as compared to its previously released guidance for the full-year due to higher than expected natural gas and NGL differentials realized in the second quarter and projected in the second half of the year, as well as a slight decrease to projected oil volumes. The Company now projects full-year natural gas and NGL realizations, excluding transportation, gathering and processing expenses (“TGP”), to be approximately 40 to 45 percent and 20 to 25 percent of NYMEX pricing, respectively. This compares to prior estimates of 50 to 55 percent for natural gas and 30 to 35 percent for NGLs.

In order to generate free cash flow in 2019, the Company plans to decrease its Wattenberg rig count from three to two in September while maintaining its original completion activity of approximately 110 to 125 TILs. Due to operating efficiencies accelerating the timing of completions and TILs, the Company expects limited completion activity in the fourth quarter. As a result of these operating plan adjustments, as well as additional capital allocation decisions, the Company has lowered its full-year expected capital investments by $15 million at the mid-point to a range of $810 million to $840 million, excluding corporate capital. This plan is expected to deliver between $160 million and $190 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2019 with a production profile of flat to modest second half growth on a daily basis.

Stock Repurchase Program

Year-to-date, the Company has returned $125 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 3.7 million shares of common stock outstanding via its previously announced $200 million stock repurchase program (the “Program”). The remaining repurchases under the Program are currently expected to be conducted in open markets, at the Company’s discretion and in compliance with safe harbor provisions. The Program has a target completion date of December 31, 2020 and can be modified or discontinued by the Board of Directors at any time. The Company projects to generate a sufficient level of free cash flow in the second half of 2019 and full-year 2020 to fund the Program while maintaining the ability to pursue additional future return of capital programs, depending on market conditions.

Oil and Gas Production, Sales and Operating Cost Data

Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales, excluding net settlements on derivatives, increased four percent to $339.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $325.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in sales was due to a 32 percent increase in total production offsetting a decrease in the sales price per Boe, excluding net settlements on derivatives, of 22 percent to $27.28 in the second quarter of 2019 from $34.74 in the comparable 2018 period. The decrease in sales price per Boe was driven by 42 percent and 27 percent decreases in the weighted-average NGL and natural gas sales prices, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Including the impact of net settlements on derivatives and the change in fair value of unsettled derivatives, combined revenues increased 84 percent to $390.7 million from $212.5 million between periods.

The following table provides production and weighted-average sales price, by area, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, excluding net settlements on derivatives and TGP:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Percent

Change 2019 2018 Percent

Change Crude oil (MBbls) Wattenberg Field 3,681 2,943 25.1 % 7,253 5,823 24.6 % Delaware Basin 1,218 1,005 21.2 % 2,172 1,876 15.8 % Utica Shale — — * — 46 * Total 4,899 3,948 24.1 % 9,425 7,745 21.7 % Weighted-average price $ 55.96 $ 63.99 (12.5 )% $ 53.61 $ 61.85 (13.3 )% Natural gas (MMcf) Wattenberg Field 23,233 15,836 46.7 % 44,193 31,360 40.9 % Delaware Basin 5,759 4,851 18.7 % 10,450 8,500 22.9 % Utica Shale — — * — 414 * Total 28,992 20,687 40.1 % 54,643 40,274 35.7 % Weighted-average price $ 1.07 $ 1.46 (26.7 )% $ 1.53 $ 1.71 (10.5 )% NGLs (MBbls) Wattenberg Field 2,007 1,544 30.0 % 3,908 2,973 31.4 % Delaware Basin 686 443 54.9 % 1,200 826 45.3 % Utica Shale — — * — 34 * Total 2,693 1,987 35.5 % 5,108 3,833 33.3 % Weighted-average price $ 12.53 $ 21.76 (42.4 )% $ 13.96 $ 21.78 (35.9 )% Crude oil equivalent (MBoe) Wattenberg Field 9,561 7,126 34.2 % 18,526 14,023 32.1 % Delaware Basin 2,864 2,256 27.0 % 5,114 4,118 24.2 % Utica Shale — — * — 149 * Total 12,425 9,382 32.4 % 23,640 18,290 29.3 % Weighted-average price $ 27.28 $ 34.74 (21.5 )% $ 27.92 $ 34.51 (19.1 )%

