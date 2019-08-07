Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Q2 2019 : Q2 2018 : Net sales:

$50.7 million $43.9 million Net income (loss):

$1.9 million ($1.1 million) Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

$0.41 per share ($0.25 per share) Net income excluding separation expenses,

net of related taxes: $1.9 million (non-GAAP) $0.9 million (non-GAAP) Diluted earnings per share excluding separation

expenses, net of related taxes: $0.43 per share (non-GAAP) $0.20 per share (non-GAAP) Dividend declared per share:

$0.17 per share $0.17 per share

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The results will be discussed in a conference call to be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in telephone number is (844) 683-0552 and the pass code is “WSTG.” This conference call will be webcast by West and can be accessed at Wayside Technology’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts.



“We are pleased to report double digit growth on both the gross profit and net income lines for the quarter” said Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “More importantly, the growth was driven by our core strategy of investing in vendor recruitment and field sales at our Lifeboat distribution business. We began to show some traction from this investment in the first quarter of 2019, and the momentum has carried through to the current quarters results.”

Operating Results Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 15% to $50.7 million compared to $43.9 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 23% to $47.3 million compared to $38.3 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 40% to $3.4 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted gross billings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 22% to $142.6 million compared to $116.6 million for the same period last year (see attached table for a discussion of adjusted gross billings).

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 20% to $7.8 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 35% to $7.1 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 43% to $0.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Gross profit margin (gross profit as a percentage of net sales) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 0.6 percentage points to 15.4% compared to 14.8% for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 1.3 percentage points to 15.1% compared to 13.8% for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 1.2 percentage points to 20.7% compared to 21.9% for the same period in 2018. The overall increase in gross profit margin was primarily caused by an increase in the percentage mix of our products which are recorded net of the related cost of sales, or an effective 100% gross margin.

Total selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased to $5.5 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher employee related expenses including salary, commission and bonus expense as a result of increased sales personnel to support new vendor lines. SG&A expenses were 10.8% of net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 12.1% for the same period in 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $0.5 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2018. The Company’s prior year provision for income taxes was impacted by limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation resulting from Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and adjustments to the accrual for state income taxes in states which have enacted economic nexus statutes.

The Company reported net income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the same period in 2018. The current year net income was impacted by separation expenses related to the departure of the Company’s former President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board and the prior year net loss was impacted by separation expenses related to the departure of the Company’s former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Net income excluding the impact of the separation expenses, net of taxes (non-GAAP), was $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2018 (see attached table for a discussion of net income excluding the impact of separation expenses, net of taxes).

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.41 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.25 for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share, excluding the impact of separation expenses, net of taxes (non-GAAP) was $0.43 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.20 for the same period in 2018.

On August 6, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 19, 2019.

Non-GAAP measures

As is further discussed in the attached tables, we use non-GAAP measures including Adjusted gross billings as supplemental measures of the performance of our business. Our use of these measures has limitations and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of our financial results under US GAAP. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most nearly comparable measure under US GAAP.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

–Tables Follow –

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

(732) 389-0932

michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,374 $ 14,883 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $722 and $785, respectively 86,043 81,351 Inventory, net 1,447 1,473 Vendor prepayments — 3,172 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,534 1,988 Total current assets 99,398 102,867 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,420 1,588 Right-of-use assets, net 1,975 — Accounts receivable long-term, net 2,705 3,156 Other assets 156 215 Deferred income taxes 10 145 Total assets $ 105,664 $ 107,971 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,086 $ 66,653 Lease liability, current portion 404 — Total current liabilities 60,490 66,653 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,358 — Deferred rent and tenant allowances — 745 Total liabilities 62,848 67,398 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,507,982 and 4,496,494 shares outstanding , respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 32,467 32,392 Treasury stock, at cost, 776,518 and 788,006 shares, respectively (13,232 ) (13,447 ) Retained earnings 24,780 22,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,252 ) (1,419 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,816 40,573 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 105,664 $ 107,971





WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales Lifeboat segment $ 87,376 $ 75,162 $ 47,320 $ 38,324 TechXtend segment 8,158 9,304 3,356 5,590 Total net sales 95,534 84,466 50,676 43,914 Cost of sales Lifeboat segment 74,054 63,702 40,196 33,049 TechXtend segment 6,427 7,371 2,661 4,367 Total cost of sales 80,481 71,073 42,857 37,416 Gross profit Lifeboat segment 13,322 11,460 7,124 5,275 TechXtend segment 1,731 1,933 695 1,223 Total gross profit 15,053 13,393 7,819 6,498 Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling costs 5,847 5,117 2,926 2,682 Share- based compensation 333 726 169 377 Separation expenses (1) 100 2,446 100 2,446 Other general and administrative expenses 4,808 4,503 2,377 2,239 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 11,088 12,792 5,572 7,744 Income (loss) from operations 3,965 601 2,247 (1,246 ) Interest, net 298 449 129 210 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 91 (2 ) 29 (3 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4,354 1,048 2,405 (1,039 ) Provision for income taxes 1,035 568 548 78 Net income (loss) $ 3,319 $ 480 $ 1,857 $ (1,117 ) Income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ (0.25 ) Income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ (0.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 4,408 4,323 4,412 4,344 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 4,408 4,323 4,412 4,344 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 (1) Includes $1,661 of stock compensation during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Supplemental Revenue Information (unaudited) The table below presents net sales by disaggregated revenue category: Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2019 2018 2019 2018 Hardware, software and other products $ 85,974 $ 75,973 $ 45,784 $ 40,111 Software - security & highly interdependent with support 3,620 3,596 1,727 1,493 Maintenance, support & other services 5,940 4,897 3,165 2,310 Net sales $ 95,534 $ 84,466 $ 50,676 $ 43,914 Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) The table below presents net sales reconciled to adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP): Six months ended Three months ended Adjusted Gross Billings (Non-GAAP) (1) June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 95,534 $ 84,466 $ 50,676 $ 43,914 Costs of sales related to Software – security and highly interdependent with support and maintenance, support and other services 188,927 157,172 91,918 72,641 Adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP) $ 284,461 $ 241,638 $ 142,594 $ 116,555

(1) We define adjusted gross billings as net sales in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the cost of sales related to Software – security and highly interdependent with support and maintenance, support and other services. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted gross billings to net sales, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted gross billings of product and services as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into the volume of business generated by our business, and to analyze the changes to our accounts receivable and accounts payable. Our use of adjusted gross billings of product and services as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted gross billings of product and services or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



The tables below present net income (loss) reconciled to net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes (Non-GAAP) and diluted earnings (loss) per share reconciled to diluted earnings per share, excluding separation expenses net of taxes (Non-GAAP) (2):

Six months ended Three months ended Net income (loss) reconciled to net income excluding separation June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

expenses, net of taxes (Non-GAAP): 2019 2018 2019 2018

Net income (loss) $ 3,319 $ 480 $ 1,857 $ (1,117 ) Separation expenses 100 2,446 100 2,446 Income tax benefit related to separation expenses (24

) (438

) (24

) (438 ) Net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes $ 3,395 $ 2,488 $ 1,933 $ 891 Six months ended Three months ended Diluted earnings (loss) per share reconciled to diluted earnings per June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

share excluding separation expenses, net of taxes (Non-GAAP): 2019 2018 2019 2018

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.74 $ 0.10 $ 0.41 $ (0.25 ) Separation expenses 0.01 0.55 0.02 0.55 Income tax benefit related to separation expenses - (0.10

) - (0.10 ) Diluted earnings per share excluding separation expenses, net of taxes $ 0.75 $ 0.55 $ 0.43 $ 0.20

(2) We define net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes, as net income, plus separation expense, less the income tax benefit attributable to the separation expenses. We provided a reconciliation of net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes, to net income, as well as the related amounts per share, which are the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use net income excluding separation expense as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into comparison of our businesses profitability when compared to the prior year. Our use of net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate separation expenses net of taxes, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.