Production costs for the second quarter of 2019, which include lease operating expenses (“LOE”), production taxes and TGP, were $69.1 million, or $5.57 per Boe, compared to $63.9 million, or $6.81 per Boe, for the comparable 2018 period. The 18 percent decrease in production costs per Boe between periods is largely attributable to a 20 percent decrease in LOE per Boe. Wattenberg LOE per Boe in the second quarter of 2019 was $2.46 compared to $3.29 in the second quarter of 2018. Delaware Basin LOE decreased between periods to $3.76 from $3.92 per Boe. The decreases were primarily attributable to the 32 percent company-wide production growth in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

The following table provides the components of production costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Lease operating expenses $ 34.3 $ 32.3 $ 69.5 $ 61.9 Production taxes 22.6 22.6 44.8 42.8 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses 12.2 9.0 23.6 16.3 Total $ 69.1 $ 63.9 $ 137.9 $ 121.0





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Lease operating expenses per Boe $ 2.76 $ 3.44 $ 2.94 $ 3.38 Production taxes per Boe 1.82 2.41 1.90 2.34 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses per Boe 0.99 0.96 1.00 0.89 Total per Boe $ 5.57 $ 6.81 $ 5.84 $ 6.61

Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $68.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $160.3 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 period. The year-over-year difference was primarily attributable to a $160.3 million difference in fair value of unsettled derivatives, a $130.6 million decrease in impairments of property and equipment and a $33.6 million difference in gain on sale of properties and equipment. Adjusted net income for the second quarter, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $22.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in 2019 compared to an adjusted net loss of $84.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share in 2018.

Net cash from operating activities was $260.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $175.7 million in the comparable 2018 period. The increase between periods is primarily a result of an accounting treatment related to the divestiture of the Company’s Delaware Basin midstream assets in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, were $207.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $199.3 million in the comparable 2018 period.

G&A was $42.8 million, or $3.45 per Boe, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $37.2 million, or $3.97 per Boe in the comparable 2018 period. In June 2019, the Company reduced its current corporate headcount by approximately 15 percent while also reducing its future hiring plans. These changes were made to more closely align with the updated operating plan. The expenses for cash and non-cash severance, as well as shareholder activism expenses and the settlement of the Company’s final partnership agreements, net a one-time insurance credit, totaled approximately $4.3 million, or $0.35 per Boe. Excluding these expenses would result in a normalized G&A per Boe of approximately $3.10 for the second quarter of 2019, a 15 percent decrease compared to the comparable 2018 period. In the second half of 2019, the Company estimates G&A per Boe of $2.60 to $2.80, assuming the mid-point of its updated production guidance range.

2019 Capital Investment Outlook and Financial Guidance

The following table summarizes the Company’s updated 2019 financial guidance:

Low High Production (MMBoe) 48.0 50.0 Capital Investment in Crude Oil and Natural Gas Properties (millions) $ 810 $ 840 Operating Expenses Lease operating expense ($/Boe) $ 2.85 $ 3.00 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses ($/Boe) $ 0.90 $ 1.00 Production taxes (% of Crude oil, natural gas & NGL sales) 6 % 7 % General and administrative expense ($/Boe) $ 3.00 $ 3.20 Estimated Price Realizations (% of NYMEX) (excludes TGP) Crude oil 90 % 95 % Natural gas 40 % 45 % NGLs 20 % 25 %

The Company projects to generate free cash flow in the third quarter as it expects a material reduction in capital investments compared to the second quarter, driven primarily through reduced Delaware Basin completion activity. Additionally, the Company projects its third quarter production volumes to reflect modest growth in each basin compared to the second quarter.

In 2020, the Company projects to generate between $100 million and $200 million of free cash flow after updating its assumptions to reflect an anticipated increase in natural gas and NGL price differentials, lower corporate cost structure and reduced Wattenberg rig count and projected oil volumes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PDC uses "adjusted cash flows from operations," "adjusted net income (loss)" and "adjusted EBITDAX," non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, for internal management reporting, when evaluating period-to-period changes and, in some cases, providing public guidance on possible future results. These measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) or cash flows from operations, investing or financing activities, and should not be viewed as liquidity measures or indicators of cash flows reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, PDC may disclose different non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in order to help investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare future results of operations to previously reported results of operations. PDC strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables provide reconciliations of adjusted cash flows from operations, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures (in millions, except per share data):

Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted cash flows from operations: Net cash from operating activities $ 260.4 $ 175.7 $ 442.2 $ 380.9 Changes in assets and liabilities (53.4 ) 23.6 (42.7 ) (6.6 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations $ 207.0 $ 199.3 $ 399.5 $ 374.3





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 68.5 $ (160.3 ) $ (51.6 ) $ (173.4 ) (Gain) loss on commodity derivative instruments (47.3 ) 116.1 142.7 163.4 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments (13.2 ) (16.4 ) (21.6 ) (42.4 ) Tax effect of above adjustments 14.5 (23.9 ) (29.0 ) (29.0 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 22.5 $ (84.5 ) $ 40.5 $ (81.4 ) Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 65.9 66.1 66.0 66.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ (1.28 ) $ 0.61 $ (1.23 )





Adjusted EBITDAX Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 68.5 $ (160.3 ) $ (51.6 ) $ (173.4 ) (Gain) loss on commodity derivative instruments (47.3 ) 116.1 142.7 163.4 Net settlements on commodity derivative instruments (13.2 ) (16.4 ) (21.6 ) (42.4 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 7.6 5.5 12.3 10.8 Interest expense, net 18.9 17.3 35.9 34.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 22.6 (45.3 ) (14.8 ) (49.9 ) Impairment of properties and equipment 29.0 159.5 36.9 192.7 Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 0.6 0.9 3.3 3.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168.5 135.6 319.9 262.4 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1.6 1.4 3.1 2.6 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 256.8 $ 214.3 $ 466.1 $ 404.4 Cash from operating activities to adjusted EBITDAX: Net cash from operating activities $ 260.4 $ 175.7 $ 442.2 $ 380.9 Interest expense, net 18.9 17.3 35.9 34.7 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (3.4 ) (3.1 ) (6.7 ) (6.4 ) Gain (loss) on sale of properties and equipment 33.9 0.4 34.3 (1.1 ) Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 0.6 0.9 3.3 3.5 Other (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (53.4 ) 23.6 (42.7 ) (6.6 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 256.8 $ 214.3 $ 466.1 $ 404.4



PDC ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs sales $ 338,956 $ 325,933 $ 660,055 $ 631,158 Commodity price risk management gain (loss), net 47,349 (116,126 ) (142,725 ) (163,366 ) Other income 4,353 2,724 7,828 5,339 Total revenues 390,658 212,531 525,158 473,131 Costs, expenses and other Lease operating expenses 34,328 32,260 69,549 61,896 Production taxes 22,642 22,604 44,810 42,773 Transportation, gathering and processing expenses 12,208 8,964 23,632 16,277 Exploration, geologic and geophysical expense 640 875 3,283 3,521 Impairment of properties and equipment 28,979 159,554 36,854 192,742 General and administrative expense 42,808 37,247 82,406 72,943 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168,523 135,624 319,945 262,412 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,563 1,285 3,147 2,573 (Gain) loss on sale of properties and equipment (33,904 ) (351 ) (34,273 ) 1,081 Other expenses 2,836 2,708 6,390 5,476 Total costs, expenses and other 280,623 400,770 555,743 661,694 Income (loss) from operations 110,035 (188,239 ) (30,585 ) (188,563 ) Interest expense (18,905 ) (17,410 ) (35,883 ) (34,939 ) Interest income 5 69 15 217 Income (loss) before income taxes 91,135 (205,580 ) (66,453 ) (223,285 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (22,587 ) 45,323 14,825 49,889 Net income (loss) $ 68,548 $ (160,257 ) $ (51,628 ) $ (173,396 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.04 $ (2.43 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (2.63 ) Diluted $ 1.04 $ (2.43 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (2.63 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,815 66,066 65,998 66,012 Diluted 65,926 66,066 65,998 66,012



PDC ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,474 $ 1,398 Accounts receivable, net 277,321 181,434 Fair value of derivatives 41,425 84,492 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,607 7,136 Total current assets 325,827 274,460 Properties and equipment, net 4,196,335 4,002,862 Assets held-for-sale, net — 140,705 Fair value of derivatives 31,655 93,722 Other assets 41,087 32,396 Total Assets $ 4,594,904 $ 4,544,145 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 219,158 $ 181,864 Production tax liability 69,951 60,719 Fair value of derivatives 19,775 3,364 Funds held for distribution 88,879 105,784 Accrued interest payable 14,273 14,150 Other accrued expenses 86,523 75,133 Total current liabilities 498,559 441,014 Long-term debt 1,197,744 1,194,876 Deferred income taxes 183,120 198,096 Asset retirement obligations 78,909 85,312 Liabilities held-for-sale — 4,111 Fair value of derivatives 927 1,364 Other liabilities 257,239 92,664 Total liabilities 2,216,498 2,017,437 Stockholders' equity Common shares - par value $0.01 per share, 150,000,000 authorized, 63,520,462 and 66,148,609 issued as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

635 661 Additional paid-in capital 2,433,974 2,519,423 Retained earnings (deficit) (42,901 ) 8,727 Treasury shares - at cost, 364,780 and 45,220

as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(13,302 ) (2,103 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,378,406 2,526,708 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,594,904 $ 4,544,145

PDC ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 68,548 $ (160,257 ) $ (51,628 ) $ (173,396 ) Adjustments to net income (loss) to reconcile to net cash from operating activities: Net change in fair value of unsettled commodity derivatives (60,542 ) 99,718 121,080 120,920 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168,523 135,624 319,945 262,412 Impairment of properties and equipment 28,979 159,554 36,854 192,742 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,563 1,285 3,147 2,573 Non-cash stock-based compensation 7,575 5,518 12,258 10,779 (Gain) loss on sale of properties and equipment (33,904 ) (351 ) (34,273 ) 1,081 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,382 3,126 6,731 6,372 Deferred income taxes 22,512 (45,372 ) (14,975 ) (50,181 ) Other 374 459 395 974 Changes in assets and liabilities 53,373 (23,596 ) 42,702 6,581 Net cash from operating activities 260,383 175,708 442,236 380,857 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for development of crude oil and natural gas properties (275,851 ) (235,718 ) (542,791 ) (432,635 ) Capital expenditures for other properties and equipment (5,627 ) (1,384 ) (10,453 ) (2,450 ) Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties (4,146 ) (227 ) (4,146 ) (181,052 ) Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment 1,052 1,762 1,154 1,782 Proceeds from divestitures 199,430 — 199,430 39,023 Restricted cash 8,001 — 8,001 1,249 Net cash from investing activities (77,141 ) (235,567 ) (348,805 ) (574,083 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 458,000 198,000 890,000 233,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (552,000 ) (176,000 ) (892,500 ) (211,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (36 ) (4,060 ) (36 ) (4,060 ) Purchase of treasury shares (94,113 ) — (94,113 ) — Purchase of treasury shares for employee stock-based compensation tax withholding obligations (2,257 ) (2,239 ) (3,717 ) (4,494 ) Other (475 ) (340 ) (990 ) (719 ) Net cash from financing activities (190,881 ) 15,361 (101,356 ) 12,727 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,639 ) (44,498 ) (7,925 ) (180,499 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,113 53,924 9,399 189,925 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,474 $ 9,426 $ 1,474 $ 9,426

2019 Second Quarter Teleconference and Webcast

The Company invites you to join Bart Brookman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Meyers, Chief Financial Officer; Lance Lauck, Executive Vice President Corporate Development and Strategy; and Scott Reasoner, Chief Operating Officer, for a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to discuss its 2019 second quarter results. The related slide presentation will be available on PDC's website at www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast available at: www.pdce.com

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 253-237-1142

Conference ID: 3583153

Replay Numbers :

Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056

International: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 3583153

The replay of the call will be available for six months on PDC's website at www.pdce.com.

Upcoming Investor Presentations

PDC is scheduled to attend the following conferences: EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver on Tuesday, August 13; Barclay’s Energy Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 4; and the Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans on Tuesday, September 24. Presentation materials will be posted to the Company’s website, www.pdce.com, prior to the start of the conference.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") and the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in and incorporated by reference into this press release are "forward-looking statements." Words such as expect, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, estimate, schedule and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future: production, costs and cash flows; drilling locations, zones and growth opportunities; commodity prices and differentials; capital expenditures and projects, including the number of rigs employed, and that cash flows from operations will exceed expected capital investments in crude oil and natural gas properties for 2019 and 2020; our stock repurchase program, which may be modified or discontinued at any time; potential additional payments from the sale of our midstream assets; financial ratios and compliance with covenants in our revolving credit facility and other debt instruments; impacts of certain accounting and tax changes; timing and adequacy of infrastructure projects of our midstream providers and the related impact on our midstream capacity and related curtailments; fractionation capacity; impacts of Colorado political matters and expected timing of rulemakings; ability to meet our volume commitments to midstream providers; ongoing compliance with our consent decree and expected timing of certain litigation; and reclassification of the Denver Metro/North Front Range NAA ozone classification to serious.

The above statements are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements herein. Although forward-looking statements contained in this report reflect our good faith judgment, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to us. Forward-looking statements are always subject to risks and uncertainties, and become subject to greater levels of risk and uncertainty as they address matters further into the future. Throughout this press release or accompanying materials, we may use the term “projection” or similar terms or expressions, or indicate that we have “modeled” certain future scenarios. We typically use these terms to indicate our current thoughts on possible outcomes relating to our business or our industry in periods beyond the current fiscal year. Because such statements relate to events or conditions further in the future, they are subject to increased levels of uncertainty.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

changes in global production volumes and demand, including economic conditions that might impact demand and prices for the products we produce;

volatility of commodity prices for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and the risk of an extended period of depressed prices;

impact to our operations, personnel retention, strategy, stock price and expenses caused by the actions of activist shareholders;

volatility and widening of differentials;

reductions in the borrowing base under our revolving credit facility;

impact of governmental policies and/or regulations, including changes in environmental and other laws, the interpretation and enforcement of those laws and regulations, liabilities arising thereunder and the costs to comply with those laws and regulations;

declines in the value of our crude oil, natural gas and NGLs properties resulting in impairments;

changes in estimates of proved reserves;

inaccuracy of reserve estimates and expected production rates;

potential for production decline rates from our wells being greater than expected;

timing and extent of our success in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing reserves;

availability of sufficient pipeline, gathering and other transportation facilities and related infrastructure to process and transport our production and the impact of these facilities and regional capacity on the prices we receive for our production;

timing and receipt of necessary regulatory permits;

risks incidental to the drilling and operation of crude oil and natural gas wells;

difficulties in integrating our operations as a result of any significant acquisitions or acreage exchanges;

increases or changes in costs and expenses;

availability of supplies, materials, contractors and services that may delay the drilling or completion of our wells;

potential losses of acreage due to lease expirations or otherwise;

increases or changes in costs and expenses;

future cash flows, liquidity and financial condition;

competition within the oil and gas industry;

availability and cost of capital;

our success in marketing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs;

effect of crude oil and natural gas derivative activities;

impact of environmental events, governmental and other third-party responses to such events and our ability to insure adequately against such events;

cost of pending or future litigation;

effect that acquisitions we may pursue have on our capital requirements;

our ability to retain or attract senior management and key technical employees; and

success of strategic plans, expectations and objectives for our future operations.

Further, we urge you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and disclosures, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors," made in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2019 (the "2018 Form 10-K"), our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 2, 2019 (the "2019 Q1 Form 10-Q") and our other filings with the SEC for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, which are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this report or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:

Michael Edwards

Senior Director Investor Relations

303-860-5820

michael.edwards@pdce.com

Kyle Sourk

Manager Investor Relations

303-318-6150

kyle.sourk@pdce.com